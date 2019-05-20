Yelp: Recent Pullback Provides An Enticing Opportunity

Competition risk is the greatest headwind YELP faces and it is of paramount importance that management continues to differentiate itself from peers.

YELP currently trades at an EV / fwd EBITDA multiple that is near its all-time lowest level; this created an attractive opportunity for investor returns moving forward.

Management has implemented several initiatives that are poised to contribute to sustainable growth for the foreseeable future.

Investment Thesis Overview

As shown above, Yelp (ticker: YELP) investor returns were quite disappointing following its 1Q19 earnings release. However, this pullback provides an intriguing opportunity as full-year guidance remains strong, yet YELP’s valuation has significantly contracted. The following investment thesis will provide a brief reasoning of recent stock price weakness, a discussion of several catalysts that should propel the company further, and a snapshot of YELP’s current deflated valuation. Though it faces certain headwinds that might contribute to slower future growth, these risks seem manageable and the risk/reward profile of YELP is very attractive.

Furthermore, YELP is a prime candidate for accretive partnerships, acquisitions, and/or potentially being acquired by larger peers. Though this report will not focus on such details (as it is currently all speculation), shareholders should remain encouraged by this potential, nonetheless.

1Q19 Results

The day following its 1Q19 earnings results, YELP’s stock price dropped 14%. It proceeded to drop an additional 7% the following day and is trading fairly close to that level currently. The plausible reason for this 20%+ pullback seems to stem from its 2Q19 guidance, as 1Q19 revenue and EBITDA results were in-line with the Street and management did not change its FY 2019 guidance. Paying advertisement accounts disappointed within 1Q19 results. However, variability Q-o-Q should be expected, especially considering specific issues that plagued small businesses during that quarter (ie. government shutdown, market meltdown from the prior quarter, sentiment dropping, etc).

For 2Q19, YELP expects revenue growth to be mid-single-digit Y-o-Y, as opposed to high-single-digit growth expected from the Street. In addition, 2Q19 EBITDA growth expectations were lowered a few hundred basis points. Overall, it seems as though expectations might have been too frothy going into 1Q19 earnings and estimates for 2Q19 seem to have disappointed investors. If fundamentals remain strong and its 2019 results end up being backloaded, then YELP’s stock should rebound accordingly.

Though results might have missed ambitious expectations, YELP continues to report solid, sustainable growth:

Catalysts

Though 1Q19 results were decent and 2Q19 guidance was light, YELP’s business model remains strong. Listed below are several catalysts that should propel investor returns for years to come:

Management’s Financial Goals

Within YELP’s 1Q19 results, management highlighted many steps they plan to initiate to create long-term shareholder value. Though most were generalized ambitions (such as expanding margins, building effective partnerships, and implementing shareholder friendly capital allocations), one tangible goal is ~15% compounded revenue growth over the next five years. Though this figure lags what YELP has been able to accomplish since inception, it is encouraging nonetheless as the company continues to mature (based on both consumer and business engagement). The recent pullback after its Q1 results do not reflect a company that can confidently double its revenue over the next five years.

Management’s Strategic Goals

Since reporting 2018 results, management has laid out some strategic initiatives that it intends to implement in order to continue growing the company. These include:

National / Enterprise advertising . Management estimates that enterprise partners have the potential to drive 5x as much revenue per sales rep vs a small business partner. In addition, management is intrigued by the advertising budget that larger, national companies can spend. Plus, advertising revenue from this customer base is much stickier than small business partners. As of 1Q19, YELP reported 22% revenue growth Y-o-Y from this business line. Success in key verticals. YELP’s restaurant and home services verticals are vitally important for its future growth potential. For example, its Yelp Reservations and Yelp Waitlist programs helped contribute to 43% growth Q-o-Q (as of 1Q19) in its restaurant vertical. In addition, its ‘Request-A-Quote’ initiative within its home services vertical experienced revenue growth of 50% Y-o-Y as of 1Q19. Continued success in these two verticals, along with potentially others, will account for much of YELP’s mid-teen revenue growth moving forward. Expanding business partnerships . YELP has been proactive in building stronger incentives for its small business partners. One example includes lowering its cost-per-click prices. This added value may cost YELP a bit of revenue in the short-term, but YELP expects its business partners to stay more committed to the partnership, thereby driving additional revenue through other avenues (such as Request-A-Quote). In addition, its ‘Business Highlights’ feature is a value-add feature that keeps business partners active with their YELP account. Further penetration of current offerings. YELP is still at the early stages of its Yelp Verified and Request-A-Quote initiatives. As these offerings gain further traction with its business partners, YELP’s revenue (and subsequent margin expansion) should correspond nicely.



