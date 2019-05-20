Equinor ASA: A Long-Term Investment Horizon

The general idea is to enter a long process of accumulation and profit from an attractive dividend.

It was an excellent operational performance with record production in the first quarter of 2019 of 2,178 K Boep/d, a slight decrease from 2,180K Boep/d from the same in 2018.

EQNR reported first-quarter 2019 on May 3, 2019. Revenues and others were $16.48 billion, down from the same quarter a year ago and down significantly sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Norwegian-based Equinor ASA (EQNR) - formerly known as Statoil until recently - is part of my "big six oil majors" group which includes Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), BP Plc (BP), TOTAL S.A. (TOT), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Chevron (CVX) that I cover on Seeking Alpha regularly.

Below are the six oil supermajors by revenues. Equinor ASA is quite small in comparison mostly because it is less an integrated than the others and more an E&P type.

The investment thesis is the same for these companies which are equivalent in terms of long-term investment. The general idea is to enter a long process of accumulation and profit from an attractive dividend.

I like Equinor's business model because management is cautious, and the business requires low oil prices to be profitable.

One prominent factor is that the company plans to cut expenses and reduce its break-even cost for new projects until 2022, to as low as $30 a barrel with a RoACE reaching 14% in 2021.

Equinor is an integrated energy company, which is also slowly building a portfolio, including renewable energy. In fact, the company expects that 15% to 20% of its capital expenditures will go to new energy solutions by 2030.

The new CFO Lars Bacher said the conference call:

Our financial results were impacted by the low average prices. At the same time we delivered solid operational performance across all segments and maintained high production.

Equinor ASA - Balance Sheet and Production 1Q'2019: The Raw Numbers

Equinor 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Revenues in $ billion 14.87 13.53 17.11 19.78 18.07 18.99 21.72 16.41 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 14.94 13.61 17.11 19.88 18.14 19.14 22.44 16.48 Net Income in $ Million 1,436 -480 2,575 1,285 1,219 1,666 3,366 1,711 EBITDA $ Billion 5.557 4.191 7.792 6.712 5.600 6.829 9.570 7.425 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 9.6% 0.0% 15.0% 6.5% 6.7% 8.7% 15.0% 10.4% EPS diluted in $/share 0.44 -0.15 0.77 0.39 0.37 0.50 1.01 0.51 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 3.96 2.77 4.05 5.72 3.00 5.42 4.20 5.13 Capital Expenditure in $ Billion 2.35 2.63 2.35 2.38 2.77 3.07 2.99 2.03 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,614 140 1,705 3,342 228 2,344 1,210 3,101 Total cash $ Billion 18.58 17.92 12.40 14.94 12.10 13.54 14.09 15.78 Long term Debt in $ Billion 32.18 31.26 28.27 27.83 26.46 26.00 25.73 29.80 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ per share - - - 0.168 0.168 0.168 0.168 0.19 (0.26) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.238 3.279 3.343 3.316 3.330 3.329 3.329 3.331 Oil Production 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 1,996 2,045 2,134 2,180 2,028 2,066 2,170 2,178 Group average oil price ($/b) 44.5 47.0 56.0 60.2 65.8 67.6 59.0 55.8

Financials: Trend And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues and other

EQNR reported first-quarter 2019 on May 3, 2019. Revenues and others were $16.48 billion, down from the same quarter a year ago and down significantly sequentially. Net income was $1.711 billion or $0.51 per share. The results beat expectation.

Two elements characterize Equinor versus most of its supermajor peers.

1 - The first is that the company owns a sizeable upstream segment but has a smaller refining business than rivals. Thus, EQNR does not suffer severe downstream setbacks such as lower refining margins as many other of its peers.

2 - The second element is that Equinor has a smaller presence in the US relative to its overall assets but growing. However, Equinor owns some good assets in the Gulf of Mexico and also onshore US (mainly natural gas in Eagle Ford).

Equinor's realized price for liquids was $55.8 per barrel during the first quarter of 2019. As we can see below, the adjusted earnings come from E&P Norway, E&P International, and MMP.

