Cineplex Inc.: This Canadian Theater Chain Is A Dividend Growth Trap You Should Avoid

Gross margins have improved slightly, but operating and net margins have been declining, and book value has also been decreasing.

The payout ratio has far exceeded 100% in most years the past decade, and has had negative retained earnings for a long time.

While the company has increased the dividend for nine consecutive years, the dividend is not sustainable and future earnings growth is limited.

Cineplex Inc. (OTCPK:CPXGF) is the largest theater chain in Canada with a 75% market share currently. The Cineplex name has a storied history of its own, but the modern version of the story starts in 2003 when the Cineplex Galaxy Income Fund began trading on the TSX. At the time, income trusts were a popular security in Canada that came with low tax rates in exchange for a minimum distribution at least 90% of the company’s net cash flows to investors.

In October 2006, the Canadian government changed the way these publicly traded income trusts were taxed, and this resulted in an immediate decline in market value as well as drying up of these kinds of securities. This event was later dubbed the “Halloween Massacre.”

By 2011, the business reorganized from an income trust to an Ontario corporation, changing names from Cineplex Galaxy Income Fund to Cineplex Inc.

While this kind of market share itself is a nice moat that can’t easily be overtaken, the growth options for the future are limited in the industry and for most companies in it.

I think it’s always best to stick with a bottom-up methodology for identifying individual stocks, so my comments regarding the movie theater industry are more observational in the scope of looking specifically at Cineplex rather than using the state of the industry to become an initial kind of screen. I believe that a great company can certainly exist and thrive within an extremely challenging industry, such as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) for several decades, but that is not at all the case with CPXGF.

It’s not just an issue of being a victim of only Netflix (NFLX) either. Virtually all of the FAANG companies are doing their best to make sure consumers watch content anywhere but a movie theater. Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) recent streaming efforts also work against the movie theater industry (even though it’s a diversifying move for Disney), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) also competes hard to have consumers stay home and game instead of going to see a movie. While I don’t see the movie theater going the way of the horse-drawn carriage, there is simply no way to compete head to head against the trend. The only way to compete is to cater to the change instead of resist it.

CPXGF is trying to do this to an extent but it’s not actually the make or break issue. The movie theater industry as a whole is not very attractive due to the difficulty they face in adapting to trends, and within the industry, Cineplex is not very attractive mostly due to poor capital allocation choices. To be specific, the high dividend yield.

Growth Potential

Before I get to the issue of capital allocation, I’d like to quickly expand on why the cinema industry is such a tough one to be in. There inability to expand core business internationally. The market share that CPXGF has in Canada is obviously a benefit, but movie theaters as a brand are not something that has shown to be a good prospect for international expansion. It seems that the brand power for theaters is just not quite the same as for example, the restaurants which make up YUM! Brands (YUM). Exporting well-known western brands into international and specifically emerging markets is a key strategic function of YUM at this point, but the theaters are just different. The brand power seems to be limited by the size of the nation.

The international growth of the world’s second biggest movie theater, AMC (AMC), has come strictly from acquisition, and still they operate in only eight countries worldwide. This shows that nationally recognized cinema brands just can’t scale internationally through a single brand; acquisition is the only way of expanding abroad.

Before I get to the meat of my thesis, let’s take a look at the growth and returns of CPXGF. I’ve used the OTC ticker and the ticker which trades on the TSX using calculators here and here.

10 Year CAGR of Revenue 5.3% 10 Year CAGR of Net Income 3.81% 10 Year CAGE of EPS 2.53%

The Core Issue

There are far too many publicly traded companies that should be paying no dividend whatsoever, and Cineplex is a glaring example. Growing the business internally and/or acquiring another business, or share buybacks are the most tax-friendly moves that can be made for shareholders. Buffett says that a company should return capital to shareholders if it can’t find any good prospects to invest in, but he also gives praise when companies increase their retained earnings each year.

There is definitely an over-focus on dividends when picking stocks. This can lead to viewing stocks as simply a financial instrument that primarily pays dividends, rather than an actual business whose primary job is to grow its top and bottom line in the long run, or specifically to add EVA as some prefer. At its most pessimistic, the paying of any dividend is an admission that management doesn’t know anything better to do with the capital other than return it to shareholders. It’s also a taxable event for shareholders who don’t hold the stock in a tax-deferred/tax-free account.

Here are the basic five choices that management has in capital allocation, AKA deciding how to spend the free cash flow:

1. Investing in internal growth of the business

2. Acquiring another business

3. Paying a dividend to shareholders

4, Paying down debt to creditors

5. Buybacks of the company’s own shares.

A sixth option is simply to add to the company’s retained earnings and wait for a future date to make one of the previous five decisions. I personally would rather see most dividend-paying companies taking the route of abolishing their dividend entirely and just retain the earnings until they find the absolute best use of capital. The fact of the matter is that paying a dividend does nothing for the growth of the business. There’s a reason why only one of the FAANG stocks pays a dividend. They are still trying to grow.

