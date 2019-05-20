Melinta: Can This Antibiotic Innovator Overcome Industry Headwinds?

Novel antibiotics are reserved as the last line treatment to deter antibiotics resistance. Doing so ironically cut off the economic viability of innovation because companies are not adequately reimbursed.

Several years into launch, Melinta has yet to garner substantial sales to offset the invested capital. Similar to other antibiotics innovators, Melinta is suffering from a seemingly insurmountable industry headwind.

Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. - Warren Buffett

Writing about antibiotic innovators is a quandary for me because I have to balance between the need for investment profits for investors vs. my social responsibility. It's an interesting phenomenon that antibiotic developers like Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) is launching stellar medicines but the company has yet to bank any profit. Another firm, Achaogen (AKAO), recently gained the approval of Zemdri only to suffer from a Chapter 11 reorganization. Instead of financially rewarding innovators like Melinta and Achaogen, these legitimate business operators are ironically being "punished." Specifically, there's a powerful industry headwind decimating the progress of antibiotic innovation.

Amid this background, the threats of resistance are real. More patients are succumbing to dreaded infectious diseases as superbugs are gaining ground. Pitting against the limited number of antibiotics, it's not far from the truth that a national crisis is brewing. Regardless whether we admit it, we're losing the fight against deadly bugs. And it's a matter of "when" rather than "if" we will be devastated by the ramifications of outbreaks. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of Melinta and my expectation for this firm.

Figure 1: Melinta chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the company, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Melinta Therapeutics is a new operator that merged with Cempra back in 2017. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicine to service the infectious disease market.

As the largest "pure-play" antibiotic company, Melinta is a crucial defense against the public health crisis arising from bacteria infection. Powering the portfolio are four commercialized drugs. They include delafloxacin (Baxdela), meropenem and vaborbactam (Vabomere), oritavancin (Orbactiv), and minocycline (Minocin) for injection. Concurrently, the company is prudent in pushing for growth by label expansion.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Melinta)

Fundamental Headwind

Over years of investment research, I learned that paying attention to the industry "headwind and tailwind" regarding your stocks is crucial to investment profitability. In my view, the aforesaid dynamics can either make or break a company. A prime example is a headwind operating against the infectious disease innovators like Melinta. It entails interplays between the rising antibiotic resistance and the physician's reservation to prescribe newly approved antibiotics.

Figure 3: Serious ramifications of antibiotics resistance (Source: Melinta)

Accordingly, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) warned about the real danger of increasing antibiotic resistance. Based on the CDC's Threat Report, Melinta estimated that the yearly costs associated with resistance tally to approximately $20B. Additional expenses regarding the productivity loss also contributed to another staggering $35B figure. The CDC stated,

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest public health challenges of our time. Each year in the U.S., at least 2M people get an antibiotic-resistant infection, and at least 23K people die. Fighting this threat is a public health priority that requires a collaborative global approach across sectors. CDC is working to combat this threat.

Viewing the "storm" of antibiotics resistance, it's difficult to tease out the strong "organic" versus the "commercial" demand for novel antibiotic drugs. As the CDC mentioned, the consequences of antibiotic resistance are quite alarming. Hence, there's definitely an organic demand for better medicines. Ironically, the commercial demand is low!

I remember from my days of practicing clinical medicine that resistance is a big concern. As such, I opined that companies having excellent novel antibiotics - like Melinta, Achaogen, Paratek (PRTK) and Cidara (CDTX) - should deliver outsized returns. That was a rookie mistake due to my confusion between organic and commercial demand. In following the former FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb), I learned about an industry tailwind that's nearly insurmountable for antibiotics innovators. That tailwind is decimating the commercial demand for these drugs. After presenting my new findings, I then recommended investors to make their own decision whether to trim their investment through a community discussion.

Accordingly, these investments are nearly going bust. The prime example is Achaogen. Despite plazomicin (i.e. Zemdri) approval for treating complicated urinary tract infection, Achaogen is unable to generate any meaningful sales. To protect against debtors, Achaogen filed for Chapter 11 reorganization back on April 15. Let me walk you through the aforementioned irony in greater details. The culprit for the meager sales of all novel antibiotics is that they are reserved as last-line treatments. This is an approach that physicians employ to prevent against resistance.

Specifically, there's a higher chance of resistance with repeated and prolonged usage. As such, nearly all novel antibiotics are kept at bays in our defenses against the "superbugs." Due to their rapid turnover, bacteria have a high mutation rate. Hence, most pathogens will develop resistance against prolonged antibiotics use. Consequently, newly approved antibiotics will suffer from a lack of commercial demand after approval. And this is in stark contrast to other types of drug, says chemotherapy that usually procures robust sale post-approval. In my view, antibiotic innovators should be rewarded because it takes significant capital to fund a molecule from bench research to commercialization.

