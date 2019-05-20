The 3-Asset Class Portfolio: Stocks, Bonds, And REITs (DI Series #1)

Have patience. The stock market is a place where the wealth transfers from the active to those who can wait.

I also talk about what we can do in times of historically HIGH stock valuations, yet with LOW historically interest rates.

The goal of my 3-Asset Class Portfolio is to also help you achieve better risk adjusted returns than the S&P 500.

As my first article for the DI series, I decided to share an asset allocation strategy that is poised to weather any type of financial time period.

Defensive Series #1:

The 3-Asset Class Portfolio: Stocks, Bonds, And REITs

Welcome to my first "Defensive Investor" series. The Defensive Series that I will be releasing over the next few months or so will be based on general investing perspectives that I have collected over the years. I will mainly write how I believe investors, veterans, and amateurs alike should allocate more toward undervalued sectors, countries, and asset classes that the best risk-adjusted returns.

Why This Series:

I need to think about folks who can't really afford to spend time investing or don't really have the investing know-hows. Investing and money management are something everyone needs to do. In the same way everyone cares about their physical health whether or not they work in the healthcare industry, everyone needs to pay attention to their financial health whether or not they work in the financial industry.

There will be three main ways to be a "Defensive Investor". The series is going to cover each of these methods in detail (particularly, method #1).

Method #1: Assemble a Portfolio of Dividend Stocks/Undervalued Sector ETFs

The securities chosen here need to be "timeless" and have yields at least twice the yield of the S&P 500.

The timeless test: "If I went away to an island for ten years, can I count on this company to still be doing well?"

"If I went away to an island for ten years, can I count on this company to still be doing well?" If your answer is a resounding "yes", it likely has met the timeless test.

You can also buy countries with low valuations, such as a low CAPE ratio, high dividend yields, and etc.

Method #2: The Gone Fishing Portfolio

The GF Portfolio is also another way that I use for my defensive account. I use some sort of variation that I will discuss in the future. For now, let's apply the KISS principle.

Method#3: The Three-Asset Class Portfolio

The Three-Asset Class Portfolio (which I will show you in this article) consists of three major asset classes:

Stocks (Equities)

Bonds (Fixed-Income)

REITs (Real Estate)

This article focuses on Method #3.

Method #1 and #2, for now, we will leave alone.

How I Came Up With The 3-Asset Class Portfolio:

I needed to find a way to invest my dad's retirement money in a way that was safe, timeless, and reliable.

In addition to being safe and reliable, my father also needed a stronger stream of income. Bonds and stocks currently provide very subpar dividend yields.

Historically, when stocks were expensive, bonds provided rates that were relatively attractive. But what happens if bonds offer rates that can barely keep up with historical rates of inflation, with stocks at high valuations?

A Perplexing Time Period of Lofty Valuations, Yet Low Bond Yields

Source: Yardeni Research

Whenever someone says "interest rates", they are talking about yields on (ten-year) treasury bonds. A yield is the amount you get back in percentage form based on your investment cost.

An interest yield refers to your return in fixed income assets like bonds.

An earnings yield refers to your return based on the companies' earnings relative to the price you paid.

For the past two years, I have been studying various valuations the stock market cycles have gone through, along with the interest rates during the highs and lows of the stock market.

We see that stocks' earnings yields have been diverging from the interest yields after decades of being relatively inline - truly an enigma; what should we do?

1) If you buy bonds yielding 2-3%, you run the risk of interest rates rising, and that isn't unlikely - given the fact that interest rates have been going down for decades, not to mention the Fed has already initiated a few increases to the treasury bonds.

2) If you buy stocks at P/Es above 20x, based on historical performance, you are looking at very poor returns with a lot of risks. You also run the high risk of a major correction/recession happening, with us being so far into the bull market at lofty valuations.

What I just described is exactly where we are right now: the S&P 500 is currently trading at a P/E of 21x, with interest rates sitting at 2.38%.

