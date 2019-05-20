Oxford Industries Has Little Potential For Dividend Investors

I advise dividend investors to stay away from Oxford Industries until the stock has recovered investor confidence.

When doubts about the future dividend growth rate are combined to the stocks appalling momentum, it calls for extreme caution.

Introduction

As of today, Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) has a dividend yield of 2% and is trading at $74.00 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, OXM has a Dividend Strength Score of 76 and a Stock Strength score of 91.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in Oxford Industries.



Oxford Industries is an apparel company, which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its company-owned lifestyle brands (mainly Tommy Bahama) as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products.

M.A.D. assessments are presented in two sections: dividend strength and stock strength.

You might ask what the difference is between dividend strength and stock strength? A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Whereas a high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in the upcoming quarters. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. OXM's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

35% of Oxford Industries Inc.'s earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 56% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. OXM pays 24% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 55% of dividend stocks.

To finish my assessment of OXM's payout ratios, I turn to free cash flow payout, which gives an idea of the company's ability to pay its dividend after paying for its Capex. Oxford Industries has a free cash flow payout ratio of 41%, a better ratio than 53% of dividend stocks.

The payout ratio is satisfying according to these three metrics.

31/01/2015 30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 Dividends $0.8400 $1.0000 $1.0800 $1.0800 $1.3600 Net Income $2.78 $1.85 $3.15 $3.89 $3.94 Payout Ratio 31% 55% 35% 28% 35% Cash From Operations $5.78 $6.34 $7.05 $7.05 $5.66 Payout Ratio 15% 17% 16% 16% 24% Free Cash Flow $2.51 $1.79 $3.91 $4.56 $3.35 Payout Ratio 34% 56% 28% 24% 41%



Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along with payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

OXM can pay its interest 40 times, which is better than 92% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that OXM’s dividend is safe. The company’s dividend only represents a fraction of its cash flow and interest payments are low in relations to earnings, further reinforcing the safety of the dividend.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e., its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).



Oxford Industries' dividend yield of 2% is better than 36% of dividend stocks. This year, the dividend grew 8.9% which is lower than its five-year CAGR of 15%.



Over the previous three years, Oxford Industries has seen its revenues grow at a 5% CAGR and net income by a 29% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and importantly for a dividend investor growing its dividends.



If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, its dividend has a decent potential for growth. However, it is important to note that OXM is a pure US play. Unlike many of the apparel companies we’ve been analyzing, which sell their products all over the globe, 96% of OXM’s sales come from the US. 60% of sales come from the brand Tommy Bahama which has seen revenues remain flat.

Source: mad-dividends.com (original filing on the SEC here)

All of the company’s revenue growth comes from the group’s second largest brand, Lilly Pulitzer, which represents 24% of revenue. The brand has seen sales grow at a 7-10% annual rate. It is also the brand which has the highest percentage of e-commerce sales, proving once again that brands with an online presence are continuing to gain while others struggle.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives OXM a dividend strength score of 76/100.

When investing in stocks which yield 2%, I’m looking for dividend growth of 10% and higher. While the company has the financials to warrant such increases, dividend hikes ultimately depend on management’s desire to increase the dividend. The reduced rate of growth has me question whether 8-10% will be the new normal for OXM in upcoming years. All of the company’s revenue growth comes from one brand, which only represents a quarter of the company’s revenue.

While the dividend is safe, I’m somewhat cautious concerning dividend growth, and fear that it might not be enough, given the stock’s dividend yield.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

To assess a company's stock strength score, I look into the fundamentals underlying these factors separately.

Value

It has been proven time and time again that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios gives a stock a value score out of 100.

OXM has a P/E of 16.86x

P/S of 1.13x

P/CFO of 10.59x

Dividend yield of 2%

Buyback yield of -1.19%

Shareholder yield of 0.81%.

These values would suggest that OXM is more undervalued than 78% of stocks, which is satisfying. The stock trades at a relatively low multiple of earnings and cash flow. Undervalued stocks outperform the market, if there is sufficient evidence that value will be realized.

Value Score: 78/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.



The chart above suggests that OXM is trading below its five-year average PE. For a rerating to a PE of 24, which is more in line with what we can see across the apparel sector, the stock’s main brand, Tommy Bahama will need to figure out a way to grow revenues in upcoming years.

Momentum

Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Oxford Industries' price is down 5.71% these last three months, down 16.31% these last six months and down 5.72% these last 12 months. It currently sits at $74.00.



OXM has better momentum than 28% of stocks, which I find to be worrying. OXM has lost investor confidence. The has been trading downwards for the last year and has major headwinds to recover investor sentiment.

Momentum score: 28/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks that dramatically increase their financial leverage.

OXM's Debt/Equity ratio of 0.5 is better than 80% of stocks. Its liabilities have decreased by 8% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 38.7% of OXM's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Oxford Industries has better financial strength than 96% of stocks. The exceptionally low level of gearing suggests that the company can withstand cash crunches, and reinforces the safety of the dividend. The company has decreased its gearing, although we can question whether this is necessary, considering how low the ratio already is.

Financial Strength Score: 96/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Oxford Industries' total accruals to assets ratio of -9.3% puts it ahead of 51% of stocks. 114.7% of OXM's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 51% of stocks. Each dollar of OXM's assets generates $1.5 of revenue, putting it ahead of 88% of stocks.

Based on these findings, OXM has higher earnings quality than 80% of stocks. The company has good fundamentals. The strong financial strength is backed up by solid earnings quality. We can expect the high levels of depreciation and negative accruals to be accretive to earnings in the upcoming years. The asset turnover is standard for the apparel sector.

Earnings Quality Score: 80/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 91/100 which somehow isn’t as satisfying as it should be.

The awful momentum just can’t be overlooked. It is the reason we look under the hood of these scores and see what’s going on.

While the stock has great fundamentals, it is more important for me to see a combination of value & momentum. Why? If a stock is undervalued and on the way up, there is a good chance that value will be realized in upcoming quarters.

If the trend is downwards, there is a very good chance it is in fact a “value trap”, and value won’t be realized for the next few years.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 76 and a stock strength of 91, Oxford Industries isn’t as great a choice as it would first appear to be.

The company has solid financials and no reason to cut the dividend. It also has a good track record of dividend growth, although it has slightly slowed down this year. When you couple doubts about the future dividend growth rate with the negative momentum, dividend investors would be well advised to remain on the sidelines with this one. I’m placing it on our sell list since I wouldn’t be comfortable owning this stock for now.

Note: To learn more about the Machine Assisted Dividends (M.A.D.) methodology, you can read this post, which my father Robert Kovacs published. All financial data from my company mad-dividends.com is sourced directly from the SEC, whereas pricing data comes from IEX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.