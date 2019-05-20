Micron's Stock Is Facing More Declines Amid Weak Environment

Micron's (MU) stock is falling and may still have further to fall, based on the technical chart and some bearish options betting. The stock could fall to as far as $32.50, as DRAM and NAND prices continue to show signs of weakness.

The last time I wrote on Micron was on May 8, and I noted at the time the stock could fall to $36.40. The stock is now trading around $35 on May 20. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Weak Technicals

The technical chart shows that the stock has fallen below technical support at $36.40. Now the price level at $36.40 will act as a technical resistance level, making it hard for the stock to rebound. Additionally, the shares are approaching their next level of support at $34.10, and should the stock fail to hold support, the next significant level will come at $32.50.

It seems possible that the stock continues to decline, based on the relative strength index, which also is trending lower. It would suggest that bearish momentum continues to enter the shares.

Bearish Bets Rising

The options for expiration on July 19 suggest that the stock rise or fall by more than 15% from the $35 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $29.60 to $40.40 by the expiration date. However, the puts heavily outweigh the calls, with approximately 22,000 open puts to about 1,000 open calls. Just over the past couple of days, the open interest for the puts has increased from 15,000 contracts on May 16, suggesting an increasing number of bearish bets. It's no small bet either, with the dollar value for the opens puts worth $5.5 million

A buyer of the puts would need the stock to fall to $32.40, a drop of 7% from the current price.

Plenty of Reasons for Shares To Fall

There are plenty of reasons to be bearish on the stock too as DRAM prices continue to decline. Recently, on Cisco's (CSCO) conference call, the company was explicitly asked to comment on the price erosion it saw in DRAM prices. The CFO noted that DRAM prices had become a tailwind for the company and were helping to lower costs. Additionally, the lower costs were helping to boost Cisco's gross margins. Of course, this follows Intel's conference call last month that noted it saw a weak NAND pricing environment, which I pointed out in the previous Micron story. If this environment holds going forward, it means that Micron's two business lines could continue to see a tremendous amount of revenue weakness.

Where Are The Estimate Cuts?

What may be a bigger problem for the stock, despite all the negative commentary? Analysts have still not started to reduce estimates for Micron. The forecast for fiscal 2019 has stayed unchanged since Micron last reported results in March, despite all the negative commentary.

Even estimates for the current quarter have yet to be cut.

It could be a big problem for the company because Micron had noted on its previous conference call that it expected growth to resume in the second half of 2019. At the time, they were expecting inventory improvements at its customers. So far, it seems that outlook may be an issue, and it could support analysts estimates falling, because analysts may have been building in a strong second half into the forecasts.

Could Get More Expensive

The stock trades at 8.4 times next-years earnings estimates, which sounds cheap. But if earnings estimates start getting cut that PE ratio could continue to rise, even if the stock price falls. It will depend on how deep the revenue and earning reductions are, and with the company reporting results in the middle of June, those reductions may be coming soon.

Additionally, the chart below shows that the stock is trading at a high PE relative to its historical values since the beginning of 2017.

Risks

There are risks, because the stock may end up holding technical support at $34.10 and rebounding sharply, should sentiment in the stock market shift to a more positive tone. Additionally, it's entirely possible that perhaps DRAM and NAND prices are close to a bottom, and that would indicate that estimates for the company do not need to fall further.

For now, it would seem there are plenty of reasons to be bearish on Micron. Based on the chart and the options, the declines may only be starting.

If you liked this article, then you will love my premium service Reading the Markets. That is where I focus on finding stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis, like in the article you just read. Plus I use videos sometimes so you can learn how I do it. Sign up, and you can get your first 2-weeks for free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.