H.R. 6294 Bill

In the middle of this difficulty, former FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb) was working with U.S. Congress to push for a "flat licensing fee" with hospitals to support antibiotic innovation. Else, no company would commit tremendous capital to develop medicines that won't be prescribed. That's simply the reality of business which differs from moral and social responsibility. Under the proposed policy, hospitals would reimburse the companies with a flat fee (i.e., at least $200M) to use a new antibiotic. As such, innovators would get compensated no matter how frequent the drug is prescribed. If that is achieved, it's dollars to doughnuts that antibiotic innovators will enjoy a most vigorous rally in the history of the stock market. The market bulls around the world would rally like the annual bull run in Pamplona Spain.

That aside, Dr. Gottlieb launched various initiatives to assist antibiotic innovators. For instance, the “qualified infectious disease product (“QIDP”) designation enables a drug to receive the fast track, priority review, and five-year extension of any exclusivity. Moreover, the new Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (“LPAD”) streamlines the approval process. LPAD enables approval with a much shorter and smaller trial. Several weeks into Dr. Gottlieb’s campaign, politicians drafted the H.R. 6294 bill to grant better exclusivity for new antibiotics while favoring the said flat fee structure. According to BioCentury,

Two members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee introduced legislation that would create a new “pull” incentive pathway for priority antibiotics, providing manufacturers a transferable award that could be worth $1B or more. The bill, the Re-Valuing Anti-Microbial Products (REVAMP) Act of 2018, aims to de-link the returns an antibiotics company receives from the volume of drugs sold by providing a high-value award upon approval of antibiotics to treat multidrug-resistant pathogens. The bill, H.R. 6294, is sponsored by Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) and co-sponsored by Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.).

Despite favorable development, it takes tremendous time to push for new legislation through Congress. The grim statistic is that only 10% to 12% of all bills are eventually voted into laws. I projected that if H.R. 6294 bears fruit, it won't be until the next two to three years. Be that as it may, I have yet to observe significant progress on this front. After all, H.R. 6294's development is prematurely arrested after introduction in the House.

Figure 4: H.R. 6294 status (Source: U.S. Congress)

Unless the U.S. Congress can pass a new law to offer these companies a "flat licensing fee," I highly doubt that any antibiotic developers will bank a single buck. In my opinion, the best way to achieve this feat is for whale investors like Robert Duggan to work with Congress for change. Now that Achaogen - a company that Duggan heavily invested - went bust, I doubt that he'll be incentivized to conduct activist investing. But he could prove me wrong.

Perhaps another strategy is for these mega investors to fund politicians who were pushing H.R. 6294 or any new policymaker willing to step up to the challenge. Aside from the motivation to do good for others, I strongly believe that capital is a strong catalyst for change. If either the Father of Activist Investing (Carl Ichan or Bill Ackman) shakes hand with Congress, all bets are off. Thereafter, I strongly believe that the infectious disease sector will rally: These equities are most likely to appreciate multiple folds. It's not far fetched from the imagination because both Icahn and Ackman are known for turning around bioscience stocks. Until then, the "Frankenstein" that is the infectious disease sector will remain "unanimated."

Financial Assessment

Peter Lynch recommends that investors should check the earnings report of your stock on a quarterly basis. Therefore, I'll assess the 1Q2019 earnings report for Melinta for the period that concluded on March 31. As follows, the company procured $14.1M revenue, of which $11.8M comprised of the product sales. Of note, Vabomere and Minocin sales improved yet they were offset by the softer figures for Baxdela and Orbactiv. As such, the overall revenue decreased slightly from $14.8M for the same period a year prior.

The revenues decrease confirms my thesis of the strong headwind operating against the antibiotic innovators. Nonetheless, there are several factors that work in favor of Melinta. For instance, it's prudent that Melinta is reducing the OpEx by 34% or $19.8M. Specifically, the OpEx for the respective periods registered at $38.6M and $58.4M. Due to cost reduction, Melinta narrowed its net loss to $26.5M ($2.34 per share) from $29.4M ($4.76 per share) for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. Commenting on the feat, the CFO (Peter Milligan) enthused,

We are pleased with our swift execution of cost-cutting initiatives during 1Q2019, which significantly drove down our operating expenses both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis. We believe that we have the ability to sustain this disciplined approach to stewardship of financial resources, which is critical for long-term shareholder value.

Another positive initiative entails Melinta's research and development (R&D) spending reduction. From the profit standpoint, an antibiotic innovator operates under different industry dynamics so it makes sense not to spend much on R&D. In my view, an antibiotic developer won't get its money back if it innovates the drug in-house. As mentioned earlier, a novel antibiotic won't be adequately prescribed to garner significant revenue.

A better strategy is to in-license the drug. That's what Melinta did with The Medicine Company (MDCO) back in 2017. Furthermore, the cost of goods sold (COGS) stood at $7.4M in light of the $11.8M revenue. Hence, there's still a chance that Melinta can continue to cut spending. Contrarily, if COGS is higher than revenue it's a straight forward conclusion that Melinta is going to reorganize.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Melinta)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $116.9M in cash and equivalents. This includes the $75M disbursement under the convertible loan facility with Vatera in February this year. With the $38.6M quarterly OpEx, I estimated that there should be adequate capital to fund operations into year-end.