Share Repurchase Agreement

On February 11th, YELP’s board authorized an additional $250mm of share repurchases on top of the $250mm authorized on November 27th of last year. During 1Q19, YELP repurchased $100mm shares and it purchased an additional $100mm thereafter (totaling $200mm YTD as of May 2nd). Therefore, $300mm remains authorized currently, which equates to 12% of YELP’s market cap.

Cash Flow Generation

The chart below displays the free cash flow YELP generated over the past several years:

Since 2015, YELP consistently generates strong cash flow that can support future capital allocation decisions (such as further share repurchase programs or accretive acquisitions / partnerships). Finally, YELP’s balance sheet is strong with $626mm of cash, as of 1Q19. The combination of cash flow generation and a strong balance sheet is an encouraging sign for YELP investors.

New Board Members

Earlier this year, YELP announced the appointment of three new board members:

George Hu, COO of Twilio

Sharon Rothstein, Operating Partner of Stripes Group and former marketing officer of Starbucks

Brian Sharples, co-founder and former CEO of HomeAway

Per the press release, “George, Sharon and Brian are experienced business veterans who bring a wealth of practical, hands-on knowledge and skill sets to Yelp, including scaling operations, sales, marketing, product and monetization,” said Jeremy Stoppelman. “George has an extensive track record in operations, including 13 years at Salesforce prior to joining Twilio, where he currently serves as COO. Sharon is an accomplished marketing executive who most recently served as CMO of Starbucks, overseeing the growth of their mobile apps and loyalty programs. Brian is a successful technology CEO with significant experience operating e-commerce and marketplace businesses.” YELP’s initiative in diversifying and strengthening its board of directors is a positive sign for the business, and ultimately, its shareholders.

Small Business Optimism

Though YELP began implementing a national / enterprise advertisement program, its partnerships with small businesses are vitally important to its overall business model. Below are some charts highlighting optimism surrounding small business owners and their likely willingness to continue subscribing to YELP’s product offering:

[source: The NFIB Research Foundation]

[source: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index]

Valuation

[source: S&P Capital IQ]

As highlighted above, YELP’s EV / fwd EBITDA multiple significantly contracted recently and trades near its all-time lowest level. Even though YELP’s growth profile slowed over the past couple of years, it should still grow at a much greater clip than the overall stock market. In addition, its strong balance sheet and solid ability to generate cash flow should translate to a higher multiple relative to peers, all things equal. Therefore, YELP investors should expect material multiple expansion should 2H19 results meet management’s guidance.

Risks

Competition

The biggest risk associated with an investment in YELP is competition. Unfortunately, its business model does not encompass significant barriers to entry, and any online community can provide very similar features to what YELP offers its consumers. For example, Google and Amazon have massive networks and provide home service capabilities very similar to YELP. The only advantage YELP has over its peers is scale, as highlighted by the cumulative 180 million reviews posted on its website. It will take a long time for any other company to match its user engagement database. Furthermore, YELP’s massive network coupled with a (relatively) small market cap of ~2.5b could make it a prime candidate for acquisition by one of those monster companies.

Stock-based compensation / share dilution

Another investment risk associated with YELP is the consistent and overwhelming share dilution caused by its generous stock-based compensation plans. Even though YELP’s board approved a $500mm repurchase agreement in February, diluted shares outstanding continues to grow at a discouraging pace. As of FY 2016, diluted shares outstanding were 77mm. Currently, it is about 90mm. This dilution will pressure YELP’s valuation going forward, even if it is able to meet (or exceed) its lofty financial goals.

Cyclicality

YELP operates in a cyclical industry and its small business partners are highly sensitive to economic conditions. Any investment allocations to YELP should be within the consumer discretionary sector of investor portfolios.

Conclusion

As highlighted throughout this report, the significant pullback in YELP’s stock price provided an enticing opportunity for investors. There are several catalysts that should help propel the company to meet its ~15% growth expectation, and YELP’s current valuation materially underestimates this potential. Though competition risk will be an indefinite issue, the risk/reward profile of YELP is very attractive.

