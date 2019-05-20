Buy U.S. High-Quality Farmland At A Discount

Buy US High Quality Farmland at a Discount

US farmland as an asset class

The case for investing in farmland is pretty straightforward. It offers income, inflation protection, and strong diversification investments when added to a traditional investment portfolio. Farmland has appreciated 5.8% per year on average over the last 50 years and had very few years of price declines which mostly occurred during the farming crisis in the mid-1980s. When you add income to this, then total returns are around 10.5% over this time period. There is a reason why endowment fund behemoths like Yale and Harvard allocate significantly to farmland. Many good quality farmland funds have opened up to the accredited investor over the past 10 years and I frequently review these investment options. These funds typically charge 1.25% (on gross assets) plus reimburse the manager for all expenses associated with running the fund (buying, selling, leasing, managing tenants, etc…) which typically run around 3-4%. Many funds also have an incentive performance fee where managers get 20% of the returns above 6%. Investors in all of these funds buy in at or close to Net Asset Value – that is, the most recently appraised value of the assets less the liabilities, which appraisals being done quarterly to annually.

What if you could buy high quality US farmland at a 44% discount?

FPI common stock currently offers investors this opportunity. Sometimes it helps to be the little guy since big institutional funds can’t adequately invest in a small $210 million company leaving only retail investors whom, on average, are much less sophisticated. I calculate the market value of the FPI portfolio of farms less the liabilities to currently be $11.25 per share (more on this below) and investors have the opportunity to buy today at $6.33. The equivalent of the management fee for FPI is closer to 0.50% (including all G&A) and the reimbursed operating expenses are 1.0% (including higher than normal legal expenses for Rota Fortunae litigation). All-in-all, a much lower expense load for a farmland fund than other options I run across.

How did you calculate the market value of the FPI portfolio less liabilities at $11.25?

Management estimates it at around $12 fair value, but doing my own conservative valuation estimate I come up with $11.25. Farmland is recorded at cost on the balance sheet, so book value of $9.72 per share is a good place to start. These properties were acquired in 2014-2018 and US farmland has shown compounded appreciation around 15% over this time period (+1.9% in 2018, +2.3% in 2017, -0.3% in 2016, +2.4% in 2015, +8.1% in 2014 source USDA). I’m sure some of the farms they bought in Kansas and Nebraska are underwater but the geographically diversified portfolio as a whole has appreciated over time. If we look FPI farms and use state-by-state changes in farm values from USDA data, then I calculate the farms have increased around $0.67 per share from $9.72 cost to $10.39. Management also provides similar data shown here:

Pitman Hough Farms, LLC

Paul Pitman and Mr. Hough owned 38 farms in an entity called FP Land that was the predecessor company to FPI. FPI paid Pittman and Hough 1,945,000 OP units valued at $27mm using the $14 IPO for these farms. I’m sure that Baird, BMO, and JMS made sure the farm valuations were somewhat reasonable but, from what I can tell, the $27mm was based “upon management's estimates of the fair market value of the properties” (Form S-11). Obvious bias there, so let’s look at the stock after IPO. FPI stock traded in the $13 range after IPO and then settled into the $11 range shortly thereafter. Debt on these farms was around $42mm, so it is fair to say the market valued the farms around $63mm in 2014. Around 50% of these initial farms were in Illinois, 40% in Colorado, and 10% in Nebraska. Looking at USDA State Level Value changes for 2014-2018 and weighting them by states, we can estimate that this $63mm appreciated by 7% to $67mm today. These farms are currently being held on the balance sheet at cost of $38.1mm (that is, the purchase price paid by the FP Land predecessor company back in the late 90s and early 00s). Using the $67mm fair value estimate today adds another $0.86/sh to the valuation estimate bringing it from $10.39 to $11.25.

How do you know that FPI didn’t grossly overpay for buying farms in 2016/17?

