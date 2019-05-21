Alta Fox Opportunities Fund - RumbleON, Inc.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been the biggest loser for the fund since inception, contributing 268 basis points of negative return.

I initiated a position late last year. The story was exciting on the surface: two auto-industry veterans leading a microcap company with sales growing triple digits and a competitively advantaged online motorcycle platform business with strong network effects.

The company released disappointing Q3 results and provided weak Q4 guidance that were well below expectations and at the same time announced a transformative acquisition, which put the company in the automotive car wholesale business. The company was also planning to launch an online classifieds business. The stock fell ~50%. It was a somewhat speculative position at the time and sized appropriately, but a 50% move down is always painful.

I doubled my research efforts on the company to assess whether this was a hiccup in an otherwise exciting growth story or a thesis-breaking event. I visited the company's headquarters and met with the CEO. I spoke with the CFO several times. I analyzed their various business lines independently and tried to understand whether the market was misunderstanding the acquisition that was completed and the potential upside. My initial conclusion was that while there were still many uncertainties and risks, the market was not valuing the company's three different segments appropriately (legacy motorcycle business, car wholesale and logistics business, and the company's online classifieds business). I published a 60+ page slide deck outlining the considerable research I did on the company.

Less than a week later after publishing the slide deck, the company filed additional information about the financial profile of their acquired companies and announced an equity raise. This was thesis-breaking and I exited the position immediately.

What changed? First, management credibility. There was always a question as to whether the CEO and CFO of this company were true value creators and visionaries in the industry or whether they were just pretenders and looking for shareholders willing to finance their experiment. When the CFO repeatedly tells investors there is no near-term need for a capital raise and then does a capital raise, it damages credibility. The company also badly missed its own sales guidance multiple times as well as estimates for growth in their classifieds business. Second, the company's proxy statement provided enough information to back into the sales performance of the company's initial legacy motorcycle business, which was well below expectations.

Fundamental investing is often an exercise in patching together the correct narrative from a series of facts and financial figures. For a company like RMBL early in its lifecycle trying to disrupt a massive market with technology, forming that narrative is not easy because there is not a long operating history or great comparable companies. This makes the incremental data points and execution by management even more important. For RMBL, the incremental data points have been negative and the company's execution and credibility have suffered. I think management's initial legacy motorcycle business was not scaling as profitably as they hoped and they decided to shift gears and divert attention away from that underperformance by acquiring a large amount of revenue within a competitive automotive wholesale business. On the last conference call, RMBL management discussed aggregate performance instead of providing the necessary details to parse out what I can only assume was very weak results in their legacy bike business.

The management of RMBL may succeed and successfully disrupt large legacy players in the auto market, but with significantly negative cash flow, a pattern of overpromising and underdelivering to investors, and a constantly shifting business model, it is not a company I can support. I think good investors change their mind when the facts change. With RMBL, the facts changed quickly and we exited our position. While the loss was meaningful, it is still very small relative to our biggest winners and is consistent with our strategy of cutting our losses quickly when a thesis is not playing out as expected.