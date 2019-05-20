Jacobs Engineering: A Great Industrial Stock With Little China Exposure

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) has done a nice job acquiring bite-sized value-enhancing companies in its wheelhouse of expertise that are already producing noticeable effects on the company's financials. It also recently completed the divestiture of its ECR division, which has been an anchor on financials since 2014, allowing the company to finally move on past the highly problematic cyclical business. With the company in flux over the past couple of years, the company's backlog continues to grow while it could potentially benefit greatly from future government initiatives without much concern for China trade and tariff headwinds.

Jacobs's latest acquisition is the KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) for $11.25 a share, or about an $815 million deal. KeyW is a national security provider for advanced engineering and technology solutions for government, intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities. This should fit in well with Jacobs's current focus on winning key jobs from high security areas such as NASA, the Department of Defense, and critical Nuclear operations.

KeyW's assets should help Jacobs realize its potential as intelligent asset management is projected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 18%-25% from ~$8B today to as much as $27B by 2024.

Having top notch security employees, abilities, and clearances allows Jacobs access to bid on high margin projects that few other companies can. This should help Jacobs continue to expand its margins as it is already seeing nice margin benefits in the aftermath of its CH2M acquisition from Q1 of 2018 for ~$2.85B.

Data by YCharts

Jacobs should see additional future margin benefits not only from its recent acquisitions, but also from the divestiture of the company's ECR division in April of 2019 for ~$3.3B. The ECR division has been Jacobs's problem child since oil's crash in 2014 from over $100 a barrel to down just below the $30 range by early 2016. This helped devastate the company's margins over the next couple of years before the company finally started its margin turnaround in late 2016. With the ECR divestiture now complete, Jacobs should benefit from additional upward margin momentum as ECR results will cease to be an anchor weighing down company results quarter after quarter.

Data by YCharts

As Jacobs continues its transition into a company focused primarily on winning high value creating projects across the world, it does so with little current exposure to China. This means that Jacobs continues to be a great buying opportunity every time the market goes into a tailspin from the China trade war. This is especially true when peers such as The Boeing Company (BA) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) drag down the industrial sector as a whole. Jacobs does much of its work at this time in the United States and the United Kingdom as it is slowly expanding its global footprint.

Jacobs could also benefit from upcoming potential U.S. government initiatives such as a preliminary $2 trillion infrastructure project. President Trump and Democrats have already agreed on a number of key infrastructure points which might gain momentum in the upcoming 2020 Presidential election cycle. Trump has also expressed his desire to get astronauts back to the moon again by 2024 with a push to give NASA an additional $1.6 billion in funding for fiscal year 2020, on top of the $21 billion already allocated to the space agency. Projects such as these are speculative at best right now, but they could help to propel even more rapid growth in Jacob's backlog if they come to fruition.

Here's how Jacobs's backlog has been growing in its ATN (Aerospace, Technology, and Nuclear) and BIAF (Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities) divisions over 2018 and so far into 2019.

Jacobs Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Q1/19 Q2/19 ATN Backlog ~$6.6B ~$7.2B ~$7.1B ~$7.1B ~$7.2B ~7.3B BIAF Backlog ~$12.3B ~$12.1B ~$12.7B ~12.8B ~$13.2B ~$13.4B

Table by Trent Welsh

Growth in the company's backlog has finally started speeding up again for Jacobs in 2019. As Jacobs finishes its acquisition and divestiture spree, it can focus on winning jobs and executing superior project management as it finalizes rightsizing the company.

Jacobs Engineering is doing a fine job acquiring bite-sized companies that fit well into its portfolio of service offerings while getting rid of the anchor that has been holding back the company's performance over the past few years. As margins continue to expand and backlog for the company grows, Jacobs's stock could see some nice additional price appreciation especially means it has little China exposure to randomly whipsaw its future performance. I continue to be long Jacobs with a $90 price target as I believe the stock is ready to explore new highs as its margins and revenues expand. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.