First, I think Mr. Pittman has been owning farms for decades, owns a large % of FPI, and has no reasonable incentive to transfer his wealth to people selling their farms. Next, we can look at the detail provided for farms they have sold and see the reported gains:

Providing the IRRs (which is a time weighted calculation) is helpful as it shows these sales were not part of Paul Pitman’s older family farms bought in the late 90s and early 00s which have appreciated substantially and snuck in there for optics. Looking at the % Gain and comparing it to the Unlevered IRR tells us how long the farms were owned by FPI. For example, the 2Q18 dispositions had a gain of 11.7% and IRR of 9.5% meaning the holding period was around 1.25 yrs on average. The 3Q18 dispositions were around for just under 1 year on average. Finally, another way we can check this is to compare slides found in the April 2018 Company presentation (no longer on their website) and the April 2019 Company presentation and break down the changes by state and vintage:

Doing this analysis, I find that 52% of the 2018 farm sales are Illinois farms bought in 2017, 15% are California farms bought in 2017, 14% are Louisiana farms bought in 2014, and the remainder are 2015 and 2017 vintages from Colorado, Kansas, and North Carolina.

When will the dividend go back up?

Some SA commenters have rightly pointed out that the individual investors trading REITs are mostly concerned with dividend yield and that FPI’s stock might not trade much higher until the dividends are increased. As someone with extensive experience managing institutional portfolios and teaching portfolio management at the university level, I would suggest that diversification and efficiency benefits of farmland as an investment asset class are more important. However, for the average retiree trying to stretch their retirement dollars to pay for groceries, I can understand why their view might be different. I think we could see a modest dividend increase in 2020 but right now the opportunity to buy more of their existing portfolio of high quality farmland (that they know very well) at a 44%+ discount through buying shares is the best use of any and all excess cash. When I run through various projections on AFFO, I do not see much room for them to increase the dividend significantly anytime soon. I think we’ll need to see the China trade war resolved and the African Swine Fever problem ( Column: African swine fever may shift Chinese soy demand for years) work its way out to create a favorable backdrop again for US farming where crop share revenues contribute and higher rent increases can be tolerated.

“When” not “If”

There are some very solid economic reasons why US farmland is an attractive asset class for the longer-term and US farmland prices have performed like this:

And the number of “smart money” institutional investors have continued to add allocations to farmland like this:

Even while the underlying agriculture commodity prices have performed like this:

The reason it will continue is because of these 3 charts:

(source: FAOSTAT)

(source: USDA Census data)

(source: United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division (2017). World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, custom data acquired via website.)

Where I was wrong with FPI on my last report

Finally, I should add a comment on where I was off on my last report. Paul Pittman in his comments on the 3Q18 earnings call said “we will continue to have some asset sales…at something in the neighborhood of the pace we are currently on.” I mistakenly interpreted this as the around the $30mm they had just completed in Q3 when that comment was made. Apparently, he meant more like the pace of the entire year averaged together which he clarified on the latest earnings call by saying “So we made about $37 million of assets, my guess is we'll - so that's running at round numbers little better than $10 million a quarter on average. My guess is we'll maintain that case, if not accelerate it a little bit.” While this compelling balance sheet shuffle of $10mm per quarter is accretive and helpful, it definitely changes how quickly the shares can rebound compared to the $30mm per quarter scenario. Shorter-term focused investors would certainly rather see $30mm per quarter or higher (they could probably sell the whole company for $375mm or higher if they wanted). Longer-term focused investors probably want fewer asset sales and for them to get back to growing their farm portfolio as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest or to provide management services and is subject to correction, completion and amendment without notice. Harrison Wealth Management makes no warranties and is not responsible for your use of this information or for any errors or inaccuracies resulting from your use. The opinions offered herein are for illustrative and educational purposes only and not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or any security. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Harrison Wealth Management may recommend some of the investments mentioned in this article for use in its clients' portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am/we are long FPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest or to provide management services and is subject to correction, completion and amendment without notice. Harrison Wealth Management makes no warranties and is not responsible for your use of this information or for any errors or inaccuracies resulting from your use. The opinions offered herein are for illustrative and educational purposes only and not personalized recommendations to buy, sell or any security. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. Harrison Wealth Management may recommend some of the investments mentioned in this article for use in its clients' portfolios.