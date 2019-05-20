Baidu: I Am Not Worried

The stock price has been pushed down much further than warranted and is now poised for a potential rebound no matter the time horizon.

The major causes of the decreased profitability appear to be a short-term issue, and the company is actually in pursuit of increasing long-term profits.

Chinese internet giant Baidu (BIDU) reported Q1'19 results last week with a miss on earnings and revenue in line with expectations. The stock has been slammed since the report and is at its lowest price in more than five years. Because of the intensity of the price movements, the question remains: Is this a trend or is this an opportunity?

Data by YCharts

At this price, BIDU's stock has a market cap of $44.8 billion. One year ago, the company was trading at $279.68 per ADR, which equates to a market cap of roughly $97 billion. With a constant growth in user base, revenues, and adoption of new products, is Baidu really worth more than 50% less since last year?

Short- vs. Long-Term

In my eyes, Baidu has two main business drivers: search and AI. Yes, I believe its investment in iQiyi (IQ) and Ctrip (CTRP) is also a driver for share appreciation, but not for Baidu's business specifically. These segments are long-term drivers, however, as there is a restructuring in the short-term. This restructuring is part of the reason that revenue was slower in the most recent quarter.

Within the earnings release, online marketing revenues (the bulk of total revenues) increased a measly 3%. This is due to a few factors:

Restructuring - Advertisement landing pages are being moved to Baidu as opposed to their own pages in efforts to increase conversions.

Ad Inventory - Competitors, such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), are upping their advertisement.

Macro Environment - Management emphasized the effects that the macro environment is having on the company.

With these headwinds in place for the next couple quarters (most likely), it is not surprising that we are also seeing analyst downgrades making to the headlines. Most notably, Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock and lowered its PT to $147 a share. It cited that there may not be revenue growth for the next few quarters and that earnings would decrease 60% this year, before returning to growth in 2020.

I state in my title that I am not worried because I foresee all these as short-term issues (two years or less). With the collapse in the stock price we have seen so far, I believe it is actually an attractive opportunity for a staple Chinese tech player.

Positives

While lacking in revenue growth, Baidu produced very strong user growth for the quarter. The following figures were reported:

Platform Users YoY % Baidu App 174 mil (DAUs) +28% Haokan 22 mil (DAUs) +768% DuerOS 275 mil (Installs) +279%

Haokan is a short-video platform that specialized in 15-second clips; however, that has been upped to 3-5 minutes in an effort to take on Douyin. At the end of 2017, Haokan had 1 million users and has amassed 22 million just 15 months later.

This shows the exponential speed that the short-form video market is growing at within China. Within the US, there was the surge in popularity of Vine which was replaced with others such as TikTok and Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) after the app shutdown. Below, the market total (in billions of yuan) is expected to reach nearly RMB 80 billion by the end of next year.

Source: Statista

The issue is that this market is not exactly profitable yet. Nearly all major tech players are releasing their own short-form platform as it is an excellent auxiliary platform to drive users onto other apps. Alibaba (BABA), Baidu, Tencent, and ByteDance all have their own form of the app on the market. In a recent news article, management stated that it will be heavily marketing the app as long as it sees the user conversion benefit it projects.

This leads to the major concern - costs are rising and fast. The company posted its first net loss in 15 years, thanks to a surge in operating costs. SG&A costs, for example, increased 93% YoY to $902 million. Management mainly attributed this to the Chinese New Year which honestly feels like a cop-out, and we can infer that there was a lot of spending for iQiyi and Haokan related campaigns.

Source: Baidu IR

The next largest costs were content costs ($917 mil) and others ($515 mil) which increased 47% and 75% respectively. All of these costs alone combine to $2.3 bil, or roughly 64% of revenues. According to management, the current environment within China is very difficult for SMEs (small-medium enterprises) which comprise a major chunk of Baidu's online advertisements. Despite governmental efforts to improve the environment, Baidu decided to invest in itself during this faulty period. For example, the landing page restructuring focused mainly on the healthcare sector over the last quarter and will be pushed on other industries in upcoming quarters.

Conclusion

I have concluded that Baidu has actually become more attractive since the lackluster earnings report. With the crash of the stock price over the last year, BIDU is trading well below historical valuation multiples. P/E is very cheap compared to the five-year average, and even if you do not believe a 29x multiple is appropriate, 11x is much too low.

Source: Morningstar

The company carries a very healthy amount of debt compared to cash and current assets (roughly 0.5x and 3x respectively), has revenue growth averaging 26% over the last five years, and is also currently pursuing other fast-growing avenues such as cloud and AI. The price decrease that we've experienced is overblown, but provides an opportunity to profit on a rebound whether short-term or long-term.

If you are interested in China and want to learn more about the economy and the opportunities within, give Corporate China a shot. Subscribers gain access to: Reviews of economic reports

In-depth company analysis

Price targets and the models used

Daily news headlines and how they affect the market This is an exciting time to be monitoring the Chinese economy. Geopolitical events such as the on-going trade war and a slowing economy are creating a tough environment full of emotion. I sort through the emotion to find the opportunity. If you are interested, start today with a free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.