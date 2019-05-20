Buy Atlas Air Worldwide - Airplanes 50 Cents On The Dollar Makes For 100% Upside

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW) is an air freight and lease company. They own 66 planes, lease 21 and operate 27 of their customers. Primary risks for services they offer are labor rates and freight airplane prices, which are tied to world trade levels. Customers carry other risk such as fuel costs. Contracts are long term which smooth out sharp economic downturns. Together, DHL (DPW.DE) and Amazon (AMZN) account for 40 and 20 planes respectively, about half the fleet. Thus, AAWW is largely an indirect bet on these companies.

Atlas is valued like a company in serious trouble. This is not the case. In fact, they’ve executed their plan to serve Amazon over the last few years and management lived up to their ambitious promises. The bargain price here is based on a few key factors that I outline below.

1. Financial Situation

$185 million normalized net income and $408 million operating cash flow contrast sharply with a $1 billion market cap. Adjusted for dilutive effects, the company trades at just ~5.5 times forward earnings. In my opinion this is a little too optimistic. Amazon controls warrants with a $37.5 strike worth 20-30% of the company’s market cap. They expire in 2021-2023. If share price rises rapidly this forward earnings figure is a little overstated. This seems possible given the severe mispricing.

Tangibles book value is a bit less $2 billion, which reflects true NAV. Given the $1 billion market cap this investment is like buying airplanes for ~50 cents on the dollar. The balance sheet is mostly cash, receivables and airplanes less payables and long term debt, which has low interest rate:

Source: Annual report

2. Amazon

Three years ago AAWW and AMZN struck a deal. AMZN received 20% of AAWW via warrants in exchange for a favorable 10 year contract, with the option to add 10% more with expansion. At the deal’s inception I’d have been wary of management pulling it off. Luckily, I don’t have to guess and see that both the top and bottom line improved significantly. Management executed and yet,

Besides that, I believe AMZN is a great company and will succeed. I’ve always wanted to invest but they might be overvalued at $900 billion. Luckily, AAWW is a way to indirectly bet on AMZN’s success with a clear value play.

3. DHL

DHL’s relationship with Atlas goes back more than a decade. This table summarizes the services offered.

Source: Annual report

Considering the company has strong, stable earnings and consistent dividend, they seem like a type of company with minimal counterparty risk:

Source: Yahoo Finance

A subtle point is that AAWW might gain pricing power in the future with two major customers instead of one. They can offer new capacity to whoever offers to pay more between DHL and AMZN. This factor also spreads risk in case a major customer goes out of business.

4. Price Anomaly Explanation + Price Target

The following chart summarizes the extreme price anomaly in play:

BV/share more than quadrupled and EPS tripled in 13 years, yet share price is the same. That’d have been a frustrating long term investment! It is reasonable to say the company was overvalued back then so I am not suggesting the price will 4x from here. The truth is probably in the middle and I’ll keep my valuation really simple: AAWW is worth its book value - mostly planes minus debt - suggesting a share price of $80 within 1-2 years. This is overstated because of Amazon’s warrants, but offset by future earnings in that timeframe.

This price anomaly is quite hard to believe and requires an explanation. The elephant in the room: one of the company’s planes recently crashed. While a tragic accident, the wikipedia article doesn’t claim any fault on part of the company while a WSJ article points to pilot error. This is the company’s first crash after hundreds of thousands of flights. There was insurance. This event is likely just rare, bad luck. In the chart below you can see that AAWW was set to rapidly recover from the bear market and this event caused a sharp reversal:

In addition, other air freight companies have been in decline due to trade war fears and the world economic slowdown. These companies are correlated so bots buy and sell them together. On top of that, part of Fedex's (FDX)’s drop might be due to AMZN fears, even though that helps AAWW:

Finally, small cap indexes have underperformed the SP500, also dragging share price down. Combined, these factors created an opportunity rivaling extreme bargains I found during the bottom of last December’s bear market.

5. Risks

The biggest risk is that world trade is indeed slowing down:

AAWW mitigates this risk with long term contracts. However, a sustained, multi-year reversal in world trade would crush AAWW. If that happens customers might not renew. The value of freight airplanes could drop sharply and debt might not be covered. This seems like a black swan event but is possible. One way to mitigate risk is having other investments uncorrelated to world trade. Another is shorting stocks related to world trade levels, such as ocean shippers. Lastly, a long/short strategy to consider is Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). They’re also an air freighter with relationships to AMZN and DHL. That stock is priced at 17.5 times future earnings and 3 times book value, an extreme difference.

Labor costs are the other big risk. This has been covered well in a few other articles which are worth reading. The summary is that a pilot shortage puts upward pressure on labor costs, exasperated by a unionized workforce. This compresses AAWW margins, problematic given the company’s leverage. Last year these costs expanded faster than total flights:

I don’t think this creates an existential threat for the company. Operating cash flows dwarf the cost increase and an extreme pilot shortage is unlikely because the job will start looking attractive as wages increase. Mostly, I expect this to be a continued drag on earnings growth for the foreseeable future but is already more than priced in. The biggest risk is that short term earnings could fluctuate causing the stock price to be more volatile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAWW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.