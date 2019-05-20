It's Beyond Me How Beyond Meat Is Trading At Nearly $90 Per Share

Beyond Meat Inc. has unquestionably been a favorite of Mr. Market with shares more than tripling since its IPO.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) went public at $25 per share on May 2nd, raising $240 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion. BYND opened trading at nearly double that amount and opened at $46 per share and traded as high as $72.95 in its first day - which gave BYND a market capitalization of over $3.5 billion. The rally continued the next day and has not really stopped since its IPO, with BYND trading at the time of this writing at north of $90 per share with a market capitalization of over $5.3 billion!

As an investor who first identifies opportunities with a top-down, macro-driven approach, I was intrigued by BYND, as it is certainly a company that is positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning trend towards products viewed as healthier (although that is up for debate) and better for the environment. However, by reviewing the financial metrics that BYND is currently trading at, I am wary of investing in BYND and believe the market may be a bit too sanguine about its future potential.

Data by YCharts

Background

I will not spend too much time discussing BYND's history, as there are many articles that delve into that. Nonetheless, I think it's helpful to briefly discuss how BYND has developed. BYND was founded in 2009 and is focused on creating plant-based products as a substitute to popular animal-based products. BYND did not target its market at just those who identify as vegetarians but see themselves as a competitor in the $1.4 trillion global meat industry.

Their flagship product is The Beyond Burger, which is a 100% plant-based burger that is available in approximately 30,000 points of distribution, primarily in the U.S. BYND has also introduced, Beyond Beef, which is designed to replicate ground beef and Beyond Sausage.

Source: S-1

BYND's revenue growth has unquestionably been prodigious, with net revenue growing from $16.2 million in 2016 to $87.0 million in 2018. BYND seeks to continue that growth by expanding to more retail locations, restaurants, and internationally. BYND's products are currently available at approximately 12,000 restaurants and food service outlets in the U.S. and Canada, including 1,100 Carl's Jr. locations, but management would like to expand that through more partnerships.

Financial Metrics

As of this writing, BYND is trading at an annual price to sales ratio of above 46x!

Data by YCharts

To give you some perspective, below are the annual price to sales ratios of some other publicly-traded companies. Although there are no great analogues to compare to, I've included some highly valued technology stocks, recently IPO'd companies with prodigious growth rates as well, and, as you can see, BYND is trading much higher than their ratios. Pinterest (PINS), which recently reported a 53.7% y/y revenue growth quarter, is trading at a ratio of 18.32, which is just a bit below 1/3 the price to sales ratio that BYND is trading at.

It is also worth mentioning that BYND is not even currently profitable and despite seeing significant top-line growth, its net loss in 2018 was $29.9 million.

Data by YCharts

Although I'm a fan of BYND's mission and business overall, I'm skeptical of it ever living up to the hype to justify this very lofty valuation.

Risks

In addition to the lofty valuation that BYND is currently trading at, there are a number of salient risks, which could significantly derail BYND's growth.

Manufacturing

A risk factor in BYND's S-1 that jumped out to be related to their manufacturing facilities.

We currently do not have sufficient capacity to meet our customers' demands and to satisfy increased demand, we need to expand our operations, supply and manufacturing capabilities. However, there is risk in our ability to effectively scale production processes and effectively manage our supply chain requirements. We must accurately forecast demand for our products in order to ensure we have adequate available manufacturing capacity. Our forecasts are based on multiple assumptions which may cause our estimates to be inaccurate and affect our ability to obtain adequate manufacturing capacity (whether our own manufacturing capacity or co-manufacturing capacity) in order to meet the demand for our products, which could prevent us from meeting increased customer demand and harm our brand and our business and in some cases may result in fines we must pay customers or distributors if we are unable to fulfill orders placed by them in a timely manner or at all.

I know these risk disclosures are typically overly-cautious and are intended to cover risks that may not materialize, as a CYA, however, the fact that BYND may have to turn down orders due to manufacturing constraints has me very cautious. Additionally, their manufacturing capabilities are so limited, relative to demand, that they have to work with co-manufacturers and that brings on much more risk.

Integrating third parties into the supply chain provides logistical difficulties and increases the chance of an issue regarding quality arising. If there is a problem with BYND's product(s), it may face severe backlash from consumers and I'd argue that its brand value is its most important asset at this juncture. We've seen how food companies can be decimated amid food sanity issues, i.e. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and trying to piece together manufacturing capabilities to meet demand spells trouble in the future to me.

The problem of relying on co-manufacturers and the inherent risk is further compounded when you do not have written contracts with manufacturers. As an attorney, I find this incredibly risky and, to be honest, rather shocking for a publicly-traded company.

