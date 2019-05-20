Park Electrochemical Corp.: A Dividend Giant Doubling As A Growth Stock

Forecasts to grow sales and EBIT by a CAGR of 15% and 33%, respectively, for the next four years.

How would you like to own a share of a company that has the above listed characteristics? Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) is such a company.

Long history of special dividend payout and strong balance sheet

Park Electrochemical is a high-tech materials company that recently focuses solely on the aerospace industry vertical after selling its electronics vertical business Nelco. PKE designs, manufactures and sells advanced composite materials used in aerospace applications to fabricate light-weight, high-strength structures such as engine nacelles and engine thrust reversers. PKE also sells lightning strike protection materials and film adhesive materials for aerospace applications. The company also fabricates primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling. GE (NYSE:GE) Aviation, including GE MRAS division, is its largest customer, with FY2019 sales equal to 42% of total sales. Recently, GE sold MRAS to a Singaporean company ST Engineering Aerospace. PKE believes that this event should not hurt its business and may bring opportunities with ST down the road.

PKE has approximately 20.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding, recently trading at $16.85 per share. This gives it a market cap of approximately $345 million. It also has $152M of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of March 3, the end of FY2019, giving it an EV of $193M. The $152M of cash and cash equivalents represents approximately 44% of the market cap.

The company pays a regular annual dividend of $0.4 per share, yielding 2.4%. PKE has paid 34 years of regular quarterly cash dividends without ever skipping a dividend or reducing the dividend amount. It also has a history of paying large amount of special dividend. PKE recently sold Nelco to AGC Inc. of Japan for a gross amount of $145 million. After closing the sale on December 4, 2018, PKE announced a special dividend of $4.25 per share, payable on February 26, 2019. According to PKE, since the beginning of FY2005, it has paid a cumulative dividend of $24.75 per share. This is approximately 150% of the current share price. At this time, the company does not want to reduce the already relatively small share count. As a result, its preferred capital return strategy is via paying a dividend.

Projected strong sales and EBIT growth

In a January 2019 presentation, management provided updated long-term forecast estimates for the next four fiscal years. Table 1 below shows the forecast estimates and my analysis.

Table 1: Sales and EBIT forecast for the next four fiscal years. FY2018 and FY2019 EBIT actuals have been adjusted for special items. Source: Company presentation and earnings release dated May 17, 2019.

According to management, the sales forecast is fairly conservative. It is based on projects where PKE has already been awarded production contracts or where the company is sole-sourced. On these projects, PKE factors the sales forecast from its customers into its own forecast. There are many other opportunities that the company is working on that are not reflected in the sales forecast above.

The FY2019 sales fell below the midpoint of management's forecast. Sales were impacted by a slow start in the first half due to destocking by its customers. The business rebounded hard in the second half, especially in F4Q. Hopefully, the second=half sales momentum carries into FY2020.

The other thing to note is that there is a legacy cost related to the electronics business that affected the EBIT margin in FY2019. Some of the legacy cost will continue into the first half of FY2020. Once the legacy cost is behind PKE, the leverage works its way to the EBIT line, enhancing the EBIT margin nicely.

The critical question for investors is: how to handicap this sales forecast?

There are several risks associated with this sales forecast: Its end customers' forecast may change, PKE is replaced by a competitor, the company cannot deliver as a result of capacity or quality issues, and a black swan event. I will share some thoughts on these risks below.

FY2019 is an excellent example of the challenge in a sales guidance due to customer forecast change. Management forecasted in January 2018 (the end of FY2018) a sales range of between $50M and $54M for FY2019. Shortly after the forecast was released, sales slowed meaningfully in F1H. If not for the pull-in by its customer in F2H, the miss would have been material. If management cannot forecast one and two quarters out, what is the credibility of the forecast four years out? Management's forecast is only as good as the forecast provided by its customers and educated guesses from its sales and marketing team. In addition, the forecast is only as good as the work that goes into producing it. Based on the commentaries that management has provided, it does appear that reasonably conservative assumptions were used, and management did exercise rigor in the work that led to the forecast. In addition, the sales growth from FY2018 to FY2019 indicated that PKE does have sales momentum.

PKE only included potential sales where it is sole-sourced. Given the time and effort it takes to design in and to qualify PKE's product, it is unlikely that its customers will change the supplier. In the aerospace industry, supplier relationship is established over a very long period of time. It does not change over a short time frame either.

