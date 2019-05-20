Why Do Retirees Avoid Spending? Interview With Dan Silverman (Podcast)

In this fascinating podcast interview (21:23), Arizona State University professor Dan Silverman shares his finding that a paradoxical benefit of annuitization is that it induces saving behavior during retirement, and that such retirees therefore end up with higher bequeathable assets.
Professor Silverman also shares thoughts on how people should think about health and their finances; addresses an unintended negative side effect of Fed interest-rate policy on the retirement health care system; and he considers the contributions financial advisors can make to improved financial outcomes.