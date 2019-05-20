Luckin Coffee: Good Luck With This Dicey IPO

So far, Luckin's claim to fame is managing to lose money more quickly than just about any other retail start-up in history.

2019's rush of IPOs isn't letting up. While Lyft (LYFT) and Uber (UBER) have grabbed the most headlines, there's plenty of other excitement around. A lot of good companies have gone public this year. Some of the IPOs, like Beyond Meat (BYND), made sense at their IPO price but are resembling the dot-com mania more and more nowadays.

While it's too early to declare if Luckin Coffee (LK) will join the big winners like Beyond or be another dud like Lyft has been so far, we can make our guesses. And while anything can happen, it will take things going just right for Luckin's business model to be a meaningful success. Unfortunately, the closest recent IPO analogue I can come up with for Luckin would be Nio (NIO).

Nio, for those unfamiliar, represented itself as the potential Tesla (TSLA) killer. Whether we need a Tesla-killer given Tesla's terrible fortune recently is debatable. In any case, it's looking like Nio isn't going to be the one the throws punches at Musk & Co. Since its hyped up 60 Minutes appearance earlier this year, NIO stock has collapsed in value:

Why has Nio collapsed? Because it's burning money at an obscene rate while selling relatively few cars. Change the word "cars" for "coffee" and that previous sentence describes Luckin as well. Like Nio, Luckin is obsessed with growing as fast as possible with minimal concern for costs. Also, like Nio, it's intent on portraying itself as a tech company although its real business - retail - is decidedly more prosaic.

Luckin: Not The Starbucks Of China

Investors like to describe companies as the "X" of "Y" to help people understand a business. These analogies can be misleading though. Unless the companies are nearly carbon copies, a lot can get lost when we fit a foreign firm into our familiar mental model of the domestic counterpart.

In the case of Luckin, they won't be the Starbucks (SBUX) of China unless they radically overhaul their business model. That's because, we find in their prospectus, 91% of their current stores are set up for take out and have minimal seating capacity.

So much of what has made Starbucks successful is being a so-called third place. Somewhere that wasn't your home or your office where you could hang out with friends, read a book, get some computing work done, or whatever. I remember people suggesting back around the Dunkin Donuts (DNKN) IPO years ago that it could become a serious competitor to Starbucks as it expanded with all the IPO proceeds. But that train of thought missed the point. Dunkin isn't competing with Starbucks. People don't go to Dunkin to hang out for hours. Dunkin's competition is closer to the McCafe's or convenience stores of the world that also sell hot brewed coffee.

Similarly, as long as Luckin only has a small portion of its store base oriented toward sit down, hang out locations, it isn't targeting the same niche as Starbucks directly. Sure there's overlap - both are making big pushes for delivery business where competition is more direct for example - but it's not the core battle front between the two brands.

As China business expert Jeffrey Towson noted, Luckin is setting up in cheaper off-main street locations, whereas Starbucks tends to secure the best, highest-trafficked most expensive locations available. Not surprisingly, as Luckin is competing heavily on cost, it needs to keep overhead down. Forgoing a key tenet of Starbucks' strategy, great locations, helps with that.

Huge Losses

Now that we have that key bit about the business model out of the way, we can start digging into the numbers. Luckin incredibly grew from just a handful of stores at the end of 2017 to several thousand by the end of 2018. It intends, according to the prospectus, to overtake Starbucks and have the most stores of any Chinese coffee chain by the end of this year.

Not surprisingly, this sort of frantic growth leads to drastic losses as well. New retail concepts generally don't become immediate money spinners. It takes time to build brand loyalty and awareness.

However, Luckin's loss-making goes beyond anything I can recall seeing in retail before. The strategy is audacious, to say the least. In the latest quarter, they managed to lose $78 million while selling just $71 million of product. That's an operating margin of beyond -100%, amazingly enough.

The gross margin stinks here too. The company's cost of materials sold was $41 million on those $71 million of sales. I don't even understand how this is possible when your input costs (coffee beans, water, sugar, cups) are so cheap. Starbucks is notorious for its gigantic profit margins. Needless to say, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) can do fine selling coffee at 99 cents or whatever low price it's at today. You don't need to charge $4 to make a profit in this business.

So Luckin, with prices something like modestly below Starbucks, should be at least making a decent gross margin. Yes, I know they are discounting like crazy to attract customers. But still, this is coffee we're talking about, not a high-cost food like smoked salmon or something.

Store rental and other operating expenses gets you another $42 million in costs last quarter. So we're already up to $93 million of expenses to generate $71 million in sales. And that's before you hit any other costs such as SG&A or marketing. At Luckin's current scale, this business model is downright dreadful.

