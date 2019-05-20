Grocery Outlet Files For $100 Million IPO

GO is growing moderately and has a significant debt load.

Grocery Outlet Holdings aims to raise $100 million or more in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates as an extreme-value retailer network of branded consumables and fresh products in the US.

GO is growing moderately and has significant debt, a common feature of private equity-owned IPO candidates.

Company & Technology

Emeryville, California-based Grocery Outlet was founded in 1946 as an extreme-value retailer and markets its products through a network of 316 independently-operated stores as of March 31, 2019.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Eric J. Lindberg, who has been with the firm since 1996 and was previously IT & Search Placement Manager at MSI International.

GO’s flexible buying model, which leverages a centralized purchasing team with long-standing and actively managed supplier relationships to acquire products at discounts, allows them to offer branded consumables at prices usually 40% to 70% cheaper than those at convenience retailers.

The company’s line of stores is managed by ‘entrepreneurial independent operators,’ each tasked with introducing a neighborhood feel throughout the given retail location through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Customer Acquisition

Sales, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable, per the table below:

Sales, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 24.4% 2017 24.6% 2016 25.0%

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was stable in the most recent year, as shown in the table below:

Sales, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple 2018 0.4 2017 0.5

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by IBIS World, the US supermarkets and grocery stores industry is projected to grow by 1% in 2019 to reach $655 billion, representing a CAGR of 0.9% between 2014 and 2019.

The market had grown during the period due to increasing per-capita income which caused consumer to switch to organic and all-natural, premium brands, although inflating prices have also kept many to the private-label brands.

Major competitors that partake in the supermarkets and grocery stores market include:

The Kroger (KR)

Albertsons Companies

Publix Super Markets

Financial Performance

GO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Moderately growing top-line revenue

Decelerating gross profit increase and stable gross margin

Increased operating profit, stable operating margin

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 2,287,660,000 10.2% 2017 $ 2,075,465,000 13.3% 2016 $ 1,831,531,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 695,397,000 10.1% 2017 $ 631,883,000 12.6% 2016 $ 561,177,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 30.40% 2017 30.45% 2016 30.64% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2018 $ 82,467,000 3.6% 2017 $ 76,936,000 3.7% 2016 $ 64,069,000 3.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2018 $ 15,868,000 2017 $ 20,601,000 2016 $ 10,198,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 105,811,000 2017 $ 84,703,000 2016 $ 70,875,000

As of December 29, 2018, the company had $21.1 million in cash and $1.1 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 29, 2018, was $41.0 million.

IPO Details

GO intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay a term loan outstanding and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available yet.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank Securities, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim Securities, UBS Investment Bank, Cowen, Telsey Advisory Group, Drexel Hamilton, and Penserra Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

