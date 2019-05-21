Ivanhoe Mines: Buying The Best Copper Mine Of The Next 100 Years At A Substantial Discount

The Kamoa-Kakula copper project will be the most important (and most profitable) source of global supply of an already very stretched copper market: such a tightness is only expected to increase over the next decades with the electrification of the economy.

After the capital raise, Ivanhoe has enough resources to proceed with Kakula's first stage, having, in addition, the backing of Chinese state-owned companies, ameliorating thus the issue of country risk.

Country risk is over-discounted at current prices: the shares trade at a multiple of 150$/t. of resources, and without considering the vast optionality of Kamoa-Kakula and of Western Forelands.

[figures in dollars, unless otherwise noted. The stock trades both in the US and in Canada, but I would suggest that investors invest in the Canadian security due to liquidity considerations.]

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF:US, IVN:CN) is a Canadian mining company led by the famous geologist and entrepreneur Robert Friedland. Ivanhoe owns stakes in three mining projects, all of them possessing outstanding geological characteristics and being top-of-the-class in their respective metal groups: a 39.6% stake in the Kamoa-Kakula copper project located in Congo, a 68% stake in the Kipushi zinc project also located in Congo, and a 64% stake in the Platreef platinum project, located in South Africa. Because the bulk of the valuation comes from Kamoa-Kakula, the company has been chronically penalized by a "jurisdictional discount" from the market, which we think will eventually close in favour of Ivanhoe's shareholders.

Just to show the valuation disconnect between Ivanhoe's assets and the current market price, the implied multiple at which Ivanhoe is trading is around 149$ per ton of copper resources, and that is only taking into account the resources already delineated at Kamoa and Kamula in the latest integrated development plan published in March, without assigning any value to the Kamoa North discovery (with bonanza-like copper grades) or to Ivanhoe's fully-owned Western Forelands licenses. In a world where private players are willing to pay more than $1k per ton of copper of reserves and $0.5k per ton of resources for world-class projects (but vastly inferior ones in comparison to Kamoa-Kakula when it comes to geological considerations), Ivanhoe is trading at an unjustifiable low valuation due to (correctly perceived to some extent, in my view) geopolitical risk. But once one factors into the picture Chinese state-owned interests in the whole Kamoa-Kakula operation, such a risk diminishes considerably.

In fact, and after the constant flurry of big news released by Ivanhoe over the last few months, such a valuation disconnect is as high as it was back in 2016. Why should we expect the gap between value and price to eventually close? There are several reasons, but chiefly amongst them:

After the recent capital raise with CITIC Metal, Ivanhoe's balance sheet is a fortress with more than enough cash to advance Kamoa-Kakula up to first production, diminishing the prospects of future equity dilution, which I think it was a big issue in investors' minds (as it always the case with mining projects in the development stage). CITIC recent investment in Ivanhoe solidifies the interest of China's state-owned companies in the project, ameliorating the geopolitical risk of the assets. But even if the market misses the previous two points, as Kamoa-Kakula moves from development to first production (expected somewhere in 2022) the market should value these tons of copper higher in expectation of upcoming cash-flows. Finally, I'm very confident the exploration successes will continue unabated (as it has been shown with the recent drilling program in Kamoa North) and so the magnitude of the resource base will only grow higher; at some point, the market will realize that it cannot simply give zero value to this vast optionality. Furthermore, Ivanhoe could use these successes as "currency" (and it most likely will in the case of the Western Foreland licenses), unlocking thus part of this value.

Summing up, the current market view is that Ivanhoe's copper assets are highly risky assets that will generate some value very far away in the future. My view is that Ivanhoe's assets have been derisked considerably over the last few years and that together with an outstanding geology and a superb management team, should command a premium, not a discount. As I will explain, informed buyers in the copper market trade premium copper assets at much higher multiples, so I think readers of this article can gain an informational advantage on how to properly assess the value of Ivanhoe's copper reserves. From this point of view, CITIC's latest transaction should not be considered a proper mark-to-market valuation for Ivanhoe's assets, but rather something Ivanhoe has had to carry out in order to buttress its balance sheet.

