Nintendo: Compelling Catalysts For Significant Future Earnings Growth

These include the company's move into China, hints the company may be leaning towards introducing microtransactions, and the introduction of new editions of the Switch console.

Investment Thesis

Since my last article on Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), a number of exciting events have taken place with respect to the company's future direction. These include Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) being given permission to sell the Switch console in China, the release of a mobile game with microtransactions, and rumours surrounding the imminent release of two new Switch consoles. When these new catalysts for growth are considered alongside Nintendo's vast portfolio of intellectual property and reasonable valuation, it is very clear that the company's stock still seems to represent an excellent long-term investment opportunity.

Nintendo In China

In April, we learned that the Chinese technology giant Tencent had been given permission to start selling the Nintendo Switch console and the game New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in the province of Guangdong, with approvals in other regions of the country expected soon.

It goes without saying that this appears to be fantastic news for the company; China represents the world's largest market for video games, valued at $38 billion. One very positive aspect of this to remember is that the development of games is by far the most expensive part of the game publishing process. Translating, distributing and selling their titles in China will represent minimal additional expenditure per unit of software sold for Nintendo, and the benefits to the company of gaining access to this new market (mostly untouched by large Western developers) are clearly enormous.

The fact that Nintendo has chosen the technology and gaming giant Tencent (with a market cap of $431 billion) as its partner in this endeavour is also likely to open the door for further deployment of the company's intellectual property in China, providing even greater opportunities to profit from the country's 1.4 billion consumers.

Microtransactions

Another interesting event to occur very recently was the announcement of the release of a new mobile game, Pokemon Rumble Rush. While the game itself is nothing to get particularly excited about, many have noticed that the game uses an in-game currency referred to as "ore". As this game was principally developed by The Pokemon Company (which Nintendo has a large degree of operational control over), this would ostensibly seem to suggest that Nintendo is leaning more in favour of deploying microtransactions within its video games (even if at a modest level).

Nintendo have previously instructed third-party developers not to be too aggressive with microtransactions, so it's very positive for long-term investors that the company is aware that it needs to preserve its long-term brand reputation and positive relationship with its customers. However, this modest endorsement of microtransactions by supporting their inclusion in this newest Pokemon game may reflect a recognition by the company of the potential additional revenue that might be generated by introducing microtransactions, balanced with an understanding that Nintendo's clean image needs to be protected.

New Switch Consoles

In March of this year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nintendo plans to introduce two new models of the bestselling Switch console. One will provide "enhanced features" while the other will be a simplified "cheaper version". This appears to be a very smart move as the Switch moves into its third year of being sold and sales revenues from the original console begin to fade slightly.

The introduction of these two new variants of the Switch will likely extend the life of the console and will offer both "serious" gamers a better performing device and also give consumers unable to afford the original Switch access to a no-frills console which will allow them to play games from Nintendo's growing portfolio of Nintendo-developed and third party Switch titles.

Intellectual Property Profits

As I suggested in my most recent article on Nintendo, the company is continuing to successfully deploy its vast portfolio of intellectual property in order to make money outside of video games.

This successful and profitable use of some of the company's intellectual was demonstrated recently to investors last week with the release of the animated film Detective Pikachu. I should clarify here that the film was technically released by The Pokemon Company, in which Nintendo holds around a 33% stake. In any case, Nintendo clearly influenced the direction of the production and is entitled to a large share of the profits from the project. The film has already recouped its production budget of $150 million and based on the performance of similar video game adaptations, industry observers have suggested that the film may generate $160 million in the United States alone. In China, with little historical exposure to Nintendo video games, the film generated $41 million last weekend. This arguably bodes well for the company now that their Switch console is being introduced to China (discussed above).

Valuation

In consideration of all of these catalysts for growth, one might expect Nintendo to trade at some very high multiples. This is surprisingly not the case. Nintendo's price-to-book ratio is equal to about 3.1x and its price-to-earnings ratio is similarly low at around only 26x. When viewed alongside its industry rivals such as Ubisoft (P/E: 79x, P/B: 8.7x) and Electronic Arts (P/E: 28x, P/B: 5.4x), it's clear that the company is trading at some very affordable multiples relative to the wider industry.

Investors should also keep in mind the company's very strong balance sheet. The company holds the equivalent of more than $9.8 billion in cash and short-term investments alone. Incredibly, total current assets, at $12.1 billion, are equal to almost five times total liabilities at $2.5 billion. During a period when companies are so heavily reliant on debt to fund their operations, it is very refreshing to see a company as solvent as Nintendo.

As a final note, investors should be aware of the company's dividend, which currently presents a yield of 2.15% (based on payments over the last 12 months).

Conclusion

All of the recent developments for Nintendo demonstrate that it is a company with enormous potential for future earnings growth. The company's expansion into China represents a new and untouched $38 billion market for the company, microtransactions offer an exciting new revenue stream, two new Switch consoles will preserve the momentum of the console's sales and the company's continuing use of its incredibly valuable intellectual property in a variety of different media types is demonstrating that the company knows how to extract the value from assets which do not appear on its balance sheet.

As a result of these developments, I continue to have confidence in my belief that Nintendo presents an excellent long-term investment case (over the next 10 years).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.