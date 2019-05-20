Headlam: 5.4% Dividend Yield And A Way To Bet On Brexit Outcome

Headlam is a good buy at its current 462p price for investors expecting a Brexit deal or after a major price correction if there is "no deal".

Shares have fallen 28% from their peak due to Brexit impacting U.K. demand and import costs and will be worse in a "no deal" scenario.

However, its relatively low margin and large fixed cost base make its earnings vulnerable in any downturn.

Headlam has a strong business in the U.K., operating with clear competitive advantages in a normally solid market.

Headlam shares offer a safe 5.4% dividend yield, on a payout ratio of only 60%, with dividends 1.8x backed by cash on the balance sheet.

Introduction

Headlam (Bloomberg ticker HEAD LN) is a U.K. floor coverings distributor listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of £391m (approx. $500m). It paid a dividend of 25.0p per share in 2018, which represents a 5.4% dividend yield. The dividend is safe, as it represents a payout ratio of only 60% (on EPS of 42.2p), and the cost of its payment (£21.1m) is 1.8x backed by the £36.7m net cash on the balance sheet. Management has a history of raising dividends and has indicated that 2019 dividend will be "in line" with 2018. Details of Headlam's dividends and cash flows are shown below:

Headlam Dividends vs. EPS Source: Headlam company reports. Headlam Uses of Cash vs. Net Income (2007-18) Source: Headlam company reports.

Company Overview

Headlam is primarily a U.K. distributor of carpets and other floor-covering products. It also has operations in Continental Europe, in France, Netherlands and Switzerland specifically, but these represent just 1% of total segmental EBIT. Headlam serves both the residential and commercial markets, with a revenue mix of roughly 65/45, including a variety of subsectors.

Headlam Revenue by Geography (2018) Source: Headlam results presentation (2018). Headlam Revenue by Segment (2018) Source: Headlam results presentation (2018).

Strong Business Model

We believe Headlam has a strong business in the U.K., operating with clear competitive advantages in a normally solid market.

The market is normally solid because of the recurring nature of the underlying demand. Floor coverings tend to be replaced regularly because of products' finite lifespans and people's need to refurbish their homes/premises after moving. The U.K. floor coverings market historically grew at 1-3% p.a., while Headlam grew in line/ahead of market, as shown below.

Headlam U.K. LfL Revenue Growth vs. U.K. Floorcoverings Market Source: Headlam annual report (2016).

Headlam has a number of clear competitive advantages. First and foremost, it is a "many-to-many" platform, with logistics linking approx. 71,000 customers with approx. 200 suppliers in 22 countries - this makes Headlam indispensable to each individual supplier and customer. As the largest distributor in the U.K., it carries a comprehensive range of more than 30,000 products, a wider choice than offered by smaller competitors. Headlam also has a strong distribution infrastructure, consisting of a network of hubs, distribution centres, trade counters, and showrooms (as shown below). Part of this infrastructure consists of 400 Headlam salespeople who have longstanding relationships with customers and are valued by customers for their product knowledge.

As a result of these advantages, Headlam has the largest market share in the U.K. floor coverings market, nearly 26%, making it by far the #1 player in a fragmented market. Competitors tend to be much smaller and privately owned - SIG (OTC:SIIGY) used to operate the #2 distributor (at less than one-fifth of Headlam's size) but sold it to private equity firm Endless in 2017. Other building materials distributors in the U.K., such as Travis Perkins (OTCPK:TVPKF) and Grafton (OTCPK:GROUY) have little involvement in floor coverings.

Headlam has built on the advantages of its platform by extending it, either organically or through acquisitions, to serve additional customer segments and products. Wood & Laminate and Underlay are product types in which Headlam has grown sales particularly successfully, as shown in the first chart below. With this expansion, Headlam's net assets have continued growing while return on capital employed ("ROCE") continued to expand (as shown in the second chart below), until a recent downturn (a topic covered further below).

Headlam Revenue by Product Type (2010 vs. 2016) Source: Headlam company reports. Headlam Net Assets & ROCE (2011-2018) Source: Headlam company reports.

Headlam's operations in Europe have historically performed poorly, managing only small profits that are immaterial to the group. We do not expect this to change and thus focus on the U.K. business when evaluating the stock.

Vulnerability in Downturns

One weakness of Headlam's business model is the vulnerability of its earnings to downturn. With its relatively low EBIT margin (6.2% for the group, 7.5% for the U.K. business) and large fixed costs, Headlam suffers from high negative operational leverage when revenues decline.

