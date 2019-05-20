Occidental: Winners Curse?

Anadarko (APC) accepted OXY's (OXY) $76 per share bid after declaring it superior to Chevron's (CVX) lower bid, and Chevron has opted to take their $1 billion deal break fee rather than bidding higher. This begs the question: as the winner of a competitive sales process, is Oxy subject to the "winner's curse"?

First, here is the past year share price performance of the 3 companies involved:

Data by YCharts

The market is certainly indicating a lower value for OXY stock, with it down 38%, versus APC up slightly and CVX down slightly. A chart of the past three months shows an even more stark contrast:

Data by YCharts

And a one month chart shows the impact of OXY's winning bid:

Data by YCharts

The market seems to be saying that Chevron's lower bid was essentially economically equivalent to Chevron receiving a billion dollar break fee for "losing". And OXY is down slightly more than APC is up, indicating a combination of reduced shareholder confidence in Oxy management and possible value destruction, to the tune of $6.5 billion - the difference in Oxy's market capitalization prior to the higher offer and today.

Some possible components of value slippage that could represent the bulk of Oxy's "winners curse": 1) the sale of Anadarko's African assets to Total (TOT) at a low price. 2) the issuance of high cost preferred stock and warrants to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). 3) the billion dollar "break fee" to Chevron.

With potentially $2-4 billion of value slippage in the African asset sale, $1-2 billion in the Berkshire deal (OXY's interest rate had been 4% and they are paying 8% to Berkshire for years on $10 billion plus warrants), and $1 billion in a deal fee to Chevron, that accounts for $4+ billion of value slippage.

The market is also discounting substantial potential synergies from a deal - cited at $2 billion per year - and embedded asset value at Anadarko from its ownership in Western Midstream (WES) and other assets. Part of this could be from shareholder concerns about governance, including not bringing the deal to a vote as requested by T. Rowe Price and Icahn, among others.

A comparison of OXY's performance to the broader market for oil and gas companies (XOP) and to the price of oil (USO) confirms under-performance and further indicates OXY may be subject to the winners curse:

Data by YCharts

Going forward, Oxy will need to show excellent performance on Anadarko's assets, may need to sell more assets, and will likely need to engage more directly with shareholders to rebuild credibility. There is an opportunity to do so if the claimed $2 billion in annual synergies are realized, if assets are sold at accretive prices, and if operating results are stellar.

