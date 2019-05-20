Market Volatility Bulletin: Both Risks And Returns Often Come From Unlikely Sources

S&P futures began their session on a high note, but have drifted lower since then.

CNBC: 10:02AM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are down modestly to open the week. Still, S&P futures hit an overnight high of 2876, and have drifted steadily lower since then. Sector action is mixed, with tech (XLK) and communications (XLC) driving losses.

Spot VIX is up, but not alarmingly so.

On the whole, regular hours have seen gains over the past two weeks, while the overnight sessions demonstrate frayed nerves. In part, this may be due to announcements from the Trump Administration during cash hours that have pumped sentiment higher, while a good bit of trade drama has taken place after hours.

Intraday volatility is certainly on the upswing. The overall level for VIX is pretty impressive in light of the fact that action has tended rockier.

The trade narrative is what's really driving unrest at present. According to Ms. Abramowicz, most credit market (AGG, TLT, LQD) participants see a reasonably peaceful resolution with a trade deal. One can easily argue that equities (ACWI) are taking a similar stance. This dials up the risk of fall-out in the event of escalation.

All that said, risk often appears from reasonably unlikely places in the long run. Dave Callum has offered up his view on this solution to dismantling capitalism.

Regardless of your take on whether capitalism (or families for that matter) should be abolished or deconstructed, this would certainly come as meaningful driver of volatility. History is jam packed with overnight revolutions - Black Swans - that come at us with little warning. These unknown unknowns are easily dismissed until they command the new narrative, maybe for decades to come.

For that matter, returns frequently manifest themselves from unlikely sources. Surprises such as these can render investors speechless, and ultimately keep us fascinated with markets.

All this is to reinforce the idea that whether we be investors or traders, we must proceed with humility.

Good point, A&H. This statement was made last week, but the logic holds out quite well on Monday morning.

SPX at this point looks to be whippy, but ultimately quite range-bound (albeit with a reasonably wide range). Vol options traders could be dialing down the upper limit of volatility as VIX looks unlikely to either explode or implode on a moment's notice until we approach the brink of resolution (or the failure thereof).

Bear in mind that the VIX of VIX is not high, but neither is it at the very low end of its 52-week range (mid 70s, vs. high 90s currently).

Note that the overall term structure closely resembles that of the previous close, though the M1 is understandably tracking spot VIX a lot more faithfully at present (the May VX contract expires this Wednesday morning).

There's a pretty wide range on the high vs. low levels for the VX term structure for the morning. Part of this likely relates to it being the start of a new trade week. But as staid as the term structure may appear on a close-current basis, the high vs. low action shows that there's still room for movement.

MarketChameleon.com: VXX implied (green) vs. historical (purple)

VXX implied vol trades at a pretty meaningful discount to its HV20. For those looking for implied to catch back up, this could be a good signal to get long volatility (UVXY) either with ETPs or via options or futures spreads.

I think in this case a decent amount of evidence is pointing to vol trying to test out the lower end of its range (SVXY, ZIV) over the next few days.

