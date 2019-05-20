Alector: Targeted Therapies For Neurodegenerative Diseases

With the usual caveats, the stock is a speculative buy. POC data is still required before the stock is considered for ROTY.

AL001 is targeting a large orphan opportunity in FTD with a unique approach (increase levels of PRGN by blocking its degradation). Prior preclinical and healthy volunteer data is highly intriguing.

Management team seems quite experienced, including a CEO and co-founder who invented several successful drugs and was CEO at Rinat Neuroscience (sold to Pfizer for $500 million).

Shares of Alector Inc (ALEC) have risen by just 6% from its February 2019 IPO price point of $19. At the time the company took in around $176 million in proceeds (not including underwriter option of 1,387,500 shares). Investment banks involved included Morgan Stanley, BofA Merill Lynch, Cowen and Barclays.

After reading an intriguing Q1 report where it was evident that several key programs were moving into early-stage studies, I decided to dig deeper to determine if there's a near- to medium-term opportunity for us to take advantage of here.

Figure 1: ALEC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can see volatile price action expected of a relatively recent offering. Since hitting a bottom at $16 in March, the stock has been in an uptrend which remains intact to this day. At first glance, current consolidation around the $20 level appears to be a buying opportunity.

Founded in 2013 and based in California, Alector's stated mission is a bold one. Namely, it aims to "develop therapies that empower the immune system to cure neurodegeneration." It's targeting a number of indications, such as Alzheimer's, where need is high, but they've been a graveyard for many once promising programs that failed to deliver in the clinic.

The company aims to achieve this goal by identifying mutations in immune system genes that increase risk for certain disorders and from there pioneering new drug candidates that counteract the damage these mutations cause.

Orbimed Advisors currently owns a whopping 18.86% stake in the company, having participated in the original Series A Financing in 2013 and all subsequent funding events. Pharma giant Merck (MRK) owns a 5.1% stake in Alector, having participated in 2015's Series C round. Other pharma peers such as Amgen have come in on financings that followed as well.

Back in October of 2017, Alector received a whopping $205 million upfront payment plus future equity investment from AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), granting the large pharmaceutical company the option to globally develop and commercialize two drug targets.

Figure 3: Pipeline (Source: corporate website)

As for management, CEO and Co-Founder Arnon Rosenthal, PhD, has much street credit considering that he is the inventor of several successful drugs (tanezumab, fremanezumab, ponezumab and vismodegib). An Israeli-American neuroscientist, he started his career as part of the small neuroscience division at Genentech and prior was CEO of CNS company Rinat Neuroscience (was sold to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) for $500 million in 2006).

Select Recent Developments

On Nov. 16 the company announced it was strengthening the board of directors via three additions. These included David Wehner (CFO of Facebook), Richard Scheller, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of 23andMe (formerly executive vice president and head of Genentech Research and Early Development) and Louis J. Lavigne, Jr. (former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Genentech).

On April 1 the company initiated its first-in-human study (dubbed ¨INTERCEPT¨) of AL003 in healthy volunteers. This is the company's second product candidate intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (developed with partner AbbVie). The rationale here is that genetic mutations in SIGLEC 3 receptor have been shown to increase risk of developing Alzheimer's disease by inhibiting beneficial activity of the brain's immune system.

A couple weeks later the company announced dosing of the first frontotemporal dementia patient in the phase 1b protion of the Infront clinical study of AL001. Healthy volunteer data was encouraging with no drug-related serious adverse events and a dose dependent increase in progranulin levels observed in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid. It's a well-known fact that in a subset of FTD patients mutations in a single copy of the progranulin gene lead to a 50% or greater decrease in PRGN levels which in turn leads to development of FTD (with greater than 90% penetrance). Logically, the company hopes to increase PRGN levels via inhibiting progranulin degradation.

Lastly, in early May, Alector announced dosing of the first Alzheimer's disease patient in the phase 1b portion of the INVOKE study with AL002. Key objectives aside from safety of multi-dose include measuring target-specific biomarker changes (activity of TREM2) in plasma and cerebrospinal fluid in these patients.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $436.6 million as compared to net loss of $18.6 million. Research and development expenses increased to $20.6 million, while G&A more than doubled to $5.8 million.

I encourage readers to check out CEO Arnon Rosenthal's recent presentation at BofA Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference. Below I include a few highlights:

Rosenthal starts by comparing the company's approach to immuno-oncology where instead of trying to kill tumor directly they are trying to recruit the immune system to do the work instead. Utilizing this hypothesis the company has developed 14 programs, three of which are now in the clinic.

Giving a brief overview of the landscape over the past 30 years, Rosenthal points out that six years ago the company decided on its current hypothesis as approaches by peers to go after a single pathology (ie. Tau, beta amyloid) were not panning out. This makes sense given that there are multiple factors to be considered with these neurodegenerative conditions (insufficient blood flow, dysfunction of support cells, destruction of synapses, etc). Genetic sequencing has shown that Alzheimer's and possibly other neurodegenerative diseases are actually disorders of the immune system, so based on this the company's product candidates are checkpoint molecules targeting microglia brain immune cells to counteract genetic mutations and make immune cells in brain younger as a therapeutic approach. Three programs are currently in the clinic with a fourth to enter later this year.

