Adamis: Cuts Op-Ex And Prepares For 'Zimhi' Approval

The charts look atrocious with all technical supports broken. I review the charts to provide a few key levels for investors to look for in the event of a reversal.

Sandoz has yet to launch Symjepi into the retail space with Adamis having no say in the process. As a result, the share price grinding down to multiple 52-week lows.

Since my last Adamis Pharmaceutical (ADMP) article, the company has reported their first-quarter revenue that revealed the first ever Symjepi revenues. Perhaps the most surprising development was that the company also held an earnings call...perhaps they have been listening? Overall, the company missed their Q1 earnings, which was expected due to Symjepi being restricted to institutions. The earnings call would be classified as restricted due to Sandoz/Novartis (NVS) being the commercial partner and would be responsible for Symjepi launch related questions. This didn't have a positive impact on the share price and the stock continues to hit 52-week lows with no technical support on the charts. Even with the announcement of APC-6000's brand name, Zimhi, the market appears to disregard CEO Dennis Carlo's optimistic outlook that 2019 will be the company's best year yet.

I haven't been content with the company since its 10-K revealed the company has been in a legal battle with Belcher Pharmaceuticals over their epinephrine formulation in Symjepi. However, the company's high-dose naloxone product has provided me a reason to hold on to my ADMP shares as Adamis approach the PDUFA date of October 31st. My only decision between now and then is should I add to my "full sized" position? Or should I just ride out 2019 looking forward to 2020? I am sure other longstanding investors are contemplating the same decision and are indecisive.

I review the Q1 results and what we can learn from the conference call. In addition, I analyze the charts to see to find some key areas for investors to help spot a reversal. Ultimately, I intend to weigh out the risk and benefits of committing to another ADMP buy.

Q1 Results

The company's Q1 revenue was about $4.9M, which was an 18% increase over Q4. This increase in revenue was due to growth in US Compounding and the launch of SYMJEPI. SG&A expenses were approximately $8M with R&D expenses coming in a $5.6M. The company finished the quarter with $9.2M in cash and equivalents. This resulted in a slight miss on EPS and revenue, which does show some promise considering Sandoz still has yet to launch Symjepi into the retail arena. Honestly, I was expecting to bigger miss on EPS due to previous statements about moving forward on APC-100 inhaler and tadalafil trials.

However, management has a goal to reduce Op-Ex and keep the cash burn between $9M to $12M. This would be a reduction of approximately 50% compared to 2018. Dr. Carlo believes the reduction in OpEx, cash on hand, increased revenue from Symjepi and US Compounding, and the expected upfront payment for Zimhi should deliver adequate funding through 2019. So, it sounds as if the company will not need to perform a secondary this year. In the conference call, CFO, Rob Hopkins stated, "if we enter into a commercialization agreement relating to our naloxone product will mitigate any need from equity financing."

The Company Hosted a Conference Call?

I was surprised when I saw that the company had scheduled an earnings conference call. Although I didn't have high hopes for any groundbreaking news, I was looking forward to analysts asking a few "so what's going on with those inhalers?" type of questions. The company had to start acting liking a publically traded company and this was a big step in that direction. One of the key statements came from Dr. Carlo about the state of the company.

"I want to underscore again how optimistic and excited I am about the remainder of 2019. We have come a long way. As I previously said, I believe we've turned the corner and that Adamis has never been in such a good position. With all the possible development milestones and the three future revenue streams ahead, I truly believe we'll be a very good company, a very good year for your company. There's an old saying that states that a path with no obstacles usually leads to no place. Well, we've had our share of major obstacles and challenges. Now, I believe we are on the path to success."

That statement summed up the entire conference call and was the take-home message for anyone listening. Sadly, I have to believe most ADMP investors were looking for more answers about the Symjepi launch, rather than a "this year should be a good one" type of statements. Still, it was nice to hear management elaborate on issues and take questions from analysts. Simply hosting a Q&A session shows me the company is willing to be more open, rather than having the IR gatekeeper Mark Flather fend-off disgruntled investors.