In other words, the risk/reward ratio embedded in Ivanhoe's current share price is highly attractive.

Brief description of the mines

Although Ivanhoe Mines has been covered in the past by Seeking Alpha fellows, the pace of development of its three mines makes any description of the mines made some time ago to look almost obsolete.

Ivanhoe owns three mines, all of them either in exploration or development phase: Kamoa-Kakula, Kipushi, and Platreef. Because the present article will show how most of Ivanhoe' net asset value comes from Kamoa-Kakula, most of this section will be devoted to Kamoa-Kakula and a very brief comment will be devoted to Kipushi and Platreef. It is also worth mentioning that although Ivanhoe only owns a stake of 39.6% in Kamoa-Kakula, it owns 100% of the adjacent licenses in the Western Forelands area. Although very little exploration activity has been carried out in this area so far, it seems that the highly-copper rich geological formation present in Kamoa-Kakula extends to these lands (recent exploration results in Kamoa North reinforces this possibility, as I discuss below), so the possibility for additional resources (and 100% flowing to Ivanhoe) is very enticing and should definitely not be valued at zero.

The breakdown of the assets is as follows:

Kamoa-Kakula (39.6% stake) and Western Forelands (100% stake):

Kipushi (68% stake):

Kipushi is also located in Congo, 30 kilometres southwest of Lubumbashi, and the mine operated between 1924 and 1993 when it was put on care-and-maintenance due to a lack of hard currency to purchase supplies and spares. Ivanhoe acquired its 68% interest in the Kipushi Project in November 2011 from KICO; the balance of 32% is held by the state-owned mining company, Gecamines. A high-grade mineralization ("The Big Zinc") was discovered shortly before the mine suspended production and has never been mined. The mine flooded in early 2011 due to a lack of pumping maintenance over an extended period and Ivanhoe assumed responsibility for ongoing rehabilitation and pumping. The mine sports worldwide top-notch zinc grades, the reserves total 11.78 million tonnes at grades of 35.34% zinc. The Kipushi PFS, announced by Ivanhoe Mines on December 13, 2017, anticipated annual production of an average of 381k. tonnes of zinc concentrate over an 11-year initial mine life at a total cash cost of roughly $0.48 per pound of zinc. Platreef (64% stake): the Platreef mine is located on the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex (approximately 280 kilometres northeast of Johannesburg). It is mainly a platinum mine, with substantial by-products in the form of palladium, nickel, copper, gold, and rhodium. Ivanhoe Mines holds a 64% interest in Platreef, the South African beneficiaries of a broad-based, black economic empowerment structure have a combined 26% stake in the Platreef Project and the remaining 10% is owned by a Japanese consortium. The Platreef DFS was conducted in 2017, containing an estimated 41.9 million ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium, and gold in indicated mineral resources, with an estimated cost of $351 per ounce of 3PE+Au produced (including sustaining capital expenditures), sitting thus at the bottom of the global cost curve. We should expect Ivanhoe to announce the arrangement of project financing for the development of the Platreef Project with a syndicate of international banks over the next few months.

Recent news

Before offering our sum-of-the-parts valuation, it is worth mentioning a couple of developments that have taken place in the last few months and that is a testimony to the busyness of the management team and to the truly staggering opportunity in the Ivanhoe asset base:

Kamoa North Bonanza Zone: In May, Ivanhoe announced another staggering discovery at the Kamoa North Bonanza Zone, an area that until now had barely been explored. The results of the recent exploration activity would have been truly exceptional for virtually every mining company in the world, but not for Ivanhoe, as it is clear that the market has become used to this kind of news and therefore did not react strongly to the results. The drilling confirmed that this area is world class in terms of geology, continuing over a strike length of at least 350 metres, a width of up to 60 metres, a drilled thickness of between six and 30 metres, approximately 170 to 220 metres below surface and with grades ranging as high as 18.48%

