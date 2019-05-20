Las Vegas Sands Looks Undervalued

Las Vegas Sands stock is being hurt by the economic slowdown in China and the trade war uncertainty.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) stock is going through a challenging period, the stock is down by over 25% from its highs of the year due to declining gaming revenue in Macau and the uncertainty produced by the trade war fears.

On the other hand, such uncertainty is already incorporated into the stock price, and the stock is priced at bargain-low levels. The stock will probably remain under pressure in the short term, but over the long term, the upside potential should more than compensate the risks.

A Solid Company Going Through A Difficult Time

Las Vegas Sands owns one of the six gaming licenses available in Macau, and the company generates 58% of EBITDA from such market. In addition to this, the company is one of the only two licensed casino operators in Singapore, generating 32% of EBITDA. The remaining 10% comes from Las Vegas. Moving forward, the company is planning to expand into Japan in the middle term.

Macau is a remarkably attractive market because it provides exposure to lucrative growth opportunities in China. Regulatory uncertainty can always be a risk factor, but heavy regulation also keeps competition at bay, benefitting a market leader such as Las Vegas Sands.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Investors Relations

The company has done a great job in terms of not only consolidating its market position, but also gaining market share versus the competition in Macau over the past several years.

Source: Las Vegas Sands Investors Relations

The industry is quite cyclical, and financial performance is hard to predict from quarter to quarter. However, LVS has a solid track record in terms of generating growing revenue and cash flows for investors over the years.

Data by YCharts

That notwithstanding, demand in Macau has been declining lately, with the figures for April signaling an 8% decline in gambling revenue in the region. The economic slowdown in Mainland China and the uncertainty produced by the trade war are putting significant pressure on the sector.

At this stage, it's arguably too early to tell how long the slowdown in revenue could last, and this is a major uncertainty driver weighting on the stock.

A Big Dividend Yield

Las Vegas Sands has a generous capital return program. Since starting such a program in 2012, the company has increased its dividend every year, and it has returned $23.7 billion of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases through March of 2019.

The dividend started at $1 per year in 2012, and it has now turned into $0.77 quarterly, or $3.08 per year, for the calendar year 2019. The annual compounded growth rate in dividends has been 17.4% over this period.

Dividend growth should be expected to slow down in the years ahead, but payments look quite sustainable. Las Vegas Sands produced $3.75 billion in free cash flow during 2018, and dividends absorbed $2.35 billion - or 62% of free cash flow - last year.

Revenue will be hard to predict in the coming months, and capital expenditure needs will depend on the possibility of opening more casinos over time. It makes sense to expect management to be far more conservative in terms of dividend growth going forward. Nevertheless, the current dividend of 5.1% is remarkably attractive.

It's one thing to say that a stock is undervalued based on long-term earnings or cash flow generation since this can seem like an ephemeral concept to many investors. However, when a stock is undervalued based on cold-hard cash payments, undervaluation is far more tangible.

Having a long-term horizon is particularly relevant in value investing, because the investor needs to remain patient enough so that the market price and fair value of the stock can converge over time.

A big dividend yield provides compensation for such patience, and it makes it much easier to hold on to the stock over the long term, knowing that you will be receiving your dividend payments while you wait for the valuation gap to be reduced.

Discounted Cash Flows

The discounted cash flow valuation of Las Vegas Sands' stock is based on the following set of assumptions:

Current sustainable free cash flow is assumed to be $3.5 billion. This is a slight discount versus $3.75 billion generated by the company in 2018 and $3.71 billion in 2017.

Free cash flow is expected to grow at 5% per year over the next eight years.

The terminal growth rate is 3%

The required rate of return is 10%

These numbers generate an estimated fair value of $75.5 per share for the company, which means that the stock would be undervalued by 25% at current prices.

Sum of Present Value of Cash Flows (Millions) $22,840 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash Flow (Millions) 35,496 Equity Value (Millions) 58,337 Implied Share Price $75.49 Discount/Premium to Current Price 25.16%

The real free cash flow trajectory will obviously be very different from the assumptions in this exercise. The magnitude and time extension of the slowdown in Macau revenue still remains to be seen, and growth opportunities in markets such as Japan could be a game-changer in terms of capital expenditures and cash flow generation.

But the main point in this exercise is not to accurately predict free cash flows; the idea is assessing if Las Vegas Sands is reasonably valued or not based on conservative assumptions about cash flow generation.

In this particular case, and even under some very undemanding assumptions, the stock looks materially undervalued.

Multi-Factor Analysis

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members of "The Data Driven Investor." This system basically ranks companies in a particular universe according to quantitative return drivers, such as financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Las Vegas Sands is the top quintile with a PowerFactors ranking of 88.3. According to the backtested performance data, companies with the strongest quantitative rankings tend to generate superior performance in the long term.

In simple terms, when looking at both dividends and free cash flows, LVS is attractively valued. In addition to this, when incorporating other quantitative return drivers into the valuation picture, the stock looks well positioned for solid returns going forward.

The Bottom Line

It's hard to tell how much of an impact the slowdown in Macau could have on the stock in the short term, as this will depend on economic conditions in China, and the trade war is a major uncertainty driver in that area.

However, over the long term, the company's prospects look far more solid. Discretionary spending is highly related to economic growth, and Las Vegas Sands is in a privileged position to profit from the rise of the middle class in China and the massive implications this could have on entertainment demand over the years and even decades ahead. If the company can expand its presence to other markets such as Japan, this could open the door to promising opportunities for accelerated growth.

At current prices, Las Vegas Sands looks like an attractive purchase for long-term investors who are willing to tolerate the short-term uncertainty in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LVS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.