Symjepi Launch

Sandoz initially launched Symjepi into the hospital and clinic market in the U.S. and is now arranging for the roll-out of both Symjepi and Symjepi Jr. into the retail market. In addition, Sandoz has launched a savings program for qualified patients so they can pay zero out of pocket for their SYMJEPI prescriptions, which will make Symjepi an attractive option over other branded epinephrine products.

Adamis is still attempting to find an ex-U.S. partner for SYMJEPI and is presently in negotiations with several prospective partners. On the conference call, the company revealed that "the pace of those discussions was slowed last year so that Adamis could gain more experience with the company's commercial supply chain and engage if Adamis would have reasonable manufacturing capacity to supply product outside the U.S." Well, that would have been nice to know several months ago. Adamis has resumed those deliberations but I am certain investors were under the impression that was happening on a continuous basis. Hopefully, the company will be able to finalize that deal by the end of 2019 and start the process of regulatory review in those jurisdictions. A European or Japanese partnership should be welcomed by investors and should bring along a nice upfront payment as well.

Until then, investors should count on the U.S market which Adamis expects that market to grow in low double-digit year-over-year. Unfortunately, we are only exposed to the institutional segment which is only 15%-20% of the total U.S. market. So, the fact Sandoz has not entered the retail space is beyond frustrating as investors see the bankroll thin-out and the pipeline halted due to the lack of funds.

I do agree with Dr. Carlos decision to go with Sandoz but their methodical approach is suffocating the company's ability to move forward with their goals and is a major reason for the current share price. Despite my frustration with Symjepi launch, I still can't come up with a potential partner that is drastically better than Sandoz. As I mentioned in a previous ADMP article, patience will be required for Symjepi launch.

Preparing for Zimhi

The company recently revealed that the FDA conditionally accepted "Zimhi" as the brand name for APC-6000, a high dose naloxone Symject device for opioid overdose. Naloxone is an opiate antagonist that works by reversing the effects of the opiates and reviving the patient from loss of consciousness and decreased respiratory measures. Despite the government and FDA involvement in combating prescription opioid abuse, the proliferation of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl has become another issue due to its potency. These synthetics are thousands of time more potent than morphine and often require multiple doses of the contemporary naloxone devices to facilitate a revival. This is where Zimhi can step-in with its higher-dosage of naloxone that can help combat the higher potency opiates.

Adamis submitted their NDA for Zimhi at the end of 2018 and received an acceptance from the FDA in March, with a PDUFA date of October 31st, 2019. The company is currently in talks with potential partners for Zimhi and is looking to close that deal prior to approval. This should come with an upfront payment that will help extend the company's cash runway.

Considering the overwhelming need for naloxone and FDA's new guidance to co-prescribe naloxone with opioids, we should expect substantial revenue coming from Zimhi. This might entice some notable companies to start showing interest in partnering with Adamis. The question is…who will be the partner? My first guess is Sandoz/Novartis due to the existing partnership for Symjepi. In addition, Sandoz does not have a naloxone device while Teva (TEVA) just got their generic Narcan approved. I would have to expect they are considering an offer but that is my speculation. Beyond Sandoz, I think it could be anyone that has the capability to get Zimhi distributed across the U.S.

Who would I like to see Sandoz as the partner? Despite the slow roll-out of Symjepi and Symjepi Jr., I still think they are the best-suited company to handle the issues with payers and already have distribution channels for a comprehensive launch. If they do decide to ink a deal, I hope they are willing to move a bit faster than their Symjepi staged launched.

Whoever the partner is, I hope they are willing to prioritize Zimhi. The country needs help with this crisis and Zimhi can only help if it is in the hands of first-responders, health-care providers, and caretakers...not in warehouses and distribution channels.

Pipeline on Hold

The company has taken steps to reduce op-ex, but that has required the company to put the pipeline on hold. This consist of a postponement of APC-1000 Phase III study and APC-8000's follow-up studies after its RTF letter from the FDA.

Honestly, I am happy to hear the company made the decision to halt these programs until they are able to afford the studies. I was concerned the company was going to keep pushing ahead despite the weak Symjepi launch, which would most likely have commanded another secondary offering. Perhaps the anticipated Zimhi deal and an ex-U.S. Symjepi deal will provide the company enough funds to restart these programs and give investors something to look forward to.

