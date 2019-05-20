Invest In Viasat As Growth Gathers Pace

Investment Thesis

In the past three years, Viasat's (VSAT) stock has grown by 16%, underperforming the overall S&P 500, which has gained by more than 36%. This year, the company has performed relatively well, gaining by 50% compared to the S&P’s 12%. These gains are attributed to the company’s excellent Q3’19 results. In the quarter, the company had revenues of $554 million, which was 45% YoY driven by the growth in the three segments. This article will explain why investors should allocate a small portion of their funds to the company. The main reason is the company’s improving financial position, which has been fueled by the increased demand for the satellite and communication products. The article will also highlight the risks such as low margins and the insider selling of the stock.

Company Overview

Viasat is an American company started in 1986 to offer broadband technologies and services to consumers, companies, and government. It operates its business in three segments, satellite services, commercial networks, and government. In the satellites segment, it offers satellite-based high-speed internet to consumers, enterprises, airlines, and consumers. In the commercial segment, it develops a number of advanced satellite and wireless products, while in government segment, it provides mobile broadband services to military and government users. The company has annual revenues of more than $1.5 billion and a market cap of more than $5.4 billion.

Strong Financial Performance

In the past ten years, the company’s revenues have increased from a low of $628 million to a high of $1.59 billion in 2018. In the past few years, the annual revenue growth has slowed quite a bit because of the slowing consumer segment. This has been offset by the company’s government and commercial segments, which have been growing. Investors expect these revenues to grow to $2.25 billion in 2020 and $2.5 billion in 2021. This revenue growth is expected to be contributed by the three segments. In fact, in the most-recent quarter, the company’s revenues in the government systems, communication networks, and satellite services increased by 45% YoY as shown in the chart below. This growth was broad-based, with each segment seeing impressive growth.

From a macro perspective, things seems to be working well for companies in the space industry. In 2018, investments in the space startup industry reached the highest level in history. For Viasat, the demand for the satellite products from the commercial and government are also rising. This is because of the increasing need for internet services in many places around the world. For example, as the competition in the airline industry intensifies, companies are aiming to have the best services for their customers. Internet is one of them and because of Viasat’s investments, it is set to have a large part in the industry. In the most recent quarter, the company announced that the number of airlines using its IFC products doubled to more than 1100. Such orders will continue to increase, especially because of its working relationship with Boeing. This means that Boeing can put the systems in the planes during the assembling, which will cut costs for the airlines. As a result of these investments, the company has seen its number of installations beat those of the competitors as shown below.

As a result of these investments and demand, the company has continued to see impressive backlog. In Q3’19, the company reported that its backlog increased to $1827M, which was a 62% jump from the Q3’18’s 1128M. This is evidence that there is indeed demand for products in their three segments.

In addition, as the world transitions to 5G, the fast internet services offered by Viasat will be important for individuals and governments. For example, in Mexico, the company’s public Wi-Fi spaces have continued to increase. This is expected to increase in more cities, which will lead to more revenues for the company.

Finally, another catalyst that could boost its income is the infrastructural project. In a recent meeting between Democrats and Donald Trump, the two sides agreed to a $2 trillion infrastructure project. This could lead to an increase in the government spending on the satellite industry. In fact, the government orders in the most recent quarter increased by 38%.

Risks

However, while the top-line results are improving, the main challenge for the company is its long track record of low margins and low profitability. This means that regardless of the revenue growth, the company’s profit margins will continue being low. The chart below shows the operating, EBITDA, and profit margin of the company in the past 23 years.

As a result of these low margins, the company’s net income has always been low as shown below. In fact, the company had a loss of more than $67 million in 2018. These losses are because the company has to spend a lot of money in developing and maintaining the satellites. On a positive side, investors expect the margins and profits to increase this year. The EBITDA margin is expected to move from 10% to 19% and 22% in 2020 and 2021. This is because the spending of the better Viasat 3 satellite will reduce.

The challenge for investing in a low-margin business is that the net profit and EPS will always be low and the company will mostly fail to return money to the shareholders. This is evidenced by the declining free cash flow and the increasing outstanding shares, which is a signal of dilution.

Other than the low margins, investors should be concerned about the increasing debt. In the past few years, the company’s long-term debt has moved from below $100 million to the current $1.02 billion. The net debt to equity ratio has risen to 0.325. The company used these funds to develop and deploy the Viasat 2 and 3. In the most recent quarter, the management said that the net leverage was declining to 4.0x from the previous 5.0x.

Finally, investors should be cautious about investing in a company whose insiders are actively selling the stock. As shown below, in the past few months, insiders have continued to sell the stock while no one has bought. It is always relatively risky to invest in a company whose insiders are selling the stock.

Conclusion

Viasat has done well to turn around its business as evidenced by the recent financial results and the expected growth by analysts. The improving results are as a result of the increasing demand by governments, individuals, and corporations. This demand will continue to rise as the world continues to require faster internet services. This growth, and the fact that the US could implement a large infrastructural project, makes it good to have a small portion of your funds invested in it. It should be small because of the risks highlighted in the article like low margins, insider selling, and relatively high debt.

