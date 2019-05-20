Qiwi PLC - A Fintech Company At A Great Price

Introduction

Qiwi Group (QIWI) is a leading provider of payment and financial services in the former USSR, with over 20.8 million wallet users; 143,000 kiosks/terminals; 94 billion rubles in gross monthly transaction volume, and 45 million monthly active users. The company utilizes API solutions to generate simple payment solutions and facilitates commerce between merchants and users on its online platform.

Whilst QIWI possess a sound business model, the stock has been bashed around somewhat due to the rising geo-political risk in Russia leading to the depreciating of the Ruble. Nevertheless, in terms of price one is paying for its sales; operating cash flows; capital structure; and business. This is definitely a stock which favors investors with a high growth orientation and a stomach for a roller coaster of drawdowns. Let's get started by looking at a history of the company's stock movements.

Stock Price

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

QIWI's stock price has fluctuated significantly over the past few years, going on a wild ride of an approximate +300% return in 2013-2014, only to decline by more than 75% from 2014-2016 as Russia entered a severe recession due to Western sanctions and a serious bear market from the downturn in oil/energy prices. As we will see later, however, the company's business has been very resilient and was still growing even as all hell was breaking loose on the Russian economy during this time. Investors should be aware of just how sensitive the stock is to the Russian Ruble.

Vs. Russian Ruble

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

In this chart, we can see the company's stock almost trades tick for pips with the Russian Ruble, with a correlation of over 80%! This implies the stock could go both ways, that is, should the Ruble appreciate, shareholders essentially receive a call option on the currency as its sales in USD will grow at a compounded rate. On the other hand, should the Ruble depreciate, shareholders may find holdings on fire as a depreciation in the Ruble usually results from a chaotic operating environment in Russia and CIS. There is one positive aspect of this, however, due to the fact that the company having a record of maintaining its revenues even during periods of headwinds.

Revenues

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

In terms of sales, QIWI's revenues in RUB has seen a 20% Y/Y CAGR that has been consistent since 2011. Combined with the stock's valuation (discussed later), this represented a significant opportunity as the USD revenues of the company are rather misleading. Since 2014, USD revenues have gone nowhere (from $360M to $260M in 2016 and back again to $360M in FY2018) due to severe volatility in the Russian ruble, while the company's sales, on a constant currency basis, has been steadily improving.

Meanwhile, user growth have been mostly organic with few acquisitions on the sides. While this is indeed impressive, it is important to note during this period, the value of the ruble has declined significantly and in 2014-2015, Russia's inflation reached double digits. On a plus note, the company was able to grow its earnings quite significantly too.

Earnings

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

Earnings grew from roughly 40 Rubles per share to over 90 Rubles per share over a 5 year period, putting this growth rate at ~19% CAGR. At today's prices and conversion rate, this puts the company's valuation at roughly 11x forward earnings. Paying this number for nearly 20% sales and EPS growth seems inexpensive. Next, let's take a look at the company's margins.

Margins and Guidance

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

Since sales and EPS growth are roughly the same, this must imply margins have remained relatively constant during the 2014-2019 operating period. It looks the graph confirms this as well. Gross margin have fluctuated around 50%, while operating margins and net margins have fluctuated significantly, reaching a climax of over 30% in 2014, only to climb down to 13% or so during the 2015-2016 Russian recession and continuing conflict in Ukraine. It is impressive to note the QIWI remained profitable even during this recession, attesting to the company's strong business operations.

Looking forward, the company has significantly boosted its FY 2019 guidance in its recent earnings report. Adjusted net profits are expected to increase over 40% over 2018, which implies a net margin of roughly 25% versus the 10% witnessed in the previous fiscal year. Adjusted Ebitda margins are also expected to improve nearly 1,000 basis points over 2017. For investors, this is good news. QIWI appears to be on sale.

Relative Value

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

In comparison to peers such as Paypal (PYPL), Adyen NV (ADYEN), Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WCAGY), Paypoint PLC, QIWI trades at around ~60% discount in terms of forward P/E and book value multiple. This is considered as great value since, none of the other companies derive most of their sales in an area of conflict. The Russian intervention in Syria, Ukraine, Caucasus, and arms stockpile against Nato in Eastern Europe certainly paints a very unfavorable business environment. As a relief, however, QIWI is in a great position in terms of financial health.

Capital Structure

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Author's Curation

On analysis of QIWI's balance sheet, the company has negligible amounts of debt and preferred shares, and has a cash balance equal to almost half its market capitalization. As discussed previously, the company is net profitable and has a very healthy EBITDA growth. While QIWI's capital structure is definitely healthy, the author is concerned it almost creates a new risk: that the company's net cash of 34.6 Billion Rubles is not allocated into new opportunities that create tangible returns for shareholders. This does serve as a slight cap on scaling its business model.

Business Model

Source: Company Presentation, Author's Curation

Using its platform, QIWI facilitates commerce between its users and merchants as a payment solutions provider. The most attractive aspect of this service is the QIWI Wallet, where users have a secure access to an online cash storage and can purchase whatever they want on-line at the click of a button. The company's payment services has grown at over 13% CAGR since 2013, and has diversified into 3 other ventures to help keep up the momentum; Rocketbank; Tochka; and Sovest.

Source: Company Presentation, Author's Curation

Rocketbank is a fully digital banking service offering debit cards and deposits to retail customers. The service is unique in there are no brick and mortar branches, keeping overhead costs at a bare minimum. It has seen over 200K active users on its platform from 0 in 2013. The venture is growing at an exponential rate, but it will be awhile before it can have a material impact in earnings.

Source: Company Presentation, Author's Curation

Tochka is a banking service for entrepreneurs and small businesses with over 20.4 B Rubles in consumer deposits. This is rather impressive for a platform that only launched as of 2016 and now constitutes more than 15% of net revenues for QIWI. Just like Rocketbank, Tochka is scaling at an exponential rate, putting it at one of the premier go-to banking service for Russian startup owners.

Source: Company Presentation, Author's Curation

Sovest is a pay by installment credit project launched in 2016, where as of FY 2018, is bringing in over 400,000 new applications for QIWI. Out of all ventures, the author remains most skeptical of this one, as this puts the company at risk to a 9.8 Billion Ruble credit portfolio. After some digging, the Author finds the project is incurring high costs as certain products are charged 0% interest rates (From over 50,000 merchants) to be paid in installments. (Ex. A 79900 Rub Samsung Galaxy 10 paid 7990 Rub/mo. instead of the full price up front). This poses some questions as there is no clarity from the company when will interest rates be charged on these loans after this aggressive strategy to capture market share. There are also no statistics on default rate of these on these loans from the company's filings.

Conclusion

Nonetheless, one questionable venture does not ruin the entire company portfolio. QIWI is company with a great business model, and able to consistently generate revenues and earnings. In addition, QIWI has a few ventures up its sleeve such as Rocketbank, Tochka, Sovest as the next generation action plan for its business. QIWI's capital structure is quite clean, leaving it plenty of room to issue debt instruments or leveraging its 35 billion Ruble balance sheet to grow. However, investors should keep in mind QIWI's sales are concentrated in the CIS region, where geo-political strife are a daily hindrance to business activities. Hence, this is a great opportunity to take on good value only for the seasoned adventurers out there capable of weathering through large portfolio declines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.