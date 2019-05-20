Financial Advisors | Retirement | Editors' Picks | Podcasts

Why Do Retirees Avoid Spending? Interview With Dan Silverman (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Dan Silverman, professor of economics at the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, is an authority on financial decision making, retirement healthcare, and annuitization.

In this interview, Professor Silverman offers three reasons why two similarly situated people would have different financial outcomes.

He offers a solution to the classic retirement-saving puzzle – the surprising phenomenon that retirees strongly avoid drawing down their wealth beyond what researchers would expect.

His answer to this question also helps to resolve the so-called “annuity puzzle,” wherein researchers try to understand why consumers shun products that economic theory assumes they would embrace.

In this fascinating podcast interview (21:23), Arizona State University professor Dan Silverman shares his finding that a paradoxical benefit of annuitization is that it induces saving behavior during retirement, and that such retirees therefore end up with higher bequeathable assets.

Professor Silverman also shares thoughts on how people should think about health and their finances; addresses an unintended negative side effect of Fed interest-rate policy on the retirement health care system; and he considers the contributions financial advisors can make to improved financial outcomes.