(yes, that is correct!) copper over 13.6 metres, at both a 2% and a 3% cut-off grade. Just to give you a hint of the economics of this geology, such high grades imply very high cash conversion rates (Ivanhoe's ore is approximately 37x times cheaper to process than the average 0.5% grade ore that can be found in most copper mines). And not only that, the results confirm that the underlying geology extends very close (15 metres) to Ivanhoe's fully owned Western Foreland exploration licenses (these results will probably be extended as soon as a new drilling program targets this area). The company is now even thinking whether to reconsider the latest integrated development plan for Kamoa-Kakula published in March, evaluating potential options to accelerate the development of Kamoa North. As the news release says, "any material mined at Kamoa North could be processed at a nearby, standalone plant, or hauled to the plant that will be constructed at Kakula. This has the potential of significantly increasing the copper grades during the initial stages of production at Kamoa-Kakula." CITIC to invest an additional $454M in Ivanhoe: In April, CITIC Metal decided to increase its stake in Ivanhoe through a private placement at 3.98CAD per share, resulting in net proceeds to Ivanhoe of $454M. Although the transaction was executed at 29% over Ivanhoe's share price at that time, I was somehow disappointed because in my calculations (see valuation below) the raise was done at a very huge discount to NAV. I would have preferred the less dilutive option of selling Kipushi or Platreef to raise additional cash (although I understand that Kipushi may have very little zinc buyers, and Glencore, who could be one of them, will probably not bid for more Congolese assets for some time). In any case, Ivanhoe will have a pile of cash when the transaction closes (expected to close no later than September 2019) and CITIC will end up owning a 29.9% stake in Ivanhoe, which is clearly a positive counterbalance for the risk of the jurisdiction. In my view, the Congolese government is less likely to seize control of the project (or, alternatively, change the structure of royalties and taxes, as it has happened with Glencore) if a Chinese partner is involved in it.

Valuation

Valuing Ivanhoe is not an easy task, for two main reasons: i) the assets are not producing, which entails a degree of uncertainty in the cash-flows and more importantly operational risk in the development stage of the mines, and ii) Congo is not a friendly jurisdiction, so any conservative valuation should be somehow punitive (unless one is comfortable with the fact that Chinese state-owned companies are underwriting the whole operation). In other words, any valuation of Ivanhoe should first answer whether the margin of safety is very ample or not. As I will show, I think it is.

I have valued Ivanhoe as a sum-of-the-parts valuation for each of its mines. As always, SoTP valuations have some drawbacks, such as: i) uncertainty about value realization and ii) under the bear and the best scenarios, you end up piling up pessimistic and optimistic assumptions, one on top of the other, so the NAV is distorted. Here I will take the base case scenario as a target price, but if one wants to be pessimistic/optimistic I would apply a 20% discount/premium to the base scenario in order to get the desired (bear/bull) number.

Because Ivanhoe's most important asset (Kamoa-Kakula) is not producing yet, I have taken the route of valuing Kamoa-Kakula's reserves/resources with a multiple. In other words, the crux of the valuation boils down to finding an appropriate multiple at which these resources have been trading in the market. I have compiled the following table with the most relevant copper transactions over the last few years. Where available, I have adjusted the effective amount paid in the transaction with the capex needed to develop the resources up to first production (for instance, Sumitomo's acquisition of a 30% stake in Quebrada Blanca will need an additional $4.7bn of capex to develop the expansion), but in some cases this figure is simply not disclosed (e.g. Newcrest's acquisition of a stake in Red Chris). In other words, the average multiple of all these transactions is probably slightly downwards biased (i.e. the effective multiple should be higher):

Source: company filings, press releases, and own elaboration.

One final caveat, for the transactions where reserves have not been delineated yet (e.g. Baimskaya project), I have only taken the resources of the project. For the case of already-producing mines (or projects with a feasibility study already published, e.g. like Quebrada Blanca 2), resources are meant to include both reserves and resources (i.e. total mineralization).

I have obtained an average of 915$ per ton of reserves and 430$ per ton of resources, inclusive of reserves, and I have applied these numbers to Ivanhoe's valuation of Kamoa-Kakula. It should be noted, however, that the most recent and relevant transaction, Sumitomo's acquisition of Quebrada Blanca, has been carried out at much higher prices (1,200$), implying that there is a huge disconnect between the valuation ascribed to copper assets from the private markets and the equity markets. Although Chile is a very reliable jurisdiction in terms of mining, the quality of Kamoa-Kakula's ore is much higher than Quebrada's (ten times more in terms of grade!), so there is no reason why there should be a disconnect in valuing Kamoa-Kakula. For the sake of being conservative, I have assumed a much lower multiple:

Source: company filings and own elaboration.