Keep in mind that simply adding more stores doesn't do all that much for you either. Costs such as labor and rent escalate fairly linearly with every new store. Yes, you save some on marketing and corporate overhead as you add more stores. But when you're already losing a prodigious amount of money on every sale just accounting for the cost of goods sold and store rent, building new stores isn't necessarily going to grow your way out of the mess. Simply put, Luckin needs more sales - far more - per existing store to have any chance of ever reaching profitability. And as we'll see in a minute, there are signs that Luckin's upward sales trajectory has already slowed dramatically.

Can The Business Model Work?

Reading the prospectus, when you come to the strategy section, under business strengths, two of the first three they list involve tech. These are "pioneer of disruptive new business model" and "strong technological capabilities." In essence, Luckin wants to be considered a tech company in the same way that Jim Cramer labeled Domino's (DPZ) a tech company because of its nifty app.

But let's slow down a minute, any restaurant or retailer can offer people a new or improved app. That doesn't make them all tech companies. Once the tech glitz fades, you've still got a retail coffee business here with widely unattractive economics (at least for the time being). There's more wrong than just the huge operating loss.

We see in the prospectus an alarming development in the latest quarter:

Did you catch it? Despite the company opening a net 297 new stores, average monthly transacting customers was essentially flat, and average monthly total items sold actually dropped by almost 10%. There could be some weird quirk that explains this. For example perhaps the delivery kitchens they have been closing generate more average sales than the pick-up stores.

Without more clarity on this though, the initial takeaway is awful. If you open 297 new stores - a nearly 15% expansion on the store base - you should see a major uptick in both total customers and sales volume. What's going on here? Also, interestingly, this was their slowest quarter opening stores since March of last year. In Q4, they opened more than 800 net stores. Why the sudden drop in new store activity now?

A cynical person might guess that the new stores aren't working as planned - and as the sales data is starting to show - and hence why we got the IPO at this precise moment in time. Needless to say, if Luckin's ability to grow the Chinese coffee market already is petering out now, with the company still losing more than a dollar per dollar of sales, this stock will be heading toward zero rather quickly.

It's worth asking how Luckin is even able to measure how well its new store locations are operating. The company is currently carpet bombing dozens of Chinese cities with new stores at an unprecedented rate. Generally restaurant chains expand at a more modest rate. As a result, they tend to have good data on how many stores are needed per capita or for a geographic area. Luckin, by contrast, is playing by ear, and just hoping the "if you build it, they will come" mentality works out.

That's fine if you're a private company burning venture capital - the VCs are subsidizing tons of cheap stuff, so why not coffee? But public markets tend to demand profits pretty quickly. If there's any trend we're seeing from watching IPOs like Lyft, Uber, and Nio, it's that the public markets haven't quite hit 1999 levels of euphoria yet. Without profits, speculators tend to remain less enamored of new offerings for long. You could point to other recent failures, like Moviepass or Blue Apron (APRN) for more examples of companies that hoped to scale their way to growth but ran out of capital first. The public market isn't an unlimited pool of no-strings-attached capital to burn until you finally reach profitability.

A key problem for Luckin's business model appears to be that Chinese people just don't consume that much coffee, at least compared to folks in developed markets in North America or Europe. Chinese coffee consumption has ticked up in recent years but it's still far below levels in other countries. I've been bearish on Starbuck's China expansion plans for years largely based on this fact.

I suspect this issue is what causes the following troubling concern for Luckin. From the prospectus, we see that only something like 30%-35% of new customers order again from Luckin again during each subsequent month following their first purchase. (Luckin only allows you to order from its smartphone app so they have excellent data collection on this):

Interestingly, it appears that the new cohorts of customers are seeing their repeat customer percentage fall even farther. Perhaps the company attracted more passionate coffee drinkers early and has already run through the pool of the most eager potential customers. Newer customer cohorts such as Dec. 2018 aren't looking so great at all. Perhaps this has something to do with the poor sales performance this past quarter.

Luckin Stock: Are You Feeling Lucky?

It's not inconceivable that LK stock could still be a big winner. If they manage to become the leading coffee chain in China and get their profit margins up to anything resembling Starbucks-like levels, the current sub-$5 billion market cap would go up many fold. I get the appeal of LK stock as a highly speculative shoot for the moon growth pick.

But there's way too little here yet to have any confidence that Luckin's business plan is going to work. The company just launched operations at the end of 2017 and it already has lost nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. It blew through more than $80 million in Q1 alone.

Most distressingly, it appears the company's margins are way too low to generate profits. Sales aren't even covering the cost of goods sold and store rent, to say nothing of other expenses. Opening new stores won't fix this. Luckin needs either higher prices or more customers, and fast. Post IPO, Luckin is cashed up for awhile. But the market's patience for this business model will disappear in a hurry if the operating losses remain anything near this steep.