The first product candidate AL001 is for frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the largest early onset form of dementia that hits people under the age of 60 with just under 200,000 people affected in the US and EU (life expectancy of 7 to 10 years from diagnosis). AL001 targets progranulin (PRGN), and there are 8k to 17k patients with these mutations (again, similar to oncology indications like lung cancer where ROS1 mutations are found in 2% of cases and successfully targeted by drugs like entrectinib).

Figure 4: PRGN deficiency potentially causal for dementia and FTD (Source: corporate presentation)

Given the above, it makes sense that the company's approach is simply to increase levels of PRGN by blocking its degradation (providing therapeutic levels in the brain). Preclinical data shows that a single injection in mice leads to increased PRGN levels in plasma and brain within 24 hours. In FTD mice the drug was shown to block the degradation cascade.

Figure 5: Blocking SORT1 increases PRGN in FTD mice (Source: corporate presentation)

Not only was the drug candidate able to restore PRGN levels, but it also rescued behavioral deficits in these mice (in one month of treatment completely reversed this pathology). Efficacy also has been observed in non-human primates. As FTD is a large orphan indication, there's a swift pathway to market via a single pivotal trial should initial multi-dose studies in FTD patients show promising data. A trial in healthy volunteers (n=55) already has been completed and the current phase 1b multi-dose trial is enrolling FTD patients.

Figure 6: AL001 increased PRGN levels in healthy volunteers in dose dependent fashion (Source: corporate presentation)

Initial data shows once a month IV infusion would be more than sufficient to get efficacy in these patients (seems rather convenient as well all things considered). PRGN levels (in brain and plasma) is not the only biomarker that will be used, as the company also will rely on neurofilament levels (five to seven times elevated over normal in FTD patients). Data from multiple diseases including multiple sclerosis, Huntington disease and others have shown that this biomarker is a good reflection of disease severity and responds to drugs. Another biomarker that will likely be implemented is volumetric MRI, as FTD patients lose 5% to 7% of volume in frontal brain cortex (hopefully AL001 will slow or stop this loss).

One thing that really gets my attention with this initial trial is that if efficacy is shown, the upside impact on the stock price might be much more than one would expect given that proving the PRGN hypothesis would have wide-ranging implications for other disease indications that could then be targeted.

Figure 7: Broad therapeutic potential for progranulin programs (Source: corporate presentation)

The company's second program AL002 targets Alzheimer's disease and hits the TREM2 receptor (activates brain immune system). As an example of the rationale here, people with heterozygous mutations have three times the risk of contracting Alzheimer's and experience double the rate of brain tissue loss. The hypothesis here seems interesting (as always proof still needed via data) as loss of TREM2 function is detrimental and gain of function provides protective benefits. The company's approach is to stimulate TREM2 signaling which in turn increases proliferation of immune cells in the brain, increases functionality of microglia and increases migration of immune cells into the site of injury. In the clinic a healthy volunteer study has already been completed (nine ascending doses, no drug-related serious adverse events) and now they are treating Alzheimer's patients in the multi-dose phase 1b portion. As with the first program biomarkers will be utilized to show target engagement and drug entry (will have an idea early on if the drug is having the intended effect). They will look at decreasing brain volume, protection from synaptic losses and impact on pathological proteins (amyloid, tau, etc).

The third drug in the clinic also is going after Alzheimer's with a specific target of SIGLEC-3 (inhibitory receptor expressed on microglia). Whereas TREM2 is an activating receptor, SIGLEC-3 is inhibitory (activation by drug candidate allows microglia to act against neurodegenerative pathology). Currently the ascending dose study in healthy volunteers is ongoing, to be followed by dosing of AD patients.

For both Alzheimer's product candidates, Rosenthal responded to an analyst question that the plan is to develop both in parallel as they want to see which one works better (likens them to pressing accelerator or brake in a car, not knowing yet which will prove optimal or perhaps they will go to a combination approach).

As for market opportunities being targeted, AL001 alone is capable of achieving more than $1 billion in peak sales (far too early to speculate though until we see some signs of efficacy). Any hints of success in Alzheimer's disease would be a potential home run, as almost any drug having success here has multi-blockbuster potential. Again, the latter indication has been a graveyard for drug development and best to keep enthusiasm tempered until we see some data.

As for institutional investors of note, aside from Orbimed Advisors, significant positions are owned by Deerfield Management, Foresite Capital Management, RA Capital Management and others.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, to my eyes AL001 appears to have ¨pipeline in a product¨ potential and Alector has a solid rationale for their initial trial in FTD. Alzheimer's disease offers the possibility of substantial optionality should one of their targeted approaches show signs of efficacy here as well. The pedigree of management certainly inspires confidence and the present appears to simply be a waiting game until we get initial data readouts. On the other hand, until phase 1 data in patients clearly establishes proof of concept a position here remains quite speculative.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, the stock is a Speculative Buy at current levels (consider establishing pilot position and patiently accumulating dips over the next few quarters).

Risks include setbacks in the clinic for ongoing studies (ie. safety concerns), disappointing data, competition for certain indications and cash burn that's likely to increase as activity in the clinic speeds up. Consider that Passage Bio recently raised $115 million to get its gene therapy programs into the clinic, including one program also targeting the gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD (entering clinic next year).

As for downside cushion and elements of derisking, the current cash position offers roughly 30% of the current market capitalization.

For our purposes in ROTY, Alector will remain on my watch list for reevaluation after we receive initial data from ongoing trials to get that element of derisking we require prior to entry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

