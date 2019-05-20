Natural Gas Futures Rally Monday After Forecast Models Shift Warmer For Early June

Latest trends in the forecast models suggest continued rangebound trading, but with more upside potential in favor of investors in UNG, UGAZ, and BOIL.

Weather headlines to dominate this week with a heat wave over the southeast U.S. and strong to severe storms across the central U.S.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas bulls find stronger support after overnight forecast models trended warmer for late May and early June. Investors should expect for continued rangebound trading, but with more moves to the upside given this week's southeastern U.S. heat wave and the warmer trends in the medium range.

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Friday down 0.59%, or 0.8 cents ($0.008), to $2.631. The July contract decreased 1 cent ($0.010) to $2.664, while the August contract lost 0.9 cents ($0.009) to $2.680.

As of this morning, the June contract futures pre-market was seen higher 2.09%, or 5.5 cents ($0.055), to $2.686.

Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Friday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, was seen lower 0.57% to $22.24.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished lower Friday 1.34% and 0.90% at $25.76 and $18.76, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 1.45% and 1.13% at $114.68 and $24.04, respectively.

Monday's rally driven by a combination of near-term late season heating demand across the northern U.S., strong early season cooling demand coming late this week and next weekend, and warmer trends in the 6-15 day period

Some late season heating demand is helping to fuel Monday's rally with freezing temperatures over the north-central U.S. Freeze watches and warming have been hoisted over the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan Monday morning. Aside from that, not much change in the near term as the first heat event of the season is set to get underway later this week and over the weekend. Strong upper troughing over the western U.S. with downstream strong upper level ridging over the southeast U.S. will result in strong cooling demand with record to near record-breaking heat across the southeast U.S. Daytime high temperatures during this time frame will range in the 90s with some 100s possible. Figure 2 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF depicting the 4-9 day (May 23-28) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF depicting the 4-9 day (May 23-28) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Sandwiched between these two prominent upper level features in the near term will be an active jet stream associated with a baroclinic zone/surface frontal boundary draped along the periphery of the southeast U.S. heat dome or across the central U.S. (Plains/Midwest). Numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms will travel along this narrow channel/boundary resulting in plenty of rainfall, including strong to severe thunderstorms across the central U.S.

In the 6-11 day time frame, I mentioned in my previous article that we will see the heat ridge over the southeast U.S. begin to ease while upper level troughing over the western U.S. begin moving eastward and eventually phasing with upper level troughing over central Canada. While this is true, forecast models have backed off on the strength of this upper level trough. Because of that, a larger part of the southeastern U.S. will remain warmer than normal in a cool west U.S. vs. warm central/eastern U.S. configuration during this time frame. As a result, demand has increased during this time frame that will likely cut into injection.

Figure 4 are maps from the 0z ECMWF showing on the left the 6-11 day upper level pattern, and on the right, the 6-11 day temperature pattern it represents.

Source: WeatherBell

Changes were also made overnight in the 11-16 day time frame. We will see heat easing over the southern U.S. early in this period, but forecast models have shifted warmer especially later in this period with heat ridges showing up again, this time across the south-central U.S. The precise location of where the heat ridge sets up will be known more in the days ahead should this development transpire. But forecast models have definitely shifted warmer placing more emphasis on heat ridging over the southern U.S. and less emphasis on troughing over Canada and the southwest U.S. In fact, forecast models overnight faded out any troughing influence over Canada.

Figure 5 below are jet stream/upper level pattern comparisons from the 06z GFS, 0z ECMWF, and 0z CMC ensembles in the 15-16 day time frame, or from June 3 to 5.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

The warmer shift in the forecast models has certainly provided a stronger catalyst of the natural gas bulls and investors looking forward to this upcoming summer season. This development will likely cut into injection season to near normal levels and places question as to if injection late May/early June will reach triple digits. I expect for rangebound trading to continue, but with more moves to the upside than downside, as bears try to hold on and forecasting the weather pattern becomes clearer in the days ahead. My price range will be $2.45-2.85 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.