Amazon-Backed Deliveroo: A New Threat To Uber

For Uber shareholders concerned that the prospect of ordering delivery from Alexa may take a bite out of Uber's international Uber Eats business, I present two ways of hedging Uber.

Amazon Backs An Uber Eats Competitor

As if Uber (UBER) didn't have enough on its plate, with the negative economics of its business so far, it now has Amazon (AMZN) backing a competitor to Uber Eats. As the Financial Times reported on Saturday (paywalled here), Amazon led a $575 million funding round into London-based food delivery app company Deliveroo:

The investment could reshape the food delivery market in the 14 countries where Deliveroo operates, giving it the cash to compete with Uber's delivery service Uber Eats, and the UK-listed Just Eat. The three are locked in a fierce battle for the share of the UK market and Just Eat's share price fell 9% after the announcement yesterday.

If you're surprised at the size of that "Amazon effect" that just hit Just Eat, consider this bit of color on the deal from the same FT article:

Analysts said Amazon and Deliveroo were likely to integrate services, for example by allowing users to order Deliveroo food on Amazon's Echo devices, or seeing Deliveroo couriers deliver packages as well as food.

If you have an Amazon Echo, you're probably used to having to telling Alexa to play music for you, turn lights on and off, etc. Imagine if you could tell her to order your usual meal from your favorite Thai restaurant? Easier than tapping away at your phone, no?

If you're concerned that Amazon-backed Deliveroo might take a bite out of Uber's international Uber Eats business, we'll look at a couple of ways you can limit your downside risk below.

Adding Downside Protection To Uber

For these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of Uber and can tolerate a 20% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost (Expensive)

This hedge is expensive, so I don't know how many readers will want to use it to protect their shares, but as I've written before, it's useful to keep an eye on optimal put hedging cost as a potential warning flag. These were the optimal puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of Uber against a >20% decline by late December.

The cost of this protection was $6,200, or 14.79% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). To put that cost in perspective, we can compare it to the cost of hedging Amazon against the same decline. But Amazon is on a different options calendar, so the optimal puts we get when we scan using the same parameters expire in October:

To compare apples to apples, we can annualize the hedging costs for both stocks. Doing that, we get an annualized cost of 25% for Uber and 3.32% for Amazon.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 19% by late December, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >20% decline by then.

In this case, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $3,500, or 8.35% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The income generated by selling the call leg was a bit higher though: $3,600, or 8.59% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost of this collar was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Another Way To Gauge Uber Risk

I mentioned above that optimal put hedging cost is one way of gauging risk. Seeking Alpha Essential offers other ways. One is the aggregate Seeking Alpha contributor's rating on the stock, which is currently neutral at 2.79.

It's striking to compare that rating with Wall Street's aggregate rating of outperform at 3.8.

An obvious difference here is that Seeking Alpha contributors, unlike Wall Street analysts, generally don't work for firms that solicit investment banking business from the companies they cover.

With Amazon, Wall Street again is more bullish than Seeking Alpha contributors, but there's much less of a gap: 4.72 for Wall Street versus 4.00 for Seeking Alpha contributors.

Both Seeking Alpha contributors and Wall Street are bullish on Amazon, unlike the case with Uber. It will be interesting to see how these Essential gauges fluctuate for Uber in particular over the next few quarters.

