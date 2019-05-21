A Technical Pattern Says The Dollar Is Going Higher

In January 2017, the dollar index traded to its highest level since 2002 when it reaches a peak at 103.815 on the active month futures contract. The failure to move higher towards the 2001 high at 121.29 led to a steep decline to a low at 88.15 in February 2018.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and the dollar index compares the greenback to other leading world foreign exchange instruments. The euro currency accounts for 57.6% of the dollar index. The index has over a 10% exposure to two other currency instruments. The Japanese yen has a 13.6% weighing while the British pound makes up 11.9% of the index. The three other reserve currencies comprise 83.1% of the dollar index trading instrument, which is a benchmark for the dollar.

Last week, the formation of a technical pattern in the index is telling us that we could see follow-through buying in the greenback and the fundamentals of the foreign exchange market support the technical signal. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the index, which appears to be heading for a new and higher high.

A bullish trend since February 2018

After finding a bottom in February 2018 at 88.15, the dollar index has been slowly climbing as it made a series of higher lows and higher high.

As the longer-term monthly chart shows, the bullish price pattern remains intact with the latest peak coming at 98.085 in April 2019. At 97.85 at the end of last week, the index is just under the highest level in two years since May 2017. Open interest in the futures market at around the 50,000-contract level is not telling us much these days. However, price momentum displays an overbought condition, and the relative strength indicator continues to rise. Monthly historical volatility at 3.33% is at its lowest level in many years because the move to the upside has been slow and methodical. Technical resistance stands at the most recent April high at 98.085 and fundamentals favor a move above that level to another new peak.

Fundamentals favor the greenback

When it comes to the path of least resistance of one of the world's reserve currencies against the others, interest rate differentials often play a significant role. The US Fed began tightening credit and increasing the short-term Fed Fund rate from zero percent in late 2015. While the short-term rate has not moved higher in 2019 and the Fed canceled their projections for any move this year, at the 2.25%-2.50% band, the dollar is a higher yielding currency than the euro, the yen, or the British pound which account for over 80% of the dollar index. In Europe and Japan, rates remain in negative territory, while British pound rates at 0.75% are substantially below the dollar's current level of yield. The dollar has a clear competitive advantage over the three other currencies given the higher rate paid to depositors.

Moreover, economic growth in the US is robust according to the latest GDP and employment data. Growth in Europe and Japan remains sluggish, while the continuing drama over Brexit in the UK and the increasing odds that Prime Minister Theresa May will soon step aside is creating uncertainty which is not supportive of the British currency. Therefore, the potential for a rising dollar against the three currencies because of economic and political fundamentals means that the dollar continues to offer the best of both worlds as it is a foreign exchange instrument that pays holders a dividend while they wait for appreciation.

A bullish reversal on the weekly chart

With fundamentals favoring the dollar, and a bullish pattern already in place over the past fifteen months, the dollar index sent the market another bullish signal based on its price action last week.

As the weekly chart illustrates, during the week of May 13, the dollar dipped slightly below the low of the prior week and closed above the previous week's high. The bullish key reversal pattern in the index could cause follow-through buying from technical traders, trend-following systems, and investors looking to hop aboard the bullish trend in the greenback. The last time the dollar index put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart was back in June 2018 when the high was at the 95 level.

Another factor that supports even higher highs for the dollar is the ongoing and escalating trade dispute between the US and China.

China is putting upward pressure on the dollar

On May 10, after frustration over Chinese backtracking at the negotiating table, US President Trump upped the ante and slapped the world's second-leading economy with 25% tariffs on a host of exports to the US. On May 13, China retaliated with tariffs on US exports to China. The rift over trade has weighed more on the Chinese than the US economy as China is more dependent on the world's leading consumer nation to purchase their goods. Therefore, the Chinese government has turned to stimulative measures to soften the blow of protectionism. China has been cutting domestic interest rates and devaluing their currency, the yuan, which they measure against the world's reserve currency, the US dollar. Therefore, the actions in the debt and currency market to stimulate Chinese exports puts upward pressure on the US currency. Moreover, China is the world's leading holder of US government debt. As the world's second-largest economy trims its position in US government bonds, it puts upward pressure on US rates further out along the yield curve, which widens the gap between dollar and other currency interest rates.

The trade dispute with China has an element of a currency war between the two nations. A strong dollar impedes US exports while the weaker Chinese currency makes China's exports more competitive around the globe. The ongoing dispute is bullish for the dollar given monetary policy adjustments in Beijing.

UUP provides an alternative

The most direct route for a long position in the dollar is via the highly liquid over-the-counter foreign exchange market. Futures that trade on both the CME and ICE provide alternatives for those who do not trade or invest using the OTC products. Both OTC and futures trade require special accounts and documentation. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund trades in the NYSE and provides exposure to the dollar index that is available through a traditional equity account. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The most recent top holdings of UUP include:

As UUP holds dollar index futures contracts, it does an excellent job replicating the price action in the index. UUP has net assets of $387.13 million and trades around 500,000 shares each day, making it a liquid product with tight bid-offer spreads. Invesco also offers market participants a bearish dollar index product (UDN) that performs inversely to UUP for those looking for the value of the dollar to decline.

Since February 2018, the dollar index has climbed from 88.15 to close last Friday at 97.824, a rise of 11% over the past fifteen months.

Over the same period, UUP appreciated from $23.09 to close last Friday at $26.35 per share, an increase of just over 14%. The higher return on UUP is a function of interest rate differentials that pay holders of the dollar while they wait for capital appreciation.

Last week's bullish reversal on the weekly dollar index chart could lead to follow-through buying in the index and keep the bullish party for the US currency going.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.