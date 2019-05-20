SINA Trading Below The Value Of Its Assets Is A Rare Opportunity For Value Investors

Sina Corp. (SINA) has had a rough 14 months after peaking above $122 last March 2018. After trade tensions escalated on May 5, 2019, as the US lifted tariff rates for $200 billion of Chinese imports to 25%, the selloff in SINA shares quickened as the stock dropped by over 22% in just two weeks to $49.10. Baidu's (BIDU) disappointing Q2 forecast after reporting a Q1 2019 loss further helped bears push SINA to new 52-week lows. Value investors, however, should eye the recent panic in SINA shares as a multi-year buying opportunity as the stock price nears the company's cash position.

While SINA and BIDU both operate in China's online industry, they are very different companies. BIDU's core businesses are online search and video streaming, very similar to Alphabet Inc.(GOOG) in the US. In contrast, SINA operates more like Facebook Inc. (FB) since the majority of its revenues come from its minority controlled subsidiary Weibo Corp. (WB).

With China's 829 million online users approaching its urban population of 857 million, it's arguable that BIDU's core search business has almost reached its near-term market potential. In contrast, Weibo reported 462 million monthly active users in its Q4 2018 earnings report which only represents a 54% penetration of China's urban population. In fact, Weibo's user base is still growing very quickly, adding 70 million new users in 2018. At last year's user acquisition rate, Weibo still has over four more years of growth before it saturates its market potential.

As a result of BIDU's high market penetration, the single-digit growth rate in its core search business and its forward flat revenue guidance shouldn't be much of a surprise. This has caused BIDU to invest heavily in other fields like video streaming, automation, and AI which crushed its operating margin in recent years and contributed to its first-ever loss as a public company in Q1 2019.

SINA, in contrast, projected Q1 2019 revenues to grow 18-25% in constant currency, mostly on the back of its minority controlled subsidiary WB's continued market penetration. While the current trade war with the US could slow the Chinese economy and thus hamper SINA's forward growth, it is important for investors to differentiate BIDU from SINA. BIDU's huge post-earnings sell-off which dragged SINA shares down over 8% could very well be a longer-term buying opportunity.

SINA's Intrinsic Value:

Before trying to catch a falling knife, it's important to determine where the actual floor might be. Normally, stock price floors are linked to the company's intrinsic value rather than earnings multiples. Earnings can swing wildly, but a company's book value will stay fairly constant. For SINA, the key metric is its net cash position.

As of the start of 2019, SINA has a net cash position of over $1.7 billion. This figure excludes cash and debt held by its subsidiary Weibo. This translates to roughly $25 per share in cash. SINA itself has no debt so assuming everything else about the company is worthless, $25 should be the absolute floor in its share price. For this reason, its shares have rarely traded below $40 for any protracted period in the past decade.

Secondly and taking into consideration SINA has been a profitable company every year for over 15 years (excluding marked to market unrealized investment gains/losses), it like most companies in the internet industry generates tremendous cash flow. On average, in the past four years, SINA has generated over $400 million in annual operating cash flow which translates to almost $6 per share. This has allowed the company to invest in new businesses, such as its hugely successful Weibo subsidiary or buy back shares such as the most recent $500 million announced in August 2018. In the past year, SINA's basic share count was reduced by 3.2% through buybacks.

Lastly, SINA owns about a 46% equity stake in Weibo and 72% of its voting power. At WB's current market valuations of $12 billion, this stake is worth $5.5 billion. WB is currently trading at 18x 2019 estimated earnings which are not excessive for a company still growing over 20% annually. Thus, reasonable investors could argue SINA's stake in WB is not inflated.

Additionally, SINA has distributed WB shares to its own shareholders which totaled over 14.2 million shares. The most recent distribution was in 2017 when 7.14 million shares were distributed - for every 10 SINA shares held, shareholders received 1 WB share. At WB's current share price, these distributions effectively mimicked a $750 million special dividend.

SINA's own market cap is just $3.4 billion. Subtracting its cash position and the value of its WB stake, SINA literally has a negative $3.8 billion valuation. The stock market is pretty efficient and rarely is anything given for free, but SINA can arguably be one of those cases and for a company still generating high levels of operating cash flow.

The Trade Strategy:

In my opinion, the trade situation between China and the US will not get resolved unless President Trump backs down, accepts minor concessions, and declares victory. Is that a likely scenario? Yes, anything can happen with President Trump given his flip-flopping history, but I am 100% confident China will not give major concessions. They realize higher trade friction will weaken both countries, but it's President Trump's best interest for his reelection chances to keep the US economy as strong as possible for the next 18 months.

In fact, the situation got much worse last week after President Trump signed an executive order effectively blacklisting Chinese companies, namely Huawei. The following day, reports of talks stalling and China leaving the table sent stocks lower, further compounding SINA's decline. If BIDU's earnings weren't bad enough, the trade situation between China and the US should give investors very little incentive to buy any Chinese stocks.

As a result, buying SINA is a longer term contrarian play that is more an investment than a trade. It may take one year, two years, or longer for sentiment to change. This is the unknown. However, the known as cited above is SINA's intrinsic value and the longer SINA is held, the higher its intrinsic value becomes due to its cash generating capabilities.

While there is an outside chance of SINA taken private and relisting in HK/China, investors shouldn't buy based on such speculation. It is, however, a real possibility given how so many US-listed Chinese companies were taken private then relisting on their native stock exchanges at much higher valuations. Here are three multi-billion dollar companies taken private from US exchanges then relisting in HK/China at much higher levels:

Qihoo 360: US privatization $9.3 billion - current China market cap $62 billion

Mindray Medical: US privatization $3.3 billion - current China market cap $22 billion

Wuxi PharmaTech: US privatization $3.3 billion - current China market caps $21.6 billion

With these factors in mind and taking into account technicals have totally broken down, SINA shares could very well on a beeline to $40. SINA also reports Q1 2019 earnings on May 23, 2019, so any hint of slowing growth could easily cause a panic selloff like the 16% BIDU drop on May 17. Even if SINA posts good earnings and meets/beats forward guidance estimates, any post-earnings bounce might get sold off similar to Netease Inc.'s (NTES) 6.5% post-earnings bounce, then 4.5% drop the following day. In short, there is no rush to get aggressively long.

The best strategy is to average into SINA weakness. Allocate a dollar amount you want to invest in SINA, then buy 20% on any weakness into earnings ($47-49), another 20% at $45, another 20% at $40, then another at $37.50 and the last at $35 in case of an all-out panic selloff. These buy points are based on $40 being a multi-year support level as well as SINA's net cash levels not far below. The target is $85 or a very fair 20x 2020 earnings if they become realized in 18 months. Any privatization offer will cut into long-term potential returns since premiums have only been about 20-30% above 'depressed' valuations. If a privatization offer does occur, investors should sell immediately on the news and not wait until it's consummated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have already been long SINA but did hedge my position on May 6, 2019, after the US increased tariffs to 25%. Instead of averaging in with buys, I plan to remove my hedges accordingly.