A Deal On Trade Could Lift The Canadian Dollar

The Canadian economy is closely tied to the fortunes of the United States; it's neighbor to the south. Canada is a far smaller nation with a total population of only 37.28 million compared to 329 million in the US. However, Canada's total land mass is 3.855 million miles squared compared to 3.797 million miles squared in the US. Canada is the world's second largest country by land mass, and it is rich in natural resources. The nation is a leading producer of mineral fuels including crude oil, gems, and precious metals, wood, and agricultural commodities.

When most people think of Canada, brutally cold winters, hockey, and maple syrup come to mind. However, Canada is a wealthy nation that exports over 75% of its natural resources and finish products to the leading consumer nation, the United States. Last week, Canada and the US finally agreed on a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement which had been a thorn in their side for the past year. The Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) reflects the price action in the Canadian versus the US dollar.

The new NAFTA under the Trump Administration

While the trade dispute between the US and China escalated recently, the US agreed with Canada and Mexico to lift tariffs on metal imports which resolved a yearlong roadblock that stood in front of a new and improved NAFTA treaty.

The US lifted tariffs on aluminum and steel, and Canada and Mexico canceled all retaliatory duties on US goods paving the way for the USMCA or the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade that will replace NAFTA upon ratification by Congress.

Canada insisted on the elimination of tariffs

The Trump administration was under pressure from members of Congress that represent farmers, ranchers, and business groups as Canadian and Mexican retaliation put tariffs on US pork, cheese, and milk exports. The agricultural sector continues to suffer because of trade disputes with the Chinese and Europeans.

Canada and Mexico insisted that they would not agree to a new deal unless the tariffs on steel and aluminum were lifted. The US duties weighed on the Canadian economy because it is the leading buyer of American steel in the world. Almost 90% of Canadian steel and aluminum exports go to the US. The US tariffs were likely to cost the Canadian economy over $3 billion each year.

Now that the tariffs are gone, each side is comfortable with the deal. President Trump said, "I'm pleased to announce we've just reached agreement with Canada and Mexico." In a statement from Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the government said, "Mexico reached a highly satisfying agreement with the United States." Canadian leader Justin Trudeau hailed the breakthrough on tariffs as "pure good news." He said that he and President Trump agreed that tariffs were "harming workers and consumers on both sides of the border."

Now that the leaders of the three countries have agreed, the trade deal will go to the legislatures. In Canada and Mexico, ratification is not likely to run into any roadblocks.

Congress must ratify the trade deal

Given the political divisiveness in the US, an assumption that the House of Representatives will simply sign off on the deal and hand the President a victory on trade and fulfillment of a campaign pledge from 2016 could be a leap of faith.

With twenty-three candidates from the other side of the political aisle lining up to take on the incumbent President in the US in 2020, the political schism is not going to narrow between now and election day. If anything, it will widen, and the opposition party will do everything in its power to thwart executive power given the recent initiatives in the House that it is concentrating on impeachment before the ratification of a new trade agreement with the US's neighbors to the north and south. The most likely challenger to President Trump will be former Vice President Joe Biden who currently has a commanding lead in the polls with over a year to go before the formal nomination of a candidate. It will be interesting to see if the House takes time out of its agenda to ratify a trade agreement that benefits the nation and its neighbors in the current political environment.

Oil is boosting the C$, and the new agreement helps

The news on Friday, May 17, was positive for the value of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar. Recently, the dollar has been moving higher against all other world currencies. After trading to a short-term low at 96.87 on the dollar index on May 1, the US currency index closed last Friday at 97.824 as it was moving towards the mid-April peak at 98.085. As of the end of last week, the dollar index has moved 0.98% higher since the first day of May. While many other currencies including, the euro, pound, Australian dollar, and Brazilian real have moved significantly lower since May 1, the Canadian dollar has done better.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the June Canadian dollar versus US dollar futures contract shows that C$ moved closed at $0.74445 on May 1 and was at $0.74315 on May 17 or 0.42% lower as it outperformed the dollar index since May 1. While the C$ had traded to a low at $0.7404 last Friday, the news on the trade agreement lifted the value of the currency at the end of the session.

At the same time, the strength in oil prices has provided stability for the Canadian dollar as the nation is a significant producer of the energy commodity.

FXC is the ETF for the Canadian currency

The removal of tariffs on the metals and new agreement which allows US agricultural products to flow over the border to the north creates a win-win for both Canada and the US. The current situation in the Middle East, which could keep the price of oil elevated is likely to bolster the value of the Canadian dollar over the coming days and weeks.

Source: CQG

The C$ has been trending lower against the US dollar since September 2017 when it traded to a high at $0.8291. At $0.74315 on May 17, the C$ declined by 10.4%. At least part of the decline had been the result of the trade dispute that weighed on the value of the Canadian currency. The new USMCA and strength in the oil market could cause the Canadian dollar to recover over the coming weeks and months. The Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust does an excellent job replicating the price action in the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar currency relationship. The fund summary for FXC states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Canadian Dollar, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price of the Canadian Dollar. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market.

FXC is a liquid tool with $121.08 million in net assets and an average of 34,130 shares changing hands each day.

Source: Barchart

Since September 2017, FXC dropped from $81.49 to $73.48 per share or around 10%, which is close to the same move seen in the futures market.

The new trade deal and a strong oil price could provide stability to the US$ versus C$ relationship over the coming weeks. As Canada is also a significant producer of agricultural and other commodity products, a rebound in the commodities market could also propel the currency higher as it can be a proxy for the raw material asset class.

In 2007-08 and 2011 when commodity prices hit highs, the C% hit peaks against the US dollar at $1.1302 and $1.0559 respectively. The Canadian dollar and FXC trend to also act as commodity ETFs as they have provided a correlated exposure to the raw materials asset class in the past. While past price performance is never a guaranty of future performance, history tends to repeat.

