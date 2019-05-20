Retire Now Or Later? The Opportunity Cost Of Waiting

Telling my story may result in useful illumination of this question both for readers and from them.

Before retirement, one should move a significant fraction of one's funds out of stocks, but the options for where to put them are limited.

Those of us with substantial savings in funds like 401ks are typically limited in investment choices. These often involve various kinds of mutual funds, subject to the talents and constraints of their managers. I am in this boat. I have to retire to get control of most of my funds and be able to deploy them in ways that make sense to me. I came to wonder what the opportunity cost of waiting to retire might be.

In what follows I set the stage first. I then discuss the essentials of my intended approach. After that I address the question of opportunity cost.

The problem: sequence of returns risk

Nearly 4 million baby boomers will retire this year, and about 20 million will retire within 5 years. If you are among this group, you have entered your “fragile decade.” Your retirement income might be very sensitive to what the markets do during this decade.

Retirement researcher Wade Pfau did a simple study to probe the impact of the fragile decade. An individual works and accumulates savings for 30 years and then is retired for 30 years. Throughout, this person is fully invested in a portfolio with a real return of 7% per annum on average, with a 20% standard deviation, similarly to the historical S&P 500. From such a model, the sustainable rates of spending in retirement will vary by more or less a factor of two, depending on luck regarding the behavior of the markets.

Figure 1 shows the degree of impact of each year’s return on the sustainable spending rate from this simple model. The few years before retirement, and especially the few years just after retirement, have a strongly disproportionate effect. If one happens to start out having down years while withdrawing a fixed needed amount of funds from the shrunken portfolio, this reduces the income one can sustain for life.

Figure 1. The years near retirement can have an outsized effect on what one can spend. Source

Standard advice, framed within the notion that the only investments are stocks and bonds, says to hold more bonds as one approaches retirement. I would agree that one wants some less-volatile investments at this phase. I discuss bonds as such further below.

The main implication of Figure 1 is that you want to move any funds you may need within a decade into less-volatile investments. You should do this, if possible, a few years before you retire. How many years depends on your risk tolerance, your retirement plan, and when you start paying attention.

Where to move the money before retirement?

I began seriously thinking about the transition to (semi-) retirement about two years ago, which turns out to have been about three years out. At the time, I thought I would work full-time longer. I soon began moving the ~25% of my funds to which I had access. At first I put these funds into TIPs. More recently, I began putting them to work in line with the strategy discussed below.

Representing my entire portfolio as 100 units, I have had free control of 23 units since turning 59½. This does not count the funds I moved earlier this year into a donor-advised fund, to reap the associated tax benefits. My intention upon retirement is to have 40 units in a growth portfolio and 60 units in a spending portfolio, as is discussed further below.

I remain fairly confident that the stock market has more room to run on the upside, and so have been slow to move other funds within the employer plans. More recently, though, I focused on the reality of Figure 1 and began moving some of the funds within my 401k-type accounts into Money Market funds, taking advantage of the recent market recovery. This is about one year out, if not less. In retrospect, it was probably foolish to wait this long.

If I had taken standard advice, I would have moved the funds into bonds. I discuss bond ladders below. Otherwise, bonds do not strike me as a good choice for near-retirement stability in the present era, for two reasons. First, with interest rates this low, bonds are quite volatile. It is not at all crazy to imagine rates changing by a factor of two, in either direction, in some small number of years.

Second, there is a good case to be made that we are in the early phases of a secular increase in interest rates that will go on for some decades. In my view, that nudges the odds for the next decade in the direction of rate increases and bond-market losses.

There are plenty of authors on Seeking Alpha who are sure they can time the bond market and know where it is headed. If you believe them, go ahead and risk your retirement funds by putting your money into bonds or bond funds.

At retirement: high-yield solutions and their risks

My personal solution to the conundrum of retirement longevity is to view my retirement funds as having two pots. I have written previously about this approach. One pot is a growth pot, initially having 40% of my funds. Ideally, I won’t withdraw anything from this for 20 years, unless it turns out to get very large.

The second pot is a spending pot. Its job is to support the first 20 years or so of retirement spending. The most conservative approach to this would be a bond ladder. The bonds would be held to maturity and would provide the funds required, so that this pot would be progressively exhausted.

If built with highly rated corporate bonds or treasuries, such a bond ladder would be quite secure. Unfortunately, it also would support only a low spending rate. For bonds paying 3%, a 20-year bond ladder pays only about 6% of the initial capital per annum. If one incorporates a 2% cost of living adjustment, this drops to 5.5%. With the spend pot having 60% of the total funds, this would amount to an initial spending rate of 3.3% of the total portfolio.

My goal is to sustain a higher spending rate than this. About half my income needs will be met from other, stable sources. In this context, I am taking a higher-risk approach for the spending pot.

I intend to use higher-yield investments to sustain a higher payout rate. There are plenty of options discussed on Seeking Alpha to find yields of 6% to 10%. They include preferred stocks, Closed-End Funds, Master Limited Partnerships, and high-yielding common stocks or bonds. I personally favor preferred stocks of REITs and appreciate the advice in this area I find at High Yield Landlord. But I would not stick to only one category either.

These investments offer the potential to retain some capital while spending at a higher rate, and to consume the capital as needed to sustain the spending. The risk is failures of one kind and another. One hopes to minimize the failures by well-informed selection and ongoing monitoring of investments.

I will describe this portfolio as a high-yield ladder, for lack of a better term. Like a bond ladder, it is based on the idea that the capital is there to ultimately be spent. But depending on the investment, the idea of holding to maturity may or may not be relevant.