Regarding capacity, PKE has decided to invest approximately $20M in an additional factory next to its current factory in Newton, KS. The primary purpose is to provide its customers a redundant factory capacity. With the planned investment, PKE secures $50M of production capacity. Once the new factory is in place, it can invest $4 to $5M of additional equipment to double the capacity.

Suppliers to the aerospace industry have to be certified through a very stringent process and quality standards. Their compliance to these standards is audited by third-party agencies as well as their customers. With a compliant quality system, even when deviation from quality standards happens, it is usually caught very quickly and corrected. A gross quality misstep is rare in the aerospace industry. Since stringent quality standards are required in the electronics industry as well, adherent to these quality standards should be standard business practice for PKE.

Black swan events do happen, albeit rarely. The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX is a recent example of such an event. The 737 MAX uses a Leap-1B engine. Even though PKE is not on the Leap-1B program, a similar black swan event in one of PKE's projects will severely affect sales and profitability.

To sum up, there are many variables that will impact the future results and cause actual results to be materially different than the forecast. A potential investor has to make an assessment of the market position of PKE's customers, credibility of management, the rigor of the work that goes into the forecast and its ability to execute its business plan. Reviewing the forecast change from 2018 to 2019 and listening to the commentaries by management, the author feels reasonably comfortable that management has produced this forecast using a rigorous process and has been conservative in its estimates. In terms of execution, this management team grew Nelco from a small business into a profitable enterprise with sales of approximately $100M. It also grew the aerospace business from nothing to the current $51M of annual sales, validating its ability to execute its business plan.

Good long-term growth prospect and M&A

After PKE sold Nelco, it intentionally keeps over $150M cash on its balance sheet. Approximately $40M of cash is earmarked to pay taxes and to pay for the capacity expansion, leaving over $110M for other purposes. One stated purpose is to execute a growth strategy based on M&A. Management also indicated that the intention is to acquire unique or niche technologies that add to its technical capability to address the aerospace market. PKE may find the technologies that fit its criteria in a company that is already generating sales and profit. Such an acquisition should immediately be accretive. However, management indicated that immediate accretion is not the highest priority. Acquiring unique and niche technologies is the highest priority.

In addition, PKE indicated that it is interested to expand in Asia, but believes that it does not have the know-how to enter that market by itself. Hence, it is looking for a JV partner. Any JV will take capital investment and time to generate sales. This is another long-term proposition.

Now that it is qualified as a supplier at GE's MRAS, PKE is a bona fide aerospace industry supplier. PKE is pursuing organic growth by selling to other aerospace companies, both engine suppliers and OEMs. Management indicated that it has more opportunities than resources available to chase them. It may have to increase its technical sales team. The sales cycle in this business is long. Even if it is successful, the upside will be in the out years.

Shareholder-friendly culture

Mr. Brian Shore, Chairman and CEO, and his two siblings collectively own or control about 10.5% of the shares of PKE according to its latest DEF 14A filing. Mr. Shore's father started PKE. Mr. Shore has been the CEO of the company since 1996. Listening to the CC gives me an impression that Mr. Shore is behaving like an owner of the business rather than a hired manager of the business. He takes the long view. The sales of Nelco and the long history of returning cash to shareholders are additional signs of a shareholder-friendly culture. A hired manager will tend to build an empire with the company's cash as his compensation package is usually proportional to the revenue of the company.

Mr. Shore is approximately 67 years old. He will retire in time. Recently, PKE promoted Mr. Mark Esquivel, who is 45 years old and has been running the aerospace vertical business, to the position of EVP and COO. This is likely a step in the succession planning for the company. Shareholders can just hope that the Board will select a person to eventually replace Mr. Shore who also has an owner's mentality in running the business.

Growth at a reasonable price

Table 2 shows the various metrics to measure the valuation of PKE.

Table 2: PKE valuation metrics. Source: Author's analysis based on data shown in Table 1 and 10-K and 10-Q.

According to the metrics shown in Table 2 and given the forecasted growth and profitability shown in Table 1 (greater than 20% sales growth and greater than 20% operating profit margin for FY2020), PKE appears to be reasonably priced. The high P/E ratio is a result of cash being 44% of market cap.

The share price jumped by over $1.1 after FQ4 earnings release. I will not jump in at this price level. Rather, I would be patient and wait for the inevitable market or share price correction. I have started a small position earlier and will wait patiently for the market to come to me.

Conclusion

PKE is a growth company in an attractive aerospace vertical market. It returns cash steadily and generously to shareholders. Its CEO runs the business like an owner. Shares are reasonably priced. I will be patient to wait for a market or share price correction before adding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold the author harmless.