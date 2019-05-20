PulteGroup: A Buy Near The High

PulteGroup is trading a tad below its 52-week high price of $33.04 but has the momentum to close near ~$40 per share under the right conditions.

PulteGroup (PHM) is trading a tad below its 52-week high price of $33.04 but has the momentum to close near ~$40 per share under the right conditions. I recommended a BUY of PulteGroup for small, retail, value investors six weeks ago when shares sold for $27+ for many reasons but here is why I still recommend the stock especially if the price dips a bit.

Strengths Of The Company

Conditions driving the share price higher include management sticking to its plan building in fast-growing geographical markets, and the building of houses for Pulte’s primary target consumers - lower-priced houses, middle and upper-middle priced houses and communities for plus 55. The share price will also climb if the rate of employment remains high, mortgage rates remain relatively low, incomes grow, and the lure of house ownership transcends generations as a cultural imprimatur.

Target Markets: PHM is the third largest housebuilder in America. It has the three largest target markets of house buyers covered: the middle and upper-middle-class buyers able to afford houses in the mid $300Ks and higher are their core customers, people with minimum cash for downpayments perhaps buying their first houses built by a subsidiary called Centex, and the active plus 55 retired or close to retirement folks looking for camaraderie and houses built with aging people in mind. All these markets are flourishing in the current economy. Pulte lets customers custom design features and owns a mortgage finance company to expedite sales.

Regarding building site locations, Pulte is most active in Florida and Texas. Florida is the fifth and eighth fastest-growing states according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Pulte is next strongest in the West and Southeast which are states with the fastest-growing populations. The Bureau anticipates Texas and Florida will experience the second and third fastest-growing populations respectively, and this bodes well for Pulte. For instance, Pulte closed on 35 acres in Texas or 164 lots and is developing another 500-house Texas community contributing to the claim that nearly “10% of all new home starts for the 12-month period that ended March 31” are in the South market. A popular saying in the business is “jobs move real estate," and employment is booming in the West:

PulteGroup has a history of buying out large and small homebuilders as an essential part of its growth plan. Del Webb and Centrex were the company's two largest takeovers. Pulte recently purchased American West, the number four builder in Las Vegas County. This will help Pulte grow in the Western market with its strong economic growth, in-migration patterns, and skyrocketing house prices coupled with undersupply of new houses in California and its surroundings. Pulte has held the number nine position in home building in this market and is now closing in on number one.

Strong Finances and Healthy Outlook: Pulte’s dividend yield hovers ~1.4%. The dividend is relatively safe considering Pulte's revenue is +$10B and growth was 14.54%. PHM beat by 12 cents in Q1 GAAP EPS, and revenue of $1.99B beat by $60M. Net operating cash flow is 1.44B and free cash flow is 918.18M. PHM's share price is buoyed by a $25M stock repurchase in Q1. The repurchases are continuing at least while Pulte maintains a large cash holding and 28% debt-to-capital. On May 16, Pulte announced the board approved a $500M increase to its share repurchase authorization increasing Pulte’s total buyback program to $762M. The company is beginning a cash tender offer for $300M of its 4.25% of senior notes due in 2021.

Downsides More In The Minds Of Analysts

Closings Down: Traffic at Pulte's new construction sites is up 12% but actual orders fell 6% Y/Y. The share price was down early in the year following this report and a dire outlook from management. After Q1 reported earnings, management’s outlook grew positive. The number of closings was flat compared to Q1, ’18 but the average price of a house topped $420,000. 2019 April housing starts nationwide are up about 6% but below 2018 April starts. Q1 ’18 was exceptionally strong in all aspects. Earnings and revenue growth going forward are expected to grow at a slower pace of 0.2% and 2.2% yearly respectively but increases nevertheless.

I asked a PulteGroup spokesperson about the concerns for new house construction and Pulte’s plans for dealing with them. Pulte is executing building plans based on its surveys: 140M baby boomers and Gen Xers are making plans to move. They prefer a single-family house of the same square footage or larger than they currently occupy. They expect to be taking care of their aging parents, and from my own experience, children and grandchildren need private space for their overnight or longer “visits.”

My friend tells me now that his last is off to college, he is selling his lakefront house and going to travel the country in an RV. I responded with some surprise telling him that when our last child leaves home, we’ll either put on an addition or buy something larger to accommodate newlyweds and grandchildren. Pulte finds there are significant similarities between their older Del Webb customers and boomers and Gen Xers planning their next move.

Insider Trades: Insiders are selling shares now that the price tops $31 but others have been buying in the $20s. Institutions own nearly 92% of shares and that bothers me a bit because insiders no longer have as much a stake in the company as years past when the family had a controlling interest and owned a greater percentage of PHM.

A new review of PHM concludes the company maintains positive creditworthiness, ETFs holding PHM shares see positive inflows for the company, some weakness ahead, but “bearish sentiment is low.” PHM is the sixth largest holding in the portfolio of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ). HOMZ has 97 holdings. The fund focuses on the U.S. residential housing industry. Constituents are selected (1.7% is in PHM) by screening for stocks with significant business operations in one of the four US Housing Industry Business Segments: 1) Home Ownership and Rental Operations, 2) Home Building and Construction, 3) Home Improvement and Furnishings, and 4) Home Financing, Technology & Services. It is a hefty commitment for an ETF whose inception date was March 20, ’19 with $5M to invest. Other ETFs holding substantial stakes are:

Extrinsic Factors Add To Healthy Outlook

A Changing National Look: It is critical management has its finger on the pulse of people’s choices. Officers and Directors at Pulte are relatively young. 12 of the 18 are under 57 years of age. They know what they and their significant others want in houses and relate to their consumers’ desires. The company will benefit from diversity. Only two of the Directors are female in an industry dominated by women consumer decision-makers. Also, the board and management needs to inclusively reflect the growing cultural diversity of the country that might result in design changes and increase sales. One study concludes, “the quantitative impact of culture on homeownership decisions is substantial…”

A Potpourri Of Other Reasons To Buy PHM:

Mortgage rates continue to fall and sales forecasts continue to rise for 2019

Mortgage application volume is up again in May

Purchase applications are 5% higher annually

Adequate inventory of high-end houses exists to meet demand but supply of low-end market houses is slim offering new opportunities for the third largest housebuilder.

Consumer spending continues climbing topping 4% this year because of the high rate of employment; signs of prosperity are luring consumers back into house ownership. Despite a +1,200 points drop in the Dow Jones since the end of April, the share price of PHM rose +10% since my article appeared and is topping $32 per share. Pulte’s share price is slightly below the expected cash flow value

Pulte’s Success Is The Sum Of Many Parts

Overall, PHM operates in one of America’s essential industries. The company is solid and shares grow steadily making for an attractive addition to the portfolio of small, retail value-oriented investors. If mortgages remain low and employment high there is plenty of opportunities for earnings and revenues to exceed growth expectations. Strong cash flows portend more stock buybacks and M&A takeovers. A final note, M&A activity in the industry is a force majeure for corporate growth. PulteGroup has been buying builders large and small in markets it serves. M&As contribute to revenue growth, profits, expanding brand recognition and higher share price. These reasons make PHM a solid addition to the portfolios of long-term, retail, value investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.