Outlook Therapeutics: A Perfect Storm Of Positive Catalysts Driving Share Price Up

The company has more than enough liquidity to advance through next trial phase and fund daily operations.

Just about every positive catalyst came together at one time for Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) has been on a tear lately, as a series of positive events and accompanying announcements have caught the attention of speculators and traders, along with investors who think there could be legs to the performance of the stock over the long term.

In this article we'll look at the reasons behind the sudden upward move in its share price, and why some believe it's the beginning of a potentially significant and sustainable growth cycle for the company.

The catalysts

It is rare to see a couple of major catalysts appear in a short time for any company, but when several of them come together, reinforced by secondary and tertiary catalysts, it provides a perfect storm to drive the movement of the share price of companies.

What's unique and interesting in my view concerning Outlook Therapeutics is it has the types of catalysts penny stock speculators yearn for, and at the same time, a couple of catalysts that point to the potential long-term, sustainable upward move in the company's share price.

One key catalyst has been a lot of news coverage of the company as its share price started to climb. Here are a couple of recent headlines:

"Outlook Therapeutics beats by $0.08, misses on revenue"

"Outlook Therapeutics started at outperform with $12 stock price target at Oppenheimer"

There are more, but I wanted to point out those because earnings and the initiation of new coverage are significant catalysts. To have them appear close together leverages them further than if they would have appeared alone.

As for other catalysts, they were included in the earnings report of the company. Here are the major ones:

FDA acceptance and activation of the IND application for ONS-5010

Initiated the ONS-5010-002 Phase 3 clinical trial

Completed a $28.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants

Appointed Dr. Jennifer Kissner as SVP of Clinical Development

In relationship to short-term catalysts, any of the above could have moved the share price up. But when taking them together as a whole, I can't remember that many positive catalysts being revealed by a company or outside sources that close together. That's why the share price rapidly exploded higher.

Understanding the short-term play

For those investors looking at the company as more of a speculative long-term play, understanding who takes the extremely short positions in these types of companies and why, is important to know in order to make an informed decision.

In this case it's a bunch of short-term traders entering into the play. This is easy to identify because of the volume exchanging hands that is far beyond the everyday norm. As the chart below shows, once the amount of volume soars, the trade starts to get choppy. That can be a negative for those taking a very short position because under those conditions it's much harder to manage risk. That's why those traders that are experienced will take a smaller piece of the upward move before it starts getting choppy or possibly, start to plummet.

What the penny stock speculators do is look for catalyst like breaking news reports, earnings releases, analysts initiating coverage, government approval for medical treatments, successfully raising capital, or a large investor taking a position in the company.

The point concerning speculators is they don't care about the fundamentals of the company, they're looking for things that trigger price movement, and once the trend is confirmed, they take a position in the company.

Under most scenarios they want to get in on the action, or only hold at most, for a couple of days. The longer these stocks are held the more over-extended they get, and the higher percentage of possibility they'll reverse direction.

Usually the best-case-scenario is when there is a strong earnings surprise. That's when the stock can run longer than usual. While the overall earnings report, as far as the numbers go, was mixed at best, there can be no doubt the $.08 earnings beat, when combined with the other positive news, has been a factor in the price action of the stock. Although it's possible Outlook Therapeutics may experience that during this short season of time, it's doubtful it'll be able to hold it for a prolonged period of time.

That said, I've seen stocks run in similar ways in the past, and at times they can run far longer than what most investors would think. But even if Outlook were to do the same, it's still being driven by speculators responding to the positive catalysts. That will eventually fade, and its share price will plunge to far more modest levels.

The different in the case of OTLK concerning the long term, is its extraordinary potential to boost sales if it is able to gain approval from the FDA for ONS-5010.

Should OTLK even be considered for the long haul?

One of the most significant of the catalysts was the recent coverage of OTLK initiated by highly regarded analyst Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer. He launched its coverage with an 'outperform' rating on the company, and a robust price target of $12.

In my view, without this, the company wouldn't be anywhere near as compelling as it would have been, even with its progress with the FDA.

The other key catalyst that was an impetus behind the positive outlook from Oppenheimer was the advancement of ONS-5010, a potential treatment for Wet AMD, which is being developed for people with wet age-related macular degeneration.

One of the main benefits of ONS-5010 is can lower the risks the current U.S. market leader, Avastin and others are associated with. Avastin accounts for close to 50 percent of the wet AMD prescriptions in the U.S. market. A win by ONS-5010 would be huge for Outlook. If it performs as hoped, it'll without a doubt take significant market share in the health segment it competes in. If the FDA eventually approves of ONS-5010, it would likely become a major player in the low-competition space.

“We are pleased with the progress being made in both of our Phase 3 clinical trials for ONS-5010 thus far in 2019, which includes the FDA’s acceptance of our IND for ONS-5010 and the initiation of our second Phase 3 trial. The two studies remain on track with our plan to submit ONS-5010 for regulatory approval in multiple markets in 2020,” said Lawrence A. Kenyon, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

As for funding the Phase 3 clinical trials of ONS-5010, in April the company completed a public offering of common stock and warrants for net proceeds of about $26.2 million, after all fees and expenses.

Kenyon said this about the funding:

“The financing we secured in the equity offering announced in April has provided us with the capital needed to complete enrollment in our two Phase 3 clinical trials. This was an important step in our strategy and to maintain the positive momentum behind our clinical development program for ONS-5010.”

With the future performance of the company residing with ONS-5010, Outlook Therapeutics "appointed Jennifer M. Kissner, Ph.D. as the Senior Vice President of Clinical Development."

Dr. Kissner has extensive experience in therapeutic product development from the benchtop through clinical development and regulatory filing, including small molecules, biologics, gene therapy and devices, across multiple therapeutic areas, specifically working in the retina space for 12 years. The Company expects her clinical development expertise, specializing in wet AMD and other retina diseases, to play an important role in the advancement of the ONS-5010 program.

This is a positive in that the company shows it is able to attract and retain top industry talent.

The obvious risk to investors thinking of holding for the longer term is its pipeline is solely ONS-5010. Whether or not that progresses to eventual acceptance will determine the performance, and probably, survival of the company. There lies the risk and potential. A single-product pipeline is very risky on the downside, but it can be rewarded strongly on the upside as well.

There's nothing to suggest it will be rejected at this time, but a lot can happen in any approval process. If for any reason there are questions as to whether or not ONS-5010 will receive FDA approval, the share price will get hammered.

As for the cash position of the company, raising the $26.2 million is more than enough for the company to complete this phase of the approval process while meeting its working capital needs. For now, liquidity isn't a concern for the company.

Conclusion

Outlook Therapeutics, while interesting, remains a very speculative play. That's why I included the portion of the article in relationship to traders that salivate over these rare opportunities to take a nice bite out of a significant price movement of the company.

Understanding that should help put in perspective why, even if the share price continues to soar, it could just as quickly reverse direction and put those company late to the party in a difficult situation.

Large volume generally leads a choppy chart, and that in turn tends to result in the share price taking a big plunge. That's the way to understand the short-term movement of the share price.

Over the long haul, the company does have promise, and for those willing to take some of their capital set aside for riskier plays, this could be a good company to take a position in, understanding there is no guarantee the FDA will approve ONS-5010.

But with the risk/reward outlook improving, a strong outlook from Oppenheimer, and enough capital to fund its next trial phase, this is definitely an interesting stock to take a position in, or at last put on our watch list.