U.S. Compounding

Luckily, Adamis has their US Compounding subsidiary to help bring in some cash. This subsidiary was able to bring in about $4.4M in revenue which has continued to show revenue growth since the company acquired the facility in 2016. Adamis expects US Compounding sales for 2019 to total $22M, compared to the $15.1M in 2018. The company has made some cuts and is working to make that business profitable in the coming months. If management is able to succeed, investors can finally start seeing the fruits of that acquisition. According to the company, US Compounding should be a net positive by the end of this year.

My issue with the US Compounding is the unknown peak sales or manufacturing capacity. Yes, it is nice to see the subsidiary close to breaking even but for how long will it take make that deal profitable? Is that facility able to bring in any more revenue without requiring retooling or adding staff? Management seemed side-step that issue on the call, which didn't install any confidence that they know what the next step is for US Compounding. I guess I should just be content that it isn't leeching the bank account anymore and will help boost revenue numbers for earnings reports.

Charts

Since my last article, ADMP has hit multiple 52-week lows and is trading below all major technical supports. ADMP has had a history of bouncing out of the oversold area on the RSI and regaining a previous trading range but that hasn't been the case for 2019. ADMP appears to have lost all its momentum from Symjepi and hasn't displayed any signs of a reversal.

Figure 1: ADMP Daily (Source Trendspider)

Dr. Carlo can point to this year being the company's best year yet…but for shareholders, it has been the worst. At the moment ADMP is not a technical buy and won't be until it recaptures the $2.50 area, in my opinion. Even with the potential upcoming catalysts and expected growth in revenue, investors should be cognizant of the chart technicals. Small-cap biotech stocks are known to be disconnected from their fundamentals or prospects and ADMP is not an exception. It is likely the share price continues to tumble down with no support to bounce off.

Conclusion

I do agree with Dr. Carlo and his conviction that 2019 will be a positive year for the company as they transition from a development-stage to a commercial-stage company. Adamis should have several sources of revenue including Symjepi sales, US Compounding sales, and potential sales from Simhi this year. I expect revenue to increase quarter-over-quarter and should provide a model to forecast an inflection point towards profitability.

Sounds great right? Unfortunately, most ADMP investors are in the red and are beyond "anticipating" and "going to be" statements. Two years after approval and Symjepi is only available to 20% of the market. We are approaching the one year anniversary of the Sandoz partnership with no ex-U.S. partnership. The company waited to the last minute of 2018 to submit their NDAs for Zimhi and APC-8000. All these events have made Dr. Carlo into a "boy who cried wolf" when talking about transformative events. I do admit, some of the delays and issues have been out of Dr. Carlo's hands but I cannot rely on timeframes or "in the near future" type of statements anymore. I have don't have any time or funds left for optimism in ADMP…I just want execution.

Is ADMP a Buy? Considering the long list of expected catalysts, I see ADMP as a buy based on company outlook. The company has reduced their Op-Ex to thwart another offering while expecting sequential growth. It might be too little too late for the longstanding ADMP investor, but it may be an opportune time for a new investor to start position or for those with some extra cash to add to their position. ADMP is currently trading at a FWD price-to-sales of 3.91 compared to the sectors 5.93 so I would say ADMP is currently is a buy based on valuation. However, ADMP's technical rating is not a buy at the moment and the sentiment around the stock is also negative. The current price might be worth a buy…but I wouldn't be surprised if we see the stock remain under $2.00 until we hear about a Zimhi partnership. Investors might not like that view but I am going to point to ADMP's precedent. On the other hand, considering the current valuation and expected growth, I will switch over from neutral to bullish on ADMP once the stock finds a new trading range.

What is my plan? I am going to stick to my plan of holding my position through the end of 2019 and will only add to my already "full-size" if the company is able to beat expectations on revenue numbers, plus, acquire Zimhi approval. I accept that I am going to miss "the bottom" and add some cheap shares but I don't know when that will be and I don't want my money tied up with the current market environment. If the company is unable to get Zimhi approved, I will liquidate the majority of my position upon the news release.

