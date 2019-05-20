The Gap Is Dead Money Until The Old Navy Spin-Off

Because of the irregular dividend growth and awful momentum, I advise dividend investors to dump their shares until the spin-off.

Written By Robert Kovacs

Introduction

The Gap (GPS) is currently trading at $ 22 .28 and yields 4.31%. My M.A.D Assessment gives GPS a Dividend Strength score of 86 and a Stock Strength score of 94.

Because of the lackluster momentum and irregular dividend growth, I advise dividend investors to stay away from GPS, at least until after the spin-off.

Source: mad-dividends.com

Gap Inc is a global apparel and accessories retailer. The company offers products for men, women, and children under various brands such as Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

What is the difference between dividend strength and stock strength? Stocks with high dividend strength scores are particularly suited for dividend investors. Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors. It follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which rank well for both categories.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that will a) most certainly continue to pay you a decent dividend and b) one that will likely raise its dividend regularly.

Thus it makes sense that my assessment of dividend strength takes into account both dividend safety and dividend potential.

To assess dividend safety I will look at payout ratios and coverage ratios. Dividend Potential will be estimated by taking a close look at the company's dividend yield and historical growth as well as its income statement performance.

Dividend Safety

The Gap has an earnings payout ratio of 37%. This makes GPS's payout ratio better than 53% of dividend stocks.

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. GPS pays 26% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 50% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures and paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. GPS pays 60% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 36% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe The Gap’s pay-out ratio to be safe. The company can afford its dividend and has a good cushion to continue paying it in upcoming years. However, the company has been generating decreasing amounts of operating cashflow per share, which has pushed the payout ratios up these past two years.

31/01/2015 30/01/2016 28/01/2017 03/02/2018 02/02/2019 Dividends $0.8800 $0.9200 $0.9200 $0.9200 $0.9600 Net Income $2.87 $2.23 $1.69 $2.14 $2.59 Payout Ratio 31% 42% 55% 43% 38% Cash From Operations $5.05 $4.01 $4.30 $3.54 $3.65 Payout Ratio 16% 22% 21% 26% 27% Free Cash Flow $3.18 $2.03 $2.80 $1.47 $1.59 Payout Ratio 28% 46% 33% 63% 60%

Source: mad-dividends.com

We want to make sure the company makes sufficient income to cover both its interest and debt service multiple times.

GPS has an interest coverage ratio of 19x which is better than 86% of stocks. This level of coverage is very satisfying and in line with what we expect from an apparel company.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like GPS’s dividend is safe, if the company can produce consistent levels of cashflow.

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock’s potential to pay us a decent dividend which grows at a satisfying rate.

Source: mad-dividends.com

The Gap has a dividend yield of 4.31% which is better than 82% of dividend stocks.

The company's 5 year average dividend growth of 5% would seem like an interesting proposition at first glance. A closer look shows that the dividend has now been flat for 5 quarters, and the previous 5% increase followed 12 quarters of flat dividends.

Source: mad-dividends.com

I like to see the dividend grow at a steady rate. Long suspensions in dividend hike give the impression management isn’t one hundred percent confident in its ability to pay the dividend down the line.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 3% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

Source: mad-dividends.com

What these numbers hide is GPS’s transition within its portfolio of brands. Old Navy sales have been increasing at an attractive rate (8% revenue growth YoY) while Gap sales have been sluggishly declining year after year (down 3% YoY).

Source: mad-dividends.com (Original filing from SEC here)

The spin-off of Old Navy tells me that management have lost confidence in their ability to turn around the Gap stores, and have decided it would be easier to let Old Navy function by itself without the hindrance of lagging brands.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, GPS’s dividend has weak potential. A spun off Old Navy however, could be an attractive dividend stock if management prove themselves motivated to increase the dividend every year.

Dividend Summary

GPS has a dividend strength score of 86 / 100. The high yield has been backed up by good historical dividend growth for long term owners. However the irregularity of dividend increases is worrying. I’d be interested in owning GPS for Old Navy, but wouldn’t touch the dying Gap stores with a stick. As such I’d wait until after the spinoff.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

GPS has a P/E of 8.60x

P/S of 0.51x

P/CFO of 6.10x

Dividend yield of 4.31%

Buyback yield of 2.83%

Shareholder yield of 7.14%.

According to these values, GPS is more undervalued than 99% of stocks, which is very satisfying. The most undervalued stocks tend to perform over the long term.

Value Score: 99 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

Source: mad-dividends.com

As you can see, GPS is currently trading below it's historical average PE, in fact it is trading close to its all time low PE ratio.

GPS has been hung out to dry by the investment community and now seems extremely undervalued. A spin-off might be the needed catalyst for investors to realize some of that value.

Momentum

Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

The Gap trades at $22.28 and is down 11.13% these last 3 months, -13.98% these last 6 months and -29.43% these last 12 months.

Source: mad-dividends.com

This gives it better momentum than 19% of stocks, which is very worrying. The stock spiked 20% following the announcement of the Old Navy spin-off, but the enthusiasm was short lived. Tariff escalation has seen retail stocks go lower, with GPS losing more and more of its value.

The investment community has lost faith in GPS and its price keeps going lower and lower as time goes by. With such pessimism around the stock, I doubt it will be anything more than dead money until the company spins off its star brand.

Momentum score: 19 / 100

Financial Strength

Company’s which are financially sound don’t need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

GPS has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.3, which is better than 55% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by 7% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 30.7% of liabilities.

This makes GPS more financially sound than 91% of U.S. listed stocks. The company retains a great balance sheet, which is promising for the spin-off.

If Old Navy inherits a low level of gearing and reasonable liability coverage, it will be well suited to become a great dividend stock when it starts trading.

Financial Strength Score: 91/100

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

GPS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -17.1%, which is better than 74% of companies. It depreciates 82.0% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 34% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $2.1 in revenue, which is better than 95% of stocks. This makes GPS’s earnings quality better than 86% of stocks.

GPS’s fundamentals are sound and should be accretive to earnings in the future. It becomes clear that the company’s problem has been its inability to turnaround Gap, despite high expectations from the investment community.

Earnings Quality Score: 86 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 94 / 100 which while satisfying, still prevents me from being an investor.

Momentum has been such a good predictor of future performance, that I have trouble seeing how any of GPS’s value will be realized until the company spins off Old Navy.

The company’s namesake brand has been bleeding out for more than a decade, with sales decreasing each year, like clockwork.

I see no future in Gap stores, and applaud the spin-off. A particularly fine brand –Old Navy—will be separated from the Gap brand, which I believe needs to be taken behind the barn.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 86 and a stock strength of 94, The Gap has all the elements which could lead to Old Navy being a fantastic dividend stock, post spin-off.

I expect the stock to be dead money until the division is spun off, and recommend dividend investors stay away.

If you’ve owned the stock for a while and have suffered a capital loss, I’d advise selling your shares to offset any potential taxation from capital gains you might want to realize, 10 years into this bull market.

While I’ll consider Old Navy as an investment once it trades solo, I have no desire to own the Gap brand and as such, have no interest in owning shares now.

Liked this article? Click the orange button at the top of the article to follow us and read our next assessment of popular dividend stocks.

Note: My analysis incorporates my framework which I call "MAD Investing" or Machine Assisted Dividend Investing. Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. I sort all stocks into percentiles for each ratio, from strongest to weakest. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively. To learn more about how these scores are calculated, please refer to this post. All financial data on mad-dividends.com is sourced straight from the S.E.C., whereas price data comes from IEX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.