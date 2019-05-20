Boxlight Is Still Attractive

At just over 1x sales, the shares are not expensive.

There was a nice uptick in gross margin, and if the growth resumes, there is a path towards cash generation exiting the year.

Despite a disappointing Q1, we think Boxlight is still an attractive buy as the bad quarter isn't likely to be the harbinger of a structural problem.

Boxlight (BOXL), the maker of educational technology, had a pretty rough Friday. Its earnings and profits (or, rather, the lack of these) disappointed and the shares spiraled down, only to revive later when more information from the conference call became known.

Boxlight is a recent addition to the SHU portfolio; on April 5 of this year, we bought 3,500 shares for $3.05. So we look at whether the growth prospects for the company have changed. That doesn't look like what's happened.

In pondering our usual five-year overview, one must realize that a substantial part of the revenue growth comes from acquisitions, hence the GAAP operational deterioration:

Q1 Results

The (seasonally weakest) Q1 results weren't pretty, with a notable 16.5% revenue decline missing expectations by $1.65M and a considerable GAAP earnings miss. However, things aren't as bad as they seem, as quarterly results can vary and there is a degree of lumpiness in the orders:

Some large contracts got delayed, but management fully expects them to materialize during the year.

Q1 of last year was the opposite, hence the difficult comp.

They did reaffirm their full 2019 guidance (+25% revenue growth to $47M).

And it's not that they're not winning new contracts:

An $860K contract with Clayton Country School District.

A contract with Colorado's Cooperative Educational Purchasing Council.

Michigan's REMS Association rewarded the company a contract including Boxlight ProColor 65-inch and 75-inch panel, Mimio Teach, MimioBoard and Mimio Interactive ultra-short throw projector.

Charter School for Applied Technologies, the largest chartered school group in New York City.

Chesapeake Public Schools in Virginia with 39K students.

An additional contract for 6,000 installations of flat panels in the San Diego Unified School District.

Management argues that the first generation of interactive whiteboards are now in a full swing replacement cycle across the world.

From the 10-Q:

Competition

The main products are large panel displays and that market itself is very competitive. So competitive in fact that several competitors dropped out, companies like AVER and PLOMO and HoverCam.

Boxlight has an advantage in that these panels integrate with all their other products through a software platform that creates a seamlessly integrated environment, which reduces training costs as it's just a single platform.

Not only do they integrate with their own products but also with third parties, like lesson plan solutions from competitors Smarth and Promethean. Here is management explaining (Q1CC):

"And they're very, very easily defined as far as what the cost are and the disturbance and unhappiness they create with teachers that spent 10 or 15 years developing lesson and have them be told that they're going to have to change that and go to another environment and it's not something they want to do."

So while Boxlight's panels are not fundamentally different from those of others and this is a hard market to compete in, they have a leg up through value added (or at least potential value added, future proofing the solution even if the client just buys the panels).

There also seems to be a considerable amount of market consolidation (Q1CC):

"...we're seeing traditional market shakeup is there and there are lot of competitors. I can tell you that Troxell has indicated that one time they had 19 partners that they were selling for and they narrowed that down to three. And so and that’s similar across the board."

Troxell is one of their 500 partners (Boxlight sells exclusively through them). The company is also well positioned in developing countries (Q1CC):

"We're one of the few companies that provide solutions to connect classrooms in developing economies with low cost solutions including our Mimio MikroTik, [indiscernible] MimioFrame and Interactive Projector. Each of our lower cost display utilize our core Mimio Studio software solution, providing the same ease of use and integrated total solution approach."

Acquisitions

One way to cement and leverage their integrated approach is through acquisitions. The company has made four recent acquisitions. Although, small in size (Q1CC):

"...each of those four acquisitions were perhaps small in size, but very meaningful to our total solution suite in a longer-term strategy and so as we're looking at new acquisitions and we have the same methodology where we're looking at companies that we think can improve what we have, not necessarily shakeup what we have or dramatically change our trajectory. We're just looking for things that augment what we're already doing."

The latest acquisition of Modern Robotics (producer of educational robotics and programming products) closed on March 14, and while this year's sales prospects are modest ($1M-2M), management is very optimistic about the future.

This seems to be based in part on the market growth in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) lessons, but also on the Robotics CEO (Q1CC):

"...was a very strong insider within the Lego's Group, he provided sensors and devices to the Lego's teams. So he understands Lego and he understands the strengths that they have in the areas that we can focus on to enhance that. One big advantage that we have with the Modern Robotics and our robotic solution is that Lego's sales direct in the United States and a lot of other developing countries and our channel partners are looking for a strong cohesive system that ties into this."

Another recent acquisition was that of the Cohuba Group, a developer of touch display technology, and as a result, they now expect revenues from EMEA to reach 10%+ of sales this year.

Apart from acquisitions, the company also develops their own products, and they have not been sitting still (Q1CC):

"We've had several significant product introductions in recent months, new solution launches included, Boxlight NDMS, MimioStudio12, Boxlight unplug'd, MimioInteract, and MimioCloud to name a few."

Margins

Gross profit actually increased a little ($100K to $1.6M y/y) with margins rising to 31.6% (from 24.7% a year ago), despite the revenue decline. The driver here is the mix, with higher margin products doing better. For reference (Q1CC):

"High-margin hardware solutions include our Mimio Microbot or Mimio MyBot, which is the robotic solution, MimioFrame, MimioTeach and integrated peripherals. High-margin software includes Boxlight unplug'd, Boxlight NDMS and our Qwizdom software solutions suite."

There were also improvements from negotiating better prices from suppliers (Q1CC):

"We're also realizing increased gross profit margin as a result of better negotiated cost transactions from key hardware solutions with our primary vendors and improving product mix with growing revenues from high-margin hardware, software and services."

Operational cost increased:

G&A increased by 18% or $0.6M to $3.8M.

R&D increased by 155% or $0.2M to $0.3M due to R&D development contracts and salary expense.

So there was quite a bit of negative operational leverage in the quarter. On top of that, there was also a $2.3M expense for a change in fair value of derivative liability spoiling the numbers quite a bit, resulting in a net loss of $4.7M, a whopping 418% increase from the $0.9M a year ago.

Cash

Operational cash flow was actually positive in Q1, but management warned that this was more or less a fluke. Acquisitions produce pretty significant stock-based compensation and dilution:

The company issued $4M in convertible notes to The Lind Partners on March 25. These notes have a 24-month maturity and $4 conversion price. This should enable the company until cash flow generation which they expect later this year.

Since that was just before the end of the quarter, cash at the end of the quarter was $2.7M (they only received the first $2M, the other $2M arrived in April) while the company now has $3.7M in debt.

Valuation

The company sells at 1x sales which isn't excessive, but this is a backwards looking metric. On the other hand, there are 1.2M of shares coming from warrants and 2.7M shares from stock options. That is, fully diluted the share count is 14.5M.

So fully diluted but on a forward basis (provided they manage to achieve the guided 25% revenue growth), the shares are a little more expensive, but not by much.

GAAP EPS is still expected to be well in negative territory with analysts expecting -$0.80 this year rising to -$0.22 in 2020.

Conclusion

We're still quite positive on the stock, despite the Q1 disappointment. Results can be lumpy, and that seems to have played a big and negative role in the Q1 results, but management hasn't lowered guidance for 2019 at 25% growth.

The company has a decent shot at using the $4 convertible notes as a bridge to cash generation, but there doesn't seem to be all that much margin for error.

In any case, the market position seems to be developing well and management claims the company is gaining market share, and without major upsets, there is a road towards cash generation and profitability, which makes the shares fairly attractive at just above 1x sales.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.