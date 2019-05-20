A Few Bright Spots For Sell-Rated Franklin Resources, Artisan Partners And WisdomTree

The companies are striking a balance in their variable expenses versus their fixed expense base to minimize downside risks and merit a rating upgrade.

Investors see some optimism on these firms' capacity to slow down the pace of expense growth in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Traditional asset managers are expected to experience more margin compression in 2019. Revenue headwinds still present an additional risk as management fees are forecasted to decline by 10% on average in this year. The investor sentiment toward traditional asset managers remains negative.

Investors tend to be curious about certain downside risks of asset managers to this year’s stock performance. Investors are also particularly concerned in which traditional asset managers have a higher variable expense as compared to a fixed expense base.

A Little Market Backdrop

Based on Goldman Sachs’ (NYSE: GS) conversations with some selected traditional asset managers, AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) have higher variable expenses as a percentage of total expenses.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NYSE: TROW), Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) and WisdomTree Investments (NYSE: WETF) each have lower variable expenses as a percent of aggregate expenses. Traditional asset managers like them have more flexibility in income generating activities to invest over the last few years. Thus, these asset managers have more room to slow down the pace of expense growth in a more difficult macroeconomic environment.

On the other hand, asset management firms that have already been tightening their expenses due to revenue headwinds will have less “low hanging fruit to pick.” GS further cited TROW and BLK to have a higher pace of expense growth in 2017 and 2018. BEN and WETF tend to have experienced a slower pace of expense growth amid cost-cutting initiatives due to mergers and acquisitions. Goldman Sachs (Four Investor Questions/Debates on the back of our 2019 Outlook)

Franklin Resources

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) recommended a SELL rating earlier and then rated it as a HOLD based on the following reasons: (1) Net outflows of $20.7 billion, up from $13.6 billion quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of $5.4 billion global/international equity outflows, $4.7 billion of fixed income outflows and $4.0 billion of multi-asset or balanced outflows. (2) Investment management fees of $988 million which is below its targeted $995 million. (3) Total sales decreased from $22.5 billion to $21.7 billion due to weaker international retail sales. Total redemptions rose from $39.2 billion to $42.4 billion quarter-on-quarter attributed to higher US retail redemptions. Deutsche Bank (BEN FYQ19 Initial Thoughts)

I believe that though BEN was seen to have improving short-term performance in all its asset classes, the company still exhibits deteriorating organic growth. Annualized the long-term outflow rate is expected to grow 1.2% year-on-year (Deutsche Bank estimate). Redemptions are expected to increase while total sales will decline within the retail segment. Conversely, industry peers are experiencing the same with large long-term outflows and worse organic growth.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

GS rated APAM as a SELL due to continued outflow pressure from “legacy style-box teams.” On top of a volatile equity market environment, the company is currently experiencing operating income growth pressures leading to negative flows. Fund inflows reached greater than $256 million during the last quarter of 2017 then it suddenly fell by $2.7 billion in 2018.

APAM incurred higher compliance costs related to more alternative products and improvements in technology and communication infrastructure. They are aiming to reshape their investor base by declaring a variable quarterly dividend (where previously they announced regular quarterly dividend).

Technology expenses are projected to climb by $1 million each year starting 2018 due to regulatory initiatives and build out of risk management. Occupancy expenses will climb by $2 million for occupancy expenses. Heavy spending is also seen in developing alternative style financial products and improvements in its client-reporting system. Goldman Sachs (Spending Now, But Organic Growth Remains Uncertain)

APAM has been struggling for growth due to poor product performance. Hence, they are redirecting their marketing efforts towards the more alternative asset management products.

As mentioned by Mr. Eric R. Colson, President and CEO, in their 2018 Earnings Conference Call:

"We're not trying to be all things to all people, and we're not trying to solve for short-term periods. We don't design our launch strategies to smooth cash flow outcomes, we avoid the wrong relationships, and we maintain our investment integrity and pricing power. We don't guess with our balance sheet, investment decisions or capital management policy. We simply remain focused on providing the best home for talent to deliver high value-added outcomes for clients. We aim to be the ultimate investment and client-focused firm, the ideal home for unique investment talent, and a firm that always prioritizes existing clients over sales, that requires discipline, patience, and time." Barron's (APAM Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call)

I do not see their strategy as a game changer of fund flows over the medium term. Their professional team could only drive organic growth through credit products. Incremental revenues from credit are around $37 million of Assets under Management (AuM) while thematic products comprised $58 million of AuM (Goldman Sachs estimate). The performance of these credit products is better than mutual funds that only manifest its real performance after a 3-year performance track record. This is normally accompanied by a stable asset base.

6-Yr Stock Chart

WisdomTree Investments

Investors are more focused on the company’s expense story due to higher compensation expenses. The company guided that compensation expenses would hover around $70 million to $82 million for the fiscal year 2019. Gross margins would be between 80% to 81%. Operating income will be booked at $14.8 million driven by higher consulting fees, fund management fees and administration expenses.

Fund flow trends within the ETF industry have been robust for a while. Competition among new product launches and pricing pressures from large scale ETF providers is an increasing threat to WETF’s organic growth prospects.

Organic growth seems to be not showing notable changes as revenue declined by 9% year-on-year in 2018 while 2019 is expected to have flat growth. GS added that the sector-high P/E ratio of 25X is not justifiable. To improve revenue, WETF is leveraging on technology-enabled distribution initiatives which are utilized for model portfolios. It remains to be the firm’s driving force in penetrating the advisory channels such as Cetera which is a commission-free ETF platform. Goldman Sachs (First Take: Earnings Miss on Higher Expenses, 2019 Expense Guide Implies Downside)

1-Yr Stock Chart

WETF achieved cost efficiencies and accumulated $7 million in annual savings. They shut down their sales office in Japan ($4 million in savings), a further $3 million in savings via optimization of marketing and distribution by using technology. (Source: WisdomTree Investments 10-K 2018)

My Takeaway

To recap, the visibility of the organic growth of these firms seems to be weak. Despite that, these asset managers are still confident that the current state of their fund flows will allow them to offset their fund redemptions during its investment horizon. At this rate, I expect their managed funds will weigh on their margins, given the targeted scale and higher investment costs.

The expense base of these companies is still increasing to accommodate operating growth requirements. Costs related to developing more alternative asset products and improvements in technology will continue to climb as well.

These sell-rated asset managers are still picky in selecting their clients which are key to their critical strategies. These firms are also looking for incremental private-style strategies to accompany their existing product offerings.

I also consider their organic growth initiatives as key components for their capital investments. These initiatives will secure a more sustainable long-term growth path for their respective businesses. Subsequently, it will spur operating income growth pressures, given the prevailing negative fund flows and higher volatility in their stock performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

