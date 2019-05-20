Natuzzi S.P.A. Is Slowly Recovering, Now It's Paramount They Contain Their Losses

It could make sense to set up a new facility in Southern Asia or Latin America to gain competitiveness and to better deal with the current trade war.

Will management be able to monetize it? A few tips to speed up the path towards profitability.

When Natuzzi SpA (NYSE:NTZ) released its annual report a few weeks ago, investors had the opportunity to appreciate the fair value of Natuzzi Trading (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., the JV Natuzzi formed with Kuka (SS:603816) in 2018.

The Italian company accounted for a gross equity value of around €48M for its share in the Chinese partnership (please note that Natuzzi's total market cap is less than $45M at the time I'm writing this). Additionally, in the conference call, it was disclosed that they plan to open as many as 60 new stores in China this year, including 10 DOS.

As the picture below shows, the JV managed to sell more than €13M in goods in the last five months of 2018, booking an operating profit.

This means that a stake in Natuzzi's business, which is less than 10% of its total turnover, has an intrinsic value of roughly €100M.

Thus, the conclusion is obvious, as I discussed here - Natuzzi's brand value is truly huge.

2018 Full Year Results

The closing of Kuka's partnership painted a rosy picture throughout all of Natuzzi's operating numbers last year. Its book value rose by 33% and profit came in at €33M against a loss of more than €30M last year.

Regardless, operating loss was still as high as €25.4M (-6% of net revenue), which is bound to be reduced by €7M due to the cost of restructuring its Italian operations (in other words, incentive programs to reduce the workforce). It seems meaningless to have such a terrific brand value when you don't have enough money to pay your bills at the end of the day. The redundancy of the (Italian) workforce is the first and biggest challenge before the company finally returns to make a profit after several years or red figures.

Pasquale Natuzzi stated that the Italian facilities should only manufacture the products that target the higher-end market, i.e. the Natuzzi Italia armchairs and sofas. It makes sense, because the intrinsic higher margins of these products justify the higher manufacturing expenses occurring in Italy. Made in Italy is a valuable label, but the costs to achieve it are considerable. Many competitors still keep on breaking laws and cheating their customers, producing in Italy through illegal work spots and employing illegal immigrants. Natuzzi is not one of them, as we very well know. Instead, Natuzzi has often stood up to unequivocally denounce those unfair practices.

The other lines of Natuzzi's current offer (Natuzzi Editions, Divani&Divani and private label), are going to be manufactured abroad, in its Chinese, Romanian and Brazilian factories.

If that is the plan, then the Italian workforce is clearly in excess. Natuzzi Italia accounts for 30% of the total turnover and, even if this is the fastest-growing manufacturing line, the products' higher prices tell us that the number of sofas and armchairs manufactured is reasonably lower. Yet, they have 2400 Italian workers, roughly 50% of the total number of employees. The number could be decreased by at least 600-700! And, clearly, the fact that Natuzzi pays incentives to people who quit voluntarily is not enough.

Nevertheless, something is about to change soon. In fact, the company managed to get a public aid, the Italian CIGS, in order to temporarily lay off up to 500 employees. This particular aid is meant to last 24 months (every 5 years) and, under certain circumstances, up to 36 months. 500 is a huge number, the savings for Natuzzi could be relevant.

That is probably the reason why, during the last conference call, management talked about moving production to its Romanian plant and looked confident about achieving an EBITDA breakeven for 2019.

This means Natuzzi should be able to somehow get €15M more in 2019, with respect to the adjusted EBITDA of 2018.

Regardless, Natuzzi Italia division is on a steady growth path (nine consecutive quarters of growth), especially in the direct retail sector. On a like for like basis, sales grew by 6% YoY and 10% in the fourth quarter, thus signaling an acceleration.

Therefore, based on the information at our disposal and taking management's optimism into account, especially about cost reduction and recent improvements in the supply chain efficiency, the numbers for the next three years should look similar to the ones in the table below.

I assumed the fixed costs will decrease by around 3.5% in 2019 and remain constant afterwards (they decreased by 5.6% in 2018). The manufacturing costs should decrease for the reasons I already explained, making the gross profit topping 32% in 2019 and 33% subsequently. It's worth mentioning that gross profit was already at 32% in the fourth quarter, if we don't count the payments resulted from the staff cuts. My estimation doesn't take further similar costs in account either, as they could materially change the calculations.

