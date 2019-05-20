Schlumberger - Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

Schlumberger has an incredibly well positioned portfolio, and is top ranked in most of the markets it participates in.

Schlumberger has fallen out of favor with investors recently, as capital spending on projects has fallen rapidly with prices.

Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) is the largest oilfield services company in the world, with a market cap of more than $50 billion. This is after the company’s stock price has dropped by almost 70%. This is a difficult environment, where companies are both moving their service divisions in-house to save money, and capital expenditures have dropped significant. In this changing environment, emerges Schlumberger, which for investors has fallen out of sight, out of mind.

Oil Market

Schlumberger is unique because it experiences cycles that are stronger than the average company experiences. This is because the company’s business is tied to oil capital expenditures rather than oil prices. In good times, companies tend to ramp up capital expenditures faster than prices, as they become optimistic about long-term prices. Yet in bad times, companies tend to cut spending hard to handle a drawn out crash.

This handy graph shows prices on the left-hand side, along with factors having a major effect on prices on the right-hand side. As can be seen, global growth and the effect of trade tensions are having a negative downside impact. OPEC cuts are attempting to contradict this, and the overall slowdown in the oil markets as a result of growing shale production.

Other factors supporting prices, and growing oil production from the United States, are a decrease in production from Iran and Venezuela. These two things are bringing millions of barrels per day of production offline. Overall, oil prices do seem to be in a recovery. However, it is an incredibly slow recovery, and one that I won’t expect to continue for the long-term.

However, the dramatic cut in E&P expenditures and the decline in the company’s stock prices does have some potential benefits. The world continues to rely on fossil fuels.

Major projects continue to come online, and these projects will need to continue coming online. The number of FID for major projects has dropped to significantly below the previous average, and it is only just starting to recover. However, keeping that recovery going will require a significant amount of capital investing. A part of that capital investment will require business opportunity growth for Schlumberger.

From 2014 to 2018, upstream capital expenditures dropped significantly. Upstream capital expenditures dropped by almost 40% from $698 billion to $427 billion annually, and the effect on Schlumberger was noticeable. From 2018 to 2019, spending increased by 12% to $477 billion. However, there’s still a ways to go for the recovery in production prices.

Schlumberger’s Positioning

In a difficult environment, with production and capital spending declining, Schlumberger has been improving its positions.

Schlumberger operates in a large market, the company’s total addressable market has more than doubled over the past 9 years. Despite this, the company has consistently maintained or improved its position in the markets. The company did purchase Cameron International Corporation in late-2015 for almost $15 billion, an over payment given how the oil market has performed since then.

However, the purchase did help the company to improve its market position even more. The company continues to have a portfolio with significant long-term strength.

Normally, I would recommend the market leader in this case to take advantage of the slowdown and acquire new assets. The issue is that Schlumberger is already too big. The merger of Halliburton and Baker Hughes, which together would have been smaller than Schlumberger, was called off due to anti-trust issues. As a result, Schlumberger is stuck where it is.

However, the company has been spinning off small components and assets for money, which I am not a fan of.

Schlumberger revenue by geography remains respectable. The company has remained incredibly strong in the North American markets, as oil production has grown. This is despite a difficult environment. North America is becoming a major and growing component of America’s oil, and Schlumberger has an incredibly strong market positioning here.

In Latin America, and all other worldwide regions, the company’s revenue has dropped dramatically. This is surprising. I would have expected the middle east, due to the dominance of major oil producers, to have also seen revenue remain fairly consistent. However, all of this together shows how difficult the overall worldwide oil environment is for everyone.

Schlumberger Financial Picture

At the end of the day, what’s most important in one of the most difficult oil crashes, is the financial picture of the company.

Schlumberger has remained stronger than its peers. The company’s revenue bottomed in 2016, and seems to be showing the slow signs of an uptick since then. The company’s revenue has still remained fairly respectable, for the coming year it is supposed to be more than $30 billion. At the same time, the company’s EBITDA margin, while not has high as it once was, has still remained fairly respectable.

This insinuates that once revenue recovers, so too will the company’s earnings and cash flow.

One important thing to note is that the company does have a significant expense, namely its dividend. The company’s dividend costs the company roughly $2.8 billion annually, or approximately half of its cash flow from operations. The company’s cash flow does seem like its rate of decline is slowing, however, until this stabilizes out it is an important factor of the company’s portfolio to pay attention too.

Schlumberger does continue to remain focused on rewarding shareholders going forward. The Cameron International Corporation acquisition I discussed above, saying that I thought it was too early, was paid heavily in the form of Schlumberger shares. Schlumberger’s outstanding shares has increased significantly due to that acquisition, and has remainder fairly constant since then.

Personally, I would like to see Schlumberger take advantage of low share prices to buyback stock. The company does have a fairly respectable amount of debt, however, given the company believes in a recovery, now would represent a good chance to buyback shares. Assuming the company can borrow money for close to its fairly respectable dividend, that should still help the company going forward.

Schlumberger has a fairly impressive financial position overall still, and should be well positioned as a company for a recovery.

Conclusion

Schlumberger has had a difficult time since the start of the crash, way more difficult than many other companies given the more variant nature in oil expenditures. Despite this, the company is well positioned for a recovery in spending, leading most of the sectors it operates in. Larger companies have been bringing service spending in, to minimize costs, however, there’s still a large opportunity for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger seems to have fallen out of sight and out of mind. However, the company has still fallen more than effectively all other large oil companies, and that’s due to the dramaticized nature of oilfield spending. Going forward, counting the company’s dividend, I believe that this will be a good opportunity for investors. As a result, I recommend investing in Schlumberger going forward.