Yes, there should be stocks that pay stable and increasing dividends, but in my view, this is only appropriate for the biggest of the large cap and mega cap companies (I'm excluding REITs, MLPs, and most utility companies, etc., as their business models legally require payouts to shareholders). Those companies will attract certain types of investors whose primary concern is a solid dividend first and capital appreciation second. This would greatly consolidate the dividend paying universe of stocks (the DGI universe already is as far as sectors), but it would free up smaller companies to focus on the other four choices of capital allocation. Think about the situation for the wholly-owned businesses by Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). The issue of capital allocation is basically taken over by Berkshire headquarters, and the management of the subsidiaries no longer has to worry about dividends or buybacks. Simply reducing the previous list of capital allocation down to three choices instead of six makes the life of management much simpler.

At the current share price, CPXGF yields 6.78% and has just raised its dividend for the ninth consecutive year. Sounds enticing doesn’t it? Unfortunately, there will likely be investors who will be wooed in by a quick glance at these facts regarding the dividend without digging any deeper.

Every company has its own reasons for paying dividends of course. For example, a family-controlled, public company might set the dividend policy primarily to provide income to the founding shareholders who no longer run the business. There’s no inherent problem with this as long as the other shareholders are in basic agreeance too.

The problem with Cineplex is that income-seeking shareholders are being rewarded at the expense of the business’s long term growth. The company seems stuck on having a dividend policy based on formerly being an income trust. This has created a situation where dividends paid far exceed net income, and the company has had negative retained earnings for almost a decade.

Year Net Income* Dividends Paid Out* Payout Ratio Retained Earnings* 2009 53 71.8 132.6% 199 2010 63 71.8 113.51% -149 2011 49 74.2 132.5% -184 2012 120 81.1 67.5% -139 2013 84 88.8 91.3% -135 2014 76 93.2 143.6% -124 2015 135 97 108.9% -86 2016 80 102.4 75.5% -108 2017 71 106.2 159.7% -148 2018 77 108.33 137.5% -179

*In CAD millions

Since the company has no recent history of retained earnings, it’s not even possible to use the retained earnings to market cap ratio in order to determine if one dollar in retained earnings can equate to at least one dollar in market value. Also, I don’t like the way the company shows an adjusted FCF to justify the high dividend, instead of the traditional payout ratio.

CPGXF is a perfect candidate of a company that could use an executive compensation plan that is heavily tied to the results of ROIC. This doesn’t address the dividend issue though, since invested capital obviously excludes dividends.

Speaking of ROIC, let’s take a look at the track record of how effectively management has used shareholder capital over the past eleven years.

Year ROE ROIC 2009 9.89% 8.75% 2010 10.29% 8.66% 2011 7.98% 6.88% 2012 17.60% 14.37% 2013 11.17% 9.10% 2014 10.31% 8.63% 2015 17.97% 13.91% 2016 10.51% 8.19% 2017 9.69% 7.09% 2018 11.08% 7.88%

These returns are quite inconsistent, and a major key to successful long-term investing is to choose companies with a sustainably high return on capital.

There is obviously no pressure on management or the board to get rid of or lower the dividend and use the capital elsewhere. That is why my message is to avoid CPXGF if you're looking for growth, and also avoid it if you’re a dividend growth investor looking for safe dividends. With such slow revenue growth, lowered operating and net margins, and an ever-increasing payout ratio above 100%, the dividend is not stable in the long run.

Imagine the dividend investor who got their first shares two years ago, is the dividend worth it in exchange for these returns?

Should Cineplex Buy Back Its Own Shares?

Each company will have to make its own subjective determination of whether buybacks make sense, but we must still look at this as if it were a totally private business that had no publicly traded shares. In this case, buybacks would be the equivalent of buying a higher ownership stake in the business from other investors/partners. In either case, it only makes sense if the returns from getting larger slices of the equity pizza are larger than could come from growth through expanding business operations, which increase earnings. Even if the public markets offer up a price that is lower than the management's estimation of intrinsic value, the ideal use of capital could still be an internal growth project if it can obtain a higher return than buying back shares.

Buybacks might be better than a dividend, but it’s still not the ideal use of capital at this time for CPXGF. The company simply needs more growth, and the best way to fuel that is to invest into the business or acquire another business. Dividends do nothing for the long-term growth of the company’s revenue and earnings, while buybacks at the current market price does little for benefiting shareholders.

Valuation

The core of my thesis is not the current share price, it’s an issue of poor capital allocation. Qualitatively, Cineplex is far from being a great business insofar as future potential growth is concerned. It’s not that the current valuation doesn’t matter at all, it’s that the long term investment potential is poor, regardless of price.

The shares are currently overvalued by traditional value investing metrics.

The P/E ratio alone implies too much optimism for me. I don’t expect a dramatic decline in the near term, but the slow growth and lower profitability will drive the share price down for the next few years unless drastic changes are implemented.

Conclusion

Overall (capital allocation issues aside) I would describe Cineplex as a decent business in a tough industry. Still, I see all of the negative major trends I mentioned increasing: slow revenue growth, lower operating margins, lower net margins, continued loss of book value, and most importantly the continued misallocation of capital via the dividend coming from a payout ratio higher than earnings, resulting in continued and higher negative retained earnings. Don’t be fooled by the high dividend yield. That dividend comes at the expense of future growth. Both growth investors and dividend investors should avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.