3) I believe that everything will eventually converge again - either stocks drop so horrendously to have their earnings yield in line with the interest rates or the bond yields rise (Fed raising interest rates.). Both scenarios spell trouble for bonds and stocks then.

To this perplexing economic time period, this is the answer I came up with: Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Asset The 3-Asset Class Portfolio: Allocation Weight Stocks Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) 33% Bonds Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) 33% REITs Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) 17% REITs Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) 17% Total Amount 100%

I) Equity Section:

Stocks are the core of most people's investment portfolio. VT stands at an 18.7x P/E ratio. A 15x is the average, so stocks are on the expensive side. The average return for this asset class is 9-10%. VT has a good exposure to every major part of the world, with the US, comprising of 54%.

Source: ETFdb

What I don't like about VT:

1) Too high an exposure to the US stock market:

The S&P 500 has a P/E of 21x. I am actually against buying the S&P 500 for this reason.

2) Not enough exposure to Emerging Markets:

Emerging markets currently have a forward 12.2x P/E, while the US has a 17x forward P/E, with the world index at a 15x forward P/E. VT only has a modest 9.7% exposure to EM.

II) Fixed-Income Section:

I think that for every retirement portfolio, there needs to be some allocation to bonds. I personally think that bonds are a terrible investment over the next few years. BNDW's current 2.3% yield barely beats inflation. Inflation is historically 2-3%.

Think of inflation like this: This is the amount in percent that you lose every year in terms of spending power. You need to earn a 2-3% just to maintain your wealth. Bonds are only for wealth maintenance at this current period and time.

The average return of bonds is 5-6%, meaning a 2.3% is very below average. I recognize that this sector will likely be the biggest drag to the portfolio's performance, but this is also the best asset class to protect ourselves from a recession.

Despite bonds being extremely unattractive, it is very important to follow the system. This is a system that as long as you stick to it will very likely help you outperform the S&P not only with better returns but also with less risk. We are not here to be active investors, picking and choosing whatever the heck we want. If you want to be all active, go read my other articles in the EI series.

III) REITs Section:

This is the answer I came up with, and of course, this my favorite asset class currently.

VT only has a 2.98% representation of REITs - that's far too little an exposure especially for an asset class that I believe is currently the most attractive as a whole out of all three: VNQ has a 3.7% dividend yield, while VNQI has a 4.1% dividend yield. That's far better than a 2.3% and a 1.9% dividend yield VT and BNDW give, respectively.

Unfortunately, unlike stocks and bonds, there are no all-inclusive REIT ETFs. So, we will have to buy two ETFs to make up this sector.

Why I like REITs:

1) They have historically outperformed stocks and bonds. REITs have averaged 10.6%, while the S&P 500 has averaged 9.5% over the last 50 years.

2) REITs have often outperformed the S&P 500 in periods of rising interest rates. Interest rates are likely to rise in late stages of the bull market to stop the economy from overheating.

We are in the late stages of the bull market. Did you know? If by this year in July 2019, there is still no recession, then we will have enteredthe longest bull market/expansion cycle in the US History.

3) REITs like stocks are also very good hedges against inflation.

Visual Representation of the Three Asset Class Portfolio:

Ticker Dividend Yields Expense Ratios Alternatives ETFs VT 2.4% .09% ACWI BNDW 1.9% .09% N/A VNQ 3.7% .12% USRT, SCHH VNQI 4.1% .12% REET, RWR

Additional Steps: What You Need To Do

1) Every year, you need to rebalance the four ETFs, restoring them back to their original allocation weight. Semi-annually is acceptable too.

2) If you continuously add money in, you can just rebalance it whenever you add more money in.

3) Have patience. The stock market has historically transferred wealth from the active to those who can wait.

To me, the 3-Asset-Class Portfolio continues to be one of the best ways to prepare for our temporary retirement homes before we head off to our final retirement homes in the sky.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VT, BNDW, VNQ, VNQI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.