Some comments on the valuation:

Some comments on the valuation:

Kamoa-Kakula

Kipushi:

I took the valuation from the Kipushi technical report recently published (here, p.34), adjusted by the stake owned by Ivanhoe. The valuation assumes zinc prices of 1.1$/lb and for the base case, I chose a discount rate of 10%. Readers can take another number from the valuation grid, but as it can be seen the impact of the different valuations is not large on Ivanhoe's total NAV. Platreef: valuation from the Platreef feasibility study published in 2017, the latest available (here, p.43), adjusted by the stake owned by Ivanhoe. The valuation assumes palladium and platinum prices of 1,250 and 825USD/oz., respectively, and for the base case, I chose a discount rate of 10%.

valuation from the Platreef feasibility study published in 2017, the latest available (here, p.43), adjusted by the stake owned by Ivanhoe. The valuation assumes palladium and platinum prices of 1,250 and 825USD/oz., respectively, and for the base case, I chose a discount rate of 10%. Other balance sheet adjustments: these are minor items that I included for the sake of completeness. The largest one is a $36.5M receivable from Gecamines that will be settled against future royalties at Kipushi.

these are minor items that I included for the sake of completeness. The largest one is a $36.5M receivable from Gecamines that will be settled against future royalties at Kipushi. Cash: I adjusted the cash as of 4Q'18 ($574M) with the future receipts from the capital raise with CITIC Metal ($454M). I have consequently adjusted the number of shares up to 1.1bn.

I arrive at a mid-point valuation of 11.7 Canadian dollars per share, substantially higher than the price the share is trading at right now (3.3). Subtracting from the EV the mid-point valuation from Kipushi and Platreef and taking only into account the (net) resources already delineated at Kamoa and Kamula, the implied resource multiple at which Ivanhoe is trading is around 149$, suggesting a very high margin of safety.

Although political risk has to be considered, the fact that these are likely the highest quality tons of copper out there suggests that these tons should command a much higher multiple, as their cash conversion will be phenomenal. Also, the amount of cash already on the balance sheet, the likelihood of additional discoveries and the management team are additional positives to the investment thesis, which at these prices make for a very compelling risk/reward ratio.

Risks

Downside risks:

Slowdown of the global and/or Chinese economy.

Political risk, possibility of higher Congolese mining taxes/royalties in the future. Also, the stock may remain cheap for quite some period of time due to a perceived country risk, and the market may not fully appreciate the quality of Ivanhoe's assets (as it has been the case, for instance, for some quite some time with Glencore's Congolese assets). The fact that Chinese state-owned companies are underwriting the whole operation attenuates this risk considerably, in my view.

Although Ivanhoe now has more than enough cash to reach first copper in Kakula, the Management may decide to raise more capital at dilutive prices, as has been the case with the latest April transaction with CITIC Metal.

Ivanhoe now owns 100% of the licenses of the Western Foreland area, and in my mind, the likelihood of increasing the reserve base in this land is very high. However, Ivanhoe will probably need to sell a stake to Gecamines and to Chinese state-owned companies in order to be on a "safe political footing". Any transaction carried out at a very low multiple of reserves will be dilutive to the asset value calculated above.

Upside risks:

Copper price in the short-run, because the medium/long-term picture for copper (declining grades worldwide, virtually no development projects in execution, little exploration spending over the last few years) is bright.

Zinc prices and platinum prices, although Kipushi and Platreef asset values are not as relevant to Ivanhoe as Kamoa-Kakula.

Additional exploration success in Western Forelands, Kamoa North and elsewhere in the Kamoa-Kakula licenses.

There are not pre-production operational problems in Kamoa-Kakula (almost always a certainty in the mining world) and Kamoa North is successfully integrated into Kamoa-Kakula development plans.

