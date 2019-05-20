Universal Corporation Will Remain Under Pressure

Universal Corporation's (UVV) business outlook is threatened by a recent bill proposed in the Senate that calls for raising the smoking age from 18 years to 21 years. The stock has an attractive dividend yield of 5% together with a history of increasing dividends for the past 48 years. UVV might be appealing to the income investor, but not so much to the growth investor. On the surface, UVV's technical picture might appear attractive at current levels, but there are certain red flags that require investors to remain cautious. Let's get into the details. Figure-1 (Source: RichmonBizSense)

UVV has a dividend yield of 5%+ and it has increased its dividend payout for the past 48 years (Figure-2). UVV’s 52-week price range lies between $47.80 and $76.98. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $52.02, and that value was way below the mid-point (at $62.39) of the 52-week range.

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

From a technical perspective, UVV looks good to witness a rebound (Figure-3) and one may expect that an appropriate target price will be somewhere between $55 and $60.

Figure-4 (Source: Finviz)

Despite its attractive technicals, UVV’s price performance has been sub-par compared to selected UK and US producer price indexes for the ‘beverages and tobacco industry’ (Figure-5), and we can see that while these two indices have actually improved, UVV’s price performance has witnessed a decline.

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Further, there’s been a noticeable increase in the short interest in UVV’s shares (Figure-6) which indicates that the share price may witness more downside.

Figure-6 (Source: Short Squeeze)

In my opinion, UVV’s stock does look technically attractive, but only on the surface. In fact, its price performance compared to selected indices and an increase in short interest indicate that the share price may largely move sideways from these levels (and may well actually decline). Moreover, UVV’s fundamental picture is not very appealing at the moment. UVV’s sales have been on a declining trend during the past five years, falling from $2.5B in FY 2014 to ~$2B in FY 2018. During the nine months ended December 2018, UVV’s revenues have shown Y/Y growth (Figure-7), but this increase was unmatched by ‘net income’ margins that actually declined from 5.26% to 4.7%.

Figure-7 (Source: Presentation)

In my view, the pressures on UVV’s revenues may continue to persist going forward primarily due to two reasons. First, there’s an overall decline in demand for tobacco in the conventional cigarette markets. Second, a proposed Senate bill requires increasing the age of smoking from 18 to 21 years. This bill is likely to have a very significant indirect impact on UVV’s revenues. Have a look at Table-1 that explains the situation.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

The table shows that health-conscious elders (aged 21 and above) may continue to afford low-tobacco, high-priced cigarettes on which cigarette manufacturers are able to command a premium pricing. In contrast, the youngsters (below 21) may not buy the high-tobacco, low-priced cigarettes due to legal sanctions. On the operational front, this would translate into a decline in demand for tobacco leaf, and in turn affect UVV’s revenues since UVV is a participant in the primary stage of tobacco manufacturing, and unlike cigarette manufacturers, it cannot charge premium pricing for its products. This also explains why UVV’s margins are under pressure on a Y/Y basis (as mentioned earlier). Moreover, a decline in top-line revenues together with diminishing margins would affect UVV’s EPS, and in my view, it could be a challenge for the company to be able to continue paying higher dividends Y/Y (in line with its history).

UVV seems to recognize this emerging problem and is going for diversification of products offered (Figure-8). It also aims to expand the services it offers to customers (Figure-9).

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

Figure-9 (Source: Presentation)

In my view, one way for UVV to increase its margins would be to tap into the growing cannabis industry, but to our disappointment, the company expressly rules out that possibility due to so-called ‘regulatory and legal uncertainties’ (Figure-10). I disagree with this reason provided by the company. While medical and recreational use of cannabis is legalized in 33 US states and 10 US states, respectively, UVV appears to be ‘beating about the bush’ when it blames regulatory uncertainties for being the obstacle that prevents it from exploring the cannabis industry. In fact, this could be due to entirely different reasons.

Figure-10 (Source: Presentation)

In my view, it seems that UVV’s significantly low cash flow-to-debt ratio of 0.077x impedes its ability to easily secure additional debt for growth CAPEX. The company’s debt remains at ~$500M (during the last 12 months), whereas it generated only ~$35M in cash flow from operations. The ~$0.5B debt is a very large amount for a company with a market cap of ~$1.3B. Further, UVV’s negative FCF also raises questions about its debt serviceability (Figure-11).

Figure-11 (Source: YCharts)

To cut a long story short, UVV’s share price appears to be attractive from a technical viewpoint. However, the company’s price performance and short activity indicate otherwise. While UVV prides itself for its history of consistently improving dividends, this trend may face difficulties going forward. The fundamental challenges for UVV are to manage growth in revenues and margins and maintain adequate liquidity to cater to its towering debt. These challenges are heightened with a global decline in tobacco demand and the recently proposed Senate bill. With its existing strategy of product diversification and expansion of service lines, UVV may not provide a suitable response to these challenges. Perhaps tapping into the cannabis industry would provide the much-needed boost to UVV’s business, but then again, UVV is avoiding this opportunity for one reason or the other. Overall, this would mean that UVV’s stock price would remain under pressure until we could see a breakthrough on the company’s operational front.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.