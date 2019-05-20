April U.S. Housing Starts Up From March But Still Down Year On Year

Soon enough this imbalance between supply and demand in some markets will be a significant constraint upon economic growth.

However, it's the very regions with those price pressures that have the deficiencies in starts and permits.

Given that we're not seeing pressing house price inflation across the US housing starts and permits seem reasonably in balance.

Building Permits And Housing Starts New Determine Future Real Estate Prices

We're just climbing up out of the recession caused by that crash in the housing market following the boom. So we're really quite glad that we're not seeing massive pressures upon housing prices across the country. As with everything else this is achieved by supply rising to match the demands of a growing population plus replacement needs. Thus the Census report on housing starts and permits is a good indicator of whether we're either storing up problems for the future or whether we're likely to see a boom in real estate prices.

At which point, we do seem to be getting new housing going:

Building Permits Privately‐owned housing units authorized by building permits in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,296,000. This is 0.6 percent (±2.6 percent)* above the revised March rate of 1,288,000, but is 5.0 percent (±1.4 percent) below the April 2018 rate of 1,364,000. Housing Starts Privately‐owned housing starts in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,235,000. This is 5.7 percent (±13.0 percent)* above the revised March estimate of 1,168,000, but is 2.5 percent (±10.4 percent)* below the April 2018 rate of 1,267,000. Housing Completions Privately‐owned housing completions in April were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,312,000. This is 1.4 percent (±15.5 percent)* below the revised March estimate of 1,331,000, but is 5.5 percent (±11.9 percent)* above the April 2018 rate of 1,244,000.

As we can see there's a general slow down in all three, permits, starts and completions. That all three are moving in lock step tells us that the industry isn't getting things markedly wrong. Sure, there can be individual mistakes in there, but we've not got fees being paid for permits which are then not being used on a large scale, nor half built houses not being completed.

The relationship between the three moving together shows us that the industry itself is working just fine.

Sadly, Housing Isn't Being Built In Areas Of Greatest Need

However, that's not to say that all is indeed fine here. We've a regional imbalance going on. The markets most under pressure are out in the West. Those cities swelling in the tech boom. And yet that's just where we're not seeing the growth in housing. In fact, the build rate is falling there:

Regionally, the increase in starts was led by the Northeast and Midwest, which offset declines in the South and West. Starts in the Northeast nearly doubled in April, increasing 84.6% from March and 48.5% from April 2018. Starts in the Midwest increased 42% in April and are up 17% from April 2018. Starts in the South fell 5.7% in April and are down 12.2% from April 2018. Starts in the West fell 5.5% in April and are down 7.2% from April 2018.

If it's the West that's booming and not the Midwest then that's where we'd like to see the housing being built. But we're not. At some point that lack of new housing - and the subsequent even more sky high prices - are going to lead to a choking off of that economic growth. Simply because people won't go to live where they can't afford to live.

Here's Moody's Analytics "easier to understand than Census'" chart of the numbers:

As Moody's says, overall:

Overall, it looks like residential construction will move sideways in coming months, with a slight increase in multifamily construction edging out a decrease in single-family starts. By the end of the third quarter, however, the I/S ratio for new single-family homes will have fallen closer to its early 2018 level, which will signal a recovery in new-home prices and a return to increasing construction of single-family homes.

Our Investor Takeaway

Coming down from the macroeconomy to our own position as investors. We're not about to see a boom in either pricing or building for housing in the US. This means that prospects for homebuilders - or direct investment into real estate itself - are limited to specific propositions, not to general weightings towards the sector. Particular situations may well provide interesting opportunities but just investing in the vertical, in the economic segment, is unlikely to produce outperformance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.