Total Revenue Gross Margin Fixed Costs JV's Operating Profit (Loss) Natuzzi's Operating Profit (Loss) FY2019 €418M 32% €140M €1M (€5M) FY2020 €420M 33% €140M €1.5M €0.1M FY2021 €425M 33% €140M €2M €2M

If I am correct, Natuzzi's current stock price is dirty cheap. The stock should be priced at its tangible book value, at least. In other words, more than 3 times the share price at the time I'm writing this.

Natuzzi has several options to boost its turnaround

Along with a strong focus on executing an overall operational improvement, the company could actually implement some strategic initiatives in order to further monetize its brand value and speed up its path towards profitability. These include, but are not limited to:

1. Closing other joint ventures (or expanding the partnership with Kuka in other regions). In fact, if Kuka paid more than 60M just to have half of Natuzzi's distribution rights in China (7% of Natuzzi total sales), how much would it pay to get the same, let's say, in the UK (10% of total sales)? What's more, Natuzzi Shanghai Trading is already profitable. Listing it in a public stock market could be an interesting way to raise additional capital.

2. Leveraging its brand influence by launching affiliated businesses, i.e. restaurants. Natuzzi Italia stores are beautiful and are located in very expensive districts with a lot of tourist traffic. They are already furnished with the most luxurious furniture from Natuzzi's collections. Why not optimizing the business by using part of the space for recreational purposes? After all, Italian cuisine and hospitality are highly appreciated all over the world. This is not a new concept. The pictures below show a recent development in one of Natuzzi's franchises, namely in the Brazilian FOS of Balneário Camboriú, a famous touristic city in the southern coast between Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre.

3. Setting up a new factory. The world is rapidly evolving and, as we know, the process is not always linear. From time to time, frictions arise and trade wars are not uncommon. Therefore, it's important for an international business, like Natuzzi, to have the flexibility to shift its manufacturing capacity accordingly. For example, currently, Natuzzi's Chinese plant supplies the west coast of the United States, whereas its Brazilian facility produces in part sofas for the east coast. Consequently, the company is indirectly involved in the trade war between the US and China. This could be easily avoided if the production for the US market was moved elsewhere, like southern Asia or Latin America. In the table below, I summarized the best options available at the moment.

Country Average Labor Cost Vietnam $212/month Mexico $427/month Brazil $573/month Argentina $836/month Chile $912/month

As shown, Vietnam is the cheapest, but labor costs are rapidly increasing there, as the country is progressively becoming the new manufacturing Asian hub. This trend is likely to accelerate if China's trade war continues.

All in all, Brazil would be a better option. Natuzzi already has a plant in Salvador de Bahia and it would be relatively easy to add some lines or even open a new facility, given the experience the firm has already gained out there. Notably, the Brazilian factory would be efficient, especially from a qualitative viewpoint, if it was used for the Natuzzi Italia products sold in South America. Eventually, the Brazilian facility could supply North, Central and South America with Natuzzi Italia's high-end products. It's worth mentioning that Natuzzi used to own two facilities in Brazil before selling one of them and reducing the production capacity of the remaining one. Further details can be found in the company's annual report, but, in a nutshell, the decision was made due to the negative effect of the Brazilian currency on production costs. Nevertheless, since then, the real price has decreased substantially, as the previous table shows.

Manufacturing costs in Brazil are considerably lower now than they were ten years ago, which makes them competitive against the average Chinese production costs.

Conclusion

Natuzzi S.p.A. completed an important step in 2018. The turn-around strategy, engineered five years ago, is clearly paying off. Now the process needs to be boosted when it comes to brand value monetization as well as costs optimization.

If the company manages to reach, even partially, its target in the next 3 years, then its outstanding value will start to be recognized by Mr. Market and the company will be considered a value play rather than a speculative play. The stock price has been lagging around its all-time lows so far, with very low levels of shares traded. The float is extremely limited and investors should approach an investment in Natuzzi with an entrepreneurial attitude, if they believe, as I do, in its terrific long-term prospects.