Cash from operating activities is now $17.75 billion yearly with $5.13 billion in 1Q'19.

2 - 2019 Guidance And Outlook (Source EQNR Presentation)

The company reiterated its business outlook, including ~$11 billion in capital spending in 2019, with an exploration CapEx of ~$1.7 billion.

Note: Organic CapEx is the same in 2020.

According to the company's track record on CapEx, Equinor spending levels is likely to end lower than guidance or in a range of $10-10.5 billion.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Equinor's free cash flow was $3,101 million during the first quarter of 2019 or $6.883 billion yearly compared to an annual dividend payment of $3.46 billion based on $0.26 per share per quarter (US investors are getting less after-tax see table above).

The company didn't have a share buyback program in place but indicated that it could be a possible action depending on the future oil prices. However, Eldar Saetre said that the "priority is the cash dividend."

Below is the free cash flow for the six oil supermajors, which places EQNR at the same level as Exxon Mobil.

EQNR is passing the FCF test.

4 - Net Debt is $14.02 billion in 1Q'19

Note: Debt indicated above in the graph is the gross interest-bearing debt.

This quarter, EQNR reported lease liability of $4.2 billion reflected in the balance sheet with increased net debt due to new reporting.

Total cash as of March 31, 2019, was $15.78 billion compared with $14.94 billion as of March 31, 2018. Total net debt is now $14.02 billion ($12.89 billion in 2018) with a net debt to EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of 0.48x, which is high-grade.

According to the company's presentation, the net debt ratio was now 19.4% from 22.2% in 4Q'2018.

EQNR net debt is the smallest compared to its peers.

5 - Production Upstream

It was an excellent operational performance with record production in the first quarter of 2019 of 2,178 K Boep/d, a slight decrease from 2,180K Boep/d from the same period in 2018 and up 0.4% sequentially.

New fields offset expected natural decline of 5% (e.g., Roncador in Brazil and fields offshore in North America and new wells brought onstream on the NCS and in U.S. onshore). About 40% of its production came from international operations, including in the United States, Angola, and in Brazil which is designated as a core growth area for Equinor.

Liquid represents 51.06% of the total output.

As we can see above, Equinor's domestic and international oil and gas production parts both beat slightly forecasts, while refining, marketing, and renewable energy unit was mostly in line with analysts' expectations.

The new CFO Lars Bacher said in the conference call:

Johan Sverdrup Phase I is well on track to start up in November this year and expecting to reach a plateau of around 40,000 barrels a day within 12 months from starting up. The full field Johan Sverdrup can produce 660,000 barrels per day at plateau with a very low unit production cost of around $2 carbon, emissions below one kilogram per barrel, and a breakeven oil price below $20 per barrel. Equinor currently has 24 projects in execution and we are pleased with our overall progress.

Let's see how Equinor is performing in terms of oil equivalent production in 1Q'19 (upstream).

Recent Acquisition in the Gulf of Mexico announced on May 16:

EQNR recently announced that the company has exercised preferential rights to obtain a 22.45% additional stake from Royal Dutch Shell plc in the Caesar Tonga oil field. Through this deal, Equinor will be able to increase its interest in the oil field, located in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, from 23.55% to 46% for $965 million in cash. While Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) is the operator of the Caesar Tonga field with a 33.75% stake, Chevron Corporation (CVX) holds the remaining 20.25% interest.

Commentary And Technical Analysis

The company has reshaped its oil assets portfolio to focus on its most lucrative oil & gas assets and reduced costs methodically. The bottom line is that Equinor ASA is a very well disciplined oil supermajor, which pays an attractive dividend of $1.04 per share annually or a yield of 4.97%.

Technical Analysis

EQNR had a decisive negative breakout starting May and dropped in search of new support, whereas the precedent support turned into resistance at $23 (I recommend taking some profit at this level depending on the oil prices). I believe the new line support is between $20 and $20.50, and it makes sense to accumulate slowly, starting at these new levels.