A significant amount of our revenue is derived from products manufactured at manufacturing facilities owned and operated by our co-manufacturers. We do not currently have written manufacturing contracts with our co-manufacturers, including CLW Foods LLC and FLP Food LLC that co-manufacture our top selling products. Because of the absence of such contracts, any of our co-manufacturers could seek to alter or terminate its relationship with us at any time, leaving us with periods during which we have limited or no ability to manufacture our products. If we need to replace a co-manufacturer, there can be no assurance that additional capacity will be available when required on acceptable terms, or at all.

Let's say a competitor wants to gain some market share. All they would have to do is approach these two manufacturers, sign them on with a contract including an exclusivity provision, and poof, BYND cannot produce their products. BYND may claim that a competitor is guilty of torturous interference and sue them for taking away their manufacturers, but that is a tough claim to make and by the time the claim was adjudicated, BYND's business could be zapped.

Moreover, manufacturing agreements typically delineate inspection rights, standardization procedures, among other protections for companies using a third-party manufacturer and without these protections baked into these relationships, quality may become an issue. This risk should not be taken lightly, as this presents a very legitimate concern.

This risk is even more salient, as it appears that it wouldn't merely just be a short interruption before BYND could find a new manufacturer, as it appears there is a relative dearth of them:

[w]e believe there are a limited number of competent, high-quality co-manufacturers in the industry that meet our strict quality and control standards, and as we seek to obtain additional or alternative co-manufacturing arrangements in the future, there can be no assurance that we would be able to do so on satisfactory terms, in a timely manner, or at all."

Source: S-1

Supply Chain Limits

Additionally, BYND relies on a limited number of third-party suppliers that can limit their ability to meet demand for their products, which has already happened in the past.

We currently have two suppliers for the pea protein used in our fresh products. We have in the past experienced interruptions in the supply of pea protein from one supplier that resulted in delays in delivery to us. We could experience similar delays in the future from either or both suppliers. Any disruption in the supply of pea protein from these suppliers would have a material adverse effect on our business if we cannot replace these suppliers in a timely manner or at all.

Source: S-1

Fragmented Packaging

The European Union, amid a push from the trading bloc's agriculture committee, is debating whether to ban plant-based foods from using terms such as burger and sausage on their labels. Additionally, several states are debating whether to enact similar prohibitions and Missouri has already enacted a law that prohibits meat alternative companies from using the term "meat" on their packaging unless there is a prominent disclosure that the product is "made from plants". Although this law only impacts Missouri, it could have significant impacts since BYND would have to alter its packaging to sell in Missouri or other states that pass similar laws. Moreover, it could squash BYND's plan at being a competitor in the $1.4 trillion global meat industry; if they're not able to package their products as "meat" consumers will may be less inclined to see it as a substitute for traditional meat products.

Competition

The meat industry and alternative-meat industry is highly competitive. In the traditional meat industry, BYND faces intense competition from a number of companies such as "Cargill, Hormel, JBS, Tyson and WH Group (including its Smithfield division), who may have substantially greater financial and other resources than [BYND] and whose animal-based products are well-accepted in the marketplace today." (Source: S-1) Additionally, in its S-1, BYND identified several plant-based protein companies as competitors such as "Boca Foods, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Gardein, Impossible Foods, Lightlife, Morningstar Farms and Tofurky."

Although BYND was a first mover in this new segment of the industry, there are no real barriers to entry for these large competitors coming in and disrupting BYND's market share with competitive products. The food industry is categorized by low-margins and is typically highly commoditized. In the last week alone, Impossible Foods, raised $300 million, at a valuation of more than $2 billion, to expand their business and hire new employees. Impossible Foods' products are sold at more than 7,000 restaurants and will soon be sold at Burger King outlets throughout the United States. With more scale, these competitors will be able to sell their products cheaper than BYND's and it will put pressure on BYND to cut their costs and will compress their margins. BYND does not have a moat and their profitability in the future will be in jeopardy with an onslaught of competition.

Conclusion

On a top-down, macro-driven focus, BYND is an appealing company, as it is poised to capitalize on a few burgeoning trends. However, when looking into BYND on a more granular level, it does not appear to be a prudent investment. Its valuation has reached unsustainable levels, especially considering the litany of risks that I outlined above.

I do not suggest shorting shares, or buying put options, since the borrowing costs and expense of the options appear to be relatively too expensive to generate alpha. If you are an investor that took an early stake, I'd suggest taking your profits at this point and if you're an investor considering buying at this level, I'd suggest that you truly consider the valuation and risks and consider staying on the sidelines.

This article was originally published yesterday on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.