The duration of one’s funds in such a modified ladder is strongly affected by yield and payout rate, which one does control, but also by failure (default) rate, which one does not control. Accepting a lower payout rate would be expected to reduce the failure rate. This too might or might not actually pan out.

Figures 2 and 3 show the impact of failure rate and payout rate on such a ladder. Failure rates across all businesses have been anomalously small during the past decade. Failure rates for eREITs have been ridiculously small, being well below 1% throughout their 25 year history in their current legal form. It seems to me that, eventually, either this will change or they will come to yield much less.

Even so, small failure rates can still have big effects over time. Figure 2 shows the duration of a high-yield ladder composed of 40 securities, having a yield of 8.3% and paying out 8.3% with a 2% COLA. Even with no failures, the ladder eventually runs out of funds because of the COLA. If one drops to 15 securities, the error bars (showing the standard deviation of the duration) roughly double in size.

Figure 2. Calculations by author of ladder durations. Error bars show standard deviations. For geeks, each point results from 100 Monte Carlo simulations using a Gamma distribution. The standard deviation of the failure rate is taken to be twice the average, which is historically typical.

Figure 3. Calculations by author of ladder durations. Error bars show standard deviations. For geeks, each point results from 100 Monte Carlo simulations using a Gamma distribution. The standard deviation of the failure rate is taken to be twice the average, which is historically typical.

This plan for gaining income is not something one can implement and forget. There will be a need to make changes as preferred stocks are called or things go wrong with other securities. If I get lucky in the first few years, I may have the opportunity to retain capital at the end or to move the portfolio toward lower risk over time.

Some investors explicitly think about a third pot, for cash and equivalent. This will be minimal for me, beyond emergency funds. My intent is that dividends and consumption of capital will provide the funds needed.

The opportunity cost and its retirement timing implications

This takes me into the question of exactly when to pull the trigger and retire. A related question is whether to make more adjustments now. Table 1 summarizes the analysis I did relating to the possibilities. The main opportunity cost is present in market declines and recoveries, if they occur.

Table 1. Seeking to understand the costs of retiring or delaying.

During the first year post-retirement Don't retire No pullback 10% pullback 20% pullback Total Portfolio 100 100 100 100 Growth 40 40 40 40 Spending 23 60 60 60 Money Market, MM 37 Income Employer match 1.33 MM & Spending income 0.74 3.0 3.3 3.7 Differential income 9.00 Capital Appreciation Of MM funds 0.0 3.0 3.7 Of growth funds 0 2 4 Total impact 11 3 8 11 First-year cost of retiring 8 3 0

The top section of the table shows where the funds are now or would be, in terms of the portfolios discussed above. Lower down, the “don’t retire" column shows the income that would be lost in a first year of retirement. This totals 11% of the portfolio.

The three columns to the right show three scenarios. These reflect my intention to deploy funds slowly, taking advantage of market pullbacks. If I believed some of the Cassandras, I ought to cash out my entire portfolio and wait for the pending big crash to re-invest. Instead, I expect the next recession and recovery to last no more than a year or two, and am willing to invest accordingly.

In this context, my expectation is to gain both income and capital from the next significant market pullback. The income gain will be immediate, from buying at enhanced yields. The capital gain might come quickly, as it did this year, or more slowly, waiting for a recovery.

The three rightmost columns show the results if I successfully exploit no pullback, a 10% pullback, or a 20% pullback, respectively. Over the long run, there has been a 10% market correction every 2 years. Since 2009, this has been closer to every year. My own guess is that this will continue until whenever this next recession, the most anticipated of all time, finally makes an appearance.

The row corresponding to capital appreciation of growth funds reflects my intention to redeploy about half of my growth portfolio from the current collection of mutual funds into more diverse growth investments. In doing so, I hope to exploit a market decline. To prepare for this, I should move some of those funds into cash. I have not done so yet, but may well do so if the S&P 500 hits 3,000 later this year.

The bottom row shows the one-year opportunity cost of not retiring. This could reach 11% of my portfolio. Note that this is an opportunity cost, not a loss of capital as such. Alternatively, if I do maximally exploit a market pullback during that first year, the decision to retire sooner becomes pretty much a wash. It seems evident that I am not losing money by continuing to work. I would have been unsure about this without going through this exercise.

Another way to express the result of this analysis is that there is no strong financial reason for me not to retire. The numbers for your own case might be different and could be compelling. In particular, retiring could be financially compelling for you if 1) the income you will lose upon retirement is less than about 5% of your portfolio and 2) like me your investment options before retirement are limited, especially for investing outside stock-market mutual funds.

Your portfolio and my questions

Of course, a decision to retire (or graduate, as some say) rarely should be made on the basis of finances alone. But finances are part of the picture, especially as you get to the point that retirement is very near. For your own portfolio, there are a few things to think about.

How will you approach the use of your funds to support retirement spending? In the long run, how will you protect yourself from inflation? In the short run, how will you provide funds to spend? Whatever your approach, what is the opportunity cost of continuing to work?

I personally am not a fan of steady withdrawals from a highly volatile portfolio of stocks and other growth investments. I am also not a fan of the risks of bond investments in the current era, or of the low yields of bond ladders. To me, the notion of accepting some duration risk in a portfolio of high-yield securities, aiming to support the first 20 years of retirement, more or less, has a lot of appeal.

In this context, there is a real opportunity cost of missing a buying opportunity. What should I do? I am asked to give 60 days notice before retirement. Perhaps I should wait until a 5% correction persists for month, and then give notice? I’d enjoy hearing your thoughts on the question of what to do or what you did.