Of note, I usually check up on the dilution rate by looking at the year-over-year increase in shares outstanding. Accordingly, Melinta's common shares went from 6.18M to 11.33M and thereby signifies an 83% dilution. That figure far exceeds my 30% dilution cutoff that is requisite for profitable investment. Looking ahead, I expect more dilution because the OpEx is significantly high while revenue struggles to keep pace.

Valuation Analysis

As Warren Buffett is one of the best, if not the best, asset allocators, I'd like to open my statement on valuation analysis by reflecting his wisdom. The Oracle of Omaha, Buffett stated that two analysts can come up with completely different price target ("PT") for the same stock. As such, there's a lot of subjectivity built into the valuation. To remove my potential bias, I solely employ the most applicable assumptions like the comparative market analysis and sum-of-the-parts valuation.

Molecules Indications % success Estimated market and peak sales Discounted peak sales Approved products (Baxdela, Orbactiv, Minocin, and Vabomere) Various infectious diseases $30M (estimated based on the latest quarterly results) $25.4M Developing franchise (various label expansion) Different infectious disease 75% chances of passing both clinical and regulatory binary $20M (projected based on the latest quarterly results) $17.0M Total assets $42.4M

Table 1: Valuation of the sum-of-the-parts (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

To arrive at my price point, I assumed the 25% profits margin from $42.4M to get $10.06M future net earnings. In dividing $10.06M by 11.33M shares outstanding, I obtained the $0.935 earnings per share. Applying the 10 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to my calculations, the arithmetic yields $9.35 per share. And by placing a 15% discount, I received the $7.95 PT. This price point assumes no further dilution yet dilution is real. Of note, I calculated the 83% YOY dilution rate for Melinta. And an 83% dilution translate into 41% share price reduction. This makes sense because a 100% dilution means that the share price will be cut into half (i.e. 50%). After taking into account dilution, my final PT is $3.25.

Notably, my valuation is a 5.9% premium over the current $3.07 share price of Melinta. Notwithstanding, the PT could be much higher if the company can find a way to generate more cash without further diluting the common shares. Conversely, if there is no policy change (i.e. H.R. 6294 won't pass), the share price will most likely continue to depreciate.

Potential Risk

Investment research is an imperfect science. There always are pertinent risks associated with an investment thesis. Hence, it's important for investors to be cognizant of the risk relating to Melinta. At this point in its life cycle, the company proved that it can successfully innovate and get novel antibiotics to the market. Moreover, Melinta has no problem with acquiring promising medicines from other companies. And yet, the elephant in the room is if the firm can ramp up sales. In my view, it's nearly impossible to galvanize novel antibiotics sales unless H.R. 6294 is passed. And it's a matter of when rather than if antibiotics innovators will go out of business. From the business perspective, there's no point in committing substantial capital to develop excellent drugs only to witness their meager sales.

Conclusion

In all, I rate Melinta Therapeutics with three out of five stars. And I ascribed the $3.25 PT to be reached within one to two years. I won't make a formal sell rating due to my social and moral responsibility in helping antibiotics innovation. Melinta is powering a robust pipeline of approved drugs that are being pushed for label expansion. The commercialized antibiotics (Baxdela, Orbactiv, Minocin, and Vabomere) have demonstrated efficacy and safety. Ironically, they have yet to garner sales after significant time elapsed into their launch. Adding further injury to the insult, Melinta already is benefiting from the strong sales and marketing team from The Medicine Company and Cempra. The problem here is not sales infrastructure but a lack of commercial demand for the drug due to the odd industry headwind.

Of note, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell or hold is ultimately yours to make. I simply conduct research to assist you in your own due diligence. And I hope that my findings help you in making informed investment decisions. If I absolutely need to make such a recommendation, I'd cut at least half of my position in anticipation of the high chances of reorganization in the foreseeable future. I'm uncertain if Melinta can cut enough costs to reduce the OpEx rate to make its generated revenue meaningful. In that case, it will have to reorganize under Chapter 11, thereby subjecting the stock to be essentially worthless.

As mentioned, the subpar revenues are related to the nearly insolvable industry headwind against all antibiotics innovators. Newly approved antibiotics won't be prescribed much at all due to fear of drug resistance. Though the FDA and Congress are heading in the right direction, more viable initiatives need to be implemented. In my view, the silver bullet to this crisis is to allow antibiotic innovators to enjoy a "flat" licensing fee to hospitals via H.R. 6294. This way, they can enjoy the fruits of their innovation. Despite the odds are stacked against Melinta, the company has $116.9M in cash which is 3.2 folds higher than its $36.1M market capitalization. In valiant turnaround efforts, the management is cutting costs aggressively while pushing for revenue increase, And they need help from our Congress and activist investors to achieve their goal.

I hope that the Patriarchs of Activist Investing (Icahn and Ackman) rally our politicians to the common goal of fostering antibiotic innovation. Perhaps, we all will need the same drugs innovated by Melinta one day. As the farewell note, I'd like to share with you a quote from Buffett,

If you get to my age in life and nobody thinks well of you, I don’t care how big your bank account is, your life is a disaster. Basically, when you get to my age, you’ll really measure your success in life by how many of the people you want to have love you actually do love you.

