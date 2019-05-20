The Good Times May Be Ending For TJX

TJX Companies (TJX) is a leading apparel and home goods retailer in the U.S. The company’s inventory is largely sourced from overseas. As such, there is growing concern by investors and Wall Street over the negative supply chain and rising cost effects of Trump’s trade war push with China. So far, the impact of 2018 tariffs has been manageable. However, taxing all of China’s imports at 25%, as threatened in mid-May by President Trump, could throw a monkey wrench in TJX’s business model. Higher Chinese tariffs could send operating profits considerably lower the next year or two.

Bullish analysts will point out TJX inventory sourcing is more flexible than other retail chains. Of course, the company can change to higher cost alternatives, if the lowest cost ones from China are levied with new tariffs. Nevertheless, consumers shop at TJX stores with low cost being the primary benefit. It the entire price structure at TJX rises, undoubtedly the company will sell fewer items at lower profit margin.

The company itself clearly warns on page 13 of the April 10-K filing with the U.S. SEC, that a major risk to their business model and future profitability is a disruption in global trade from tariffs, especially focused on China and Asia,

We are subject to risks associated with sourcing merchandise from others, particularly where sourcing from other countries and moving merchandise internationally. We are subject to various risks of sourcing merchandise from others, particularly other countries, including risks related to moving merchandise internationally. Many of the products sold in our stores are sourced by our vendors and, to a lesser extent, by us, in locations, particularly southeastern Asia, which are outside of the country where they will be sold. Where we are the importer of record, we may be subject to regulatory or other requirements, including those similar to requirements imposed upon the manufacturer of such products… These risks include: ...changes in duties, tariffs, trade restrictions, sanctions, quotas and voluntary export restrictions on imported merchandise, including, for example, tariffs and border adjustment taxes... "

Secondly, a slowing U.S. economy overall (recession in consumer demand) caused by a contraction in global trade may reverse TJX’s income prospects. What evidence for an approaching recession do we have? An inverted Treasury yield curve started to evolve in the second half of 2018. The yield curve clearly became more inverted in March of this year, when 3-month Bill yields were higher than 10-year Notes. With its appearance, investors must be on the outlook for slower U.S. economic growth in 2019, as yield curve inversions have typically been a precursor of recession by 6-18 months. A warning for current investors, the last economic downturn devastated TJX's stock price, as it declined 55% during 2008.

Picture Source, Company Website: www.tjx.com

Upside TJX Trading Momentum Fading

While TJX’s equity returns have largely performed on par or slightly better than the S&P 500 and major clothing/home item retail peers, I am finding a lack of buy conviction in many momentum indicators.

Below are some comparison charts ranging from one month to two years of TJX vs. the S&P 500 index, J.C. Penney (JCP), The Gap (GPS), Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), Kohls (KSS), Ross Stores (ROST), Dillard’s (DDS), and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY).

The TJX stock price has failed to reach new all-time highs above 2018 levels, despite most large-cap market averages doing so in early May. The daily On-Balance Volume [OBV] line of accumulation has flattened since last year. Notice the down trending green line on graph below. Weak volume accumulation results are the opposite situation of past years of strong performance. Plus, the double top formation of 2018-19 around $56 a share looks to be reversing to the downside (circled in green). The drop below its 50-day moving average last week on the Trump decision to increase tariffs dramatically on China may prove an important bearish signal. The next price level to watch is the 200-day moving average currently sitting around $51. A drop from today’s $53 price below the 200-day line could convince shorter-term TJX speculators to liquidate in greater numbers.

Fundamental Valuation Not Cheap

Wall Street analysts project income per share gains annually in the mid-single digits for 2020-21. For this slowing growth stock, a price to earnings ratio on trailing results of 22 translates into a Price to Earnings Growth [PEG] valuation well above 2. PEG ratios under 1.0 are generally viewed as buy territory for growth investors.

The typical brick-and-mortar retailer has sold for 1x to 3x tangible book value the last decade of trading. The advent of internet selling and just-in-time inventory management with technology have reduced the need to hold high levels of tangible inventory. Wall Street’s newfound reliance on stock buybacks to inflate per share results has effectively leveraged balance sheets and shrunk tangible book value for companies. Over 50% of outstanding shares have been purchased by TJX since 1998, twenty years ago, adjusted for stock splits. However, TJX now holds a $65 billion market cap vs. just $5 billion in tangible book value, for a sky-high 13x multiple. You can review on the chart below, TJX is the most “overvalued” major retailer in its peer group, based on underlying net assets.

Using price to trailing sales analysis, TJX looks equally expensive. While major retailers have witnessed falling valuations vs. underlying revenues the past five years, TJX has continued to drift higher. The graph below highlights a fully to overvalued price to sales picture for the company.

Basically, Mr. Market (Wall Street) is showing tremendous confidence in management and the TJX business model going forward. What if events on the ground change for the worse? Given a consumer recession and falling operating income, I can argue the stock retains 50% to 75% downside risk from $53 a share. During the Great Recession bottom in 2009, TJX sold at 3x tangible book value and 0.5x sales. A simple move back to its 10-year cycle-adjusted average ratios of 7x tangible book value and 1.2x sales would equate with a 30%+ decline from today.

Final Thoughts

Next week’s TJX earnings report, due May 21st, could be a pivotal one indeed, regarding the long-term direction of its stock quote. Analysts project TJX revenues to expand 6% to $9.2 billion in the fiscal first quarter, while earnings per share are projected to decline from $0.57 last year to $0.55 in early 2019. If the company fails to hit one or both numbers, the stock quote may fall back considerably. Another risk in the upcoming press release is any hint of future trouble from tariffs in coming quarters. If the company misses numbers and guides the rest of the year lower, a 10% or 20% equity quote drop during the summer is likely, in my opinion.

The momentum portion of my Victory Formation computer sorting system places TJX in the bottom 10% of the large cap, U.S. equity universe. Relative trading momentum in volume and price the last year shows dwindling enthusiasm. The absence of buying interest in TJX vs. 150 similarly sized companies could be a harbinger of future material price decline. I rate the stock a sell or avoid in long-only portfolios, and a potential short sale candidate in larger hedged portfolios.

Short Sale Suggestions: Please consult a registered financial advisor if you are contemplating a short position. The unique risks of short selling, including the potential for unlimited losses, are different than holding a long-only position. Always short a diversified basket of stocks from a number of sectors to reduce the risk of one equity creating oversized losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TJX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.