As shown in the first chart below, approx. 55% of Headlam's operating expenses are in payroll costs and these tend to grow consistently and at a rate faster than non-payroll costs. In the 2008/2009 downturn, payroll costs continued to rise and this contributed to Headlam's EBIT falling 40% in 2009 and taking several years to recover, as shown in the second chart below:

Headlam Payroll & Non-Payroll Costs (2007-18A) NB. Figures for 2014-2017 are original numbers, which include certain supplier rebates/discounts in OpEx. Source: Headlam company reports. Headlam EBIT & Margin (2007-18A) NB1. 2007-2013 figures under old definition with some supplier rebates/discounts included in both revenues & costs. NB2. 2015 margins adjusted to exclude 31 bps "one-off benefits, unlikely to be repeated during 2016 and beyond". Source: Headlam company reports.

In fact, in order for its margin to be stable, Headlam needs to have revenue growth at least in line with inflation each year. This makes Headlam particularly likely to suffer a negative impact in the event of a "no deal" Brexit.

28% Share Price Correction

Headlam shares have fallen 28% from their 2017 peak and have tracked the FTSE All-Share Index closely in the last 12 months, as shown in the two charts below. Much of the price fall can be attributed to investor concerns around Brexit, which we believe to be justified, as will be explained below.

Headlam Share Price (Last 5 Years) Source: Bloomberg Markets (17-May-19).

Headlam Share Price vs. FTSE All-Share (Last 1 Year) Source: Bloomberg Markets (17-May-19).

Brexit Impact - Weaker Underlying Market

The 28% correction in Headlam's share price since its 2017 peak has been due to revenue growth decelerating to negative territory, especially in the U.K. business, which, in turn, can be traced back to Brexit.

As shown in the charts below, U.K. like-for-like ("LfL") revenue growth dropped, from a range of +4% to +6% in 2014-2016 to +0.5% in 2017 and -4.2% in 2018. (LfL revenue growth in the European business has historically been weak and returned to negative in 2018 after 2 years of growth.)

Headlam U.K. Revenue Growth (2007-18) Source: Headlam company reports. Headlam C. Europe Revenue Growth (2007-18) NB. Non-LfL revenue growth distorted by FX and not shown here. Source: Headlam company reports.

The weakness in U.K. LfL revenue growth has been attributed to weakness in the underlying market, especially in the residential sector, as Headlam's CEO stated:

Disappointingly, like-for-like revenue declined in both the UK and Continental Europe, 4.2% and 1.8% respectively. This was a reflection of the generally softer markets, more keenly felt in the U.K., with a noticeable weakness in the U.K. residential sector"

- Steve Wilson, CEO (2018 annual report)

The U.K. housing market has weakened significantly during 2018, especially in London, due to political uncertainties around Brexit.

Management expects 2019 profits to be lower year-on-year, though LfL revenue growth has been positive in both the U.K. & Europe for April year-to-date. As Headlam's Chairman stated:

2019 is likely to present us with further general market weakness in the U.K. and an increased element of economic and political uncertainty. As previously announced, this is one of the factors contributing to our expectation that 2019 profits will be lower than 2018"

- Philip Lawrence, Chairman (2018 annual report)

Brexit Impact - Higher Costs

The other way Brexit has impacted Headlam is in higher products costs. Combining residential and commercial sales, approx. 60% of the products sold by Headlam in the U.K. are imported from other countries, as shown below.

Headlam U.K. Source of Goods (2016) Source: Headlam results presentation (16H1).

This means that product costs increase as the pound weakens. While Headlam buys in pounds from suppliers and the currency risk is borne by suppliers in the short term, changes in exchange rates are priced in over time. And, while Headlam tends to pass on supplier price increases to customers to maintains margins, this can be at the cost of lower sales volumes.

Valuation

At 462p, Headlam shares are on a P/E of 11.0x and a free cash flow ("FCF") yield of 9.0% (on 2018 financials), as shown below. Dividend yield is 5.4%.

Headlam Net Income & Free Cash Flow (2014-18A) Source: Headlam company reports.

Management has guided to 2019 profits being lower year-on-year, while 2019 dividend is expected to be "maintained in line".

Conclusion

Headlam has a strong business in the U.K., operating with clear competitive advantages in a normally solid market. At 462p, stock is cheap on current earnings (11.0x P/E and 9.0% FCF yield) and has a well-covered 5.4% dividend yield (60% payout ratio and 1.8x backed by existing net cash).

However, Headlam's business model contains inherent negative operational leverage when revenues decline, making its earnings vulnerable in any downturn. With nearly all its earnings from the U.K., Headlam would be particularly negatively impacted by a "no deal" Brexit.

This makes Headlam an interesting stock for investors who wish to bet on a Brexit outcome - it is a Buy now for investors who believe a deal will be reached or it can be a Buy after a deal has been reached. It could also be a Buy after a share price correction in the event of a "no deal".

Lacking conviction on a clear Brexit outcome, our current recommendation on the stock is neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.