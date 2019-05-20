Eastman Chemical Company: A Blue-Chip Set To Deliver Alpha

Eastman Chemical is likely to deliver alpha over the next 5-10 years through its 3.5% dividend yield, conservative 6-7% earnings growth, and annual multiple expansion of 1.4%.

Even using conservative valuation methods, Eastman Chemical is trading at a 13% discount to fair value, making it a strong buy in my opinion.

While the company has its fair share of risks, there are a number of growth catalysts and strong management to hedge these risks.

A well-diversified portfolio and a long-term ownership mindset is at the very foundation of the prerequisites for success as a dividend growth investor. Exposure to every sector of the economy means that through all economic conditions, an investor's portfolio will continue to pay dividends and be very durable. No matter the state of the economy, there will always be sectors that do well and make up for the ones that aren't doing well at any given time.

It wasn't until recently that I added a materials sector name to my Robinhood portfolio.

Today, I'll be talking about why I believe Eastman Chemical (EMN) is likely to be an investment that outperforms the broader market over the next 5-10 years.

Reason #1: A Fast Growing And Safe 3.4% Yield

I'll begin by examining the safety of Eastman Chemical's dividend, and this will be done by calculating the company's EPS and FCF payout ratios for 2018 and by looking at 2019 as well.

Eastman Chemical generated adjusted diluted EPS of $8.20 against $2.24 in dividends per share paid in 2018. This equates to a EPS payout ratio of 27.3%.

Looking at 2019, Eastman Chemical is slated to paid dividends per share of $2.48 against adjusted diluted EPS of 6-10% higher than the $8.20 in 2018. $2.48 in dividends against a midpoint adjusted diluted EPS of $8.86 equates to an EPS payout ratio of 28%.

According to page 71 of Eastman Chemical's most recent 10-K, the company generated $1.543 billion in operating cash flow against $463 million in capital expenditures (adjusting for proceeds from property insurance), for total FCF of $1.08 billion in 2018. During that same time, the company paid $318 million, for a FCF payout ratio of 29.4%.

Eastman Chemical is guiding for $1.1 billion in free cash flow against a likely dividend payout of around $350 million. This equates to a 31.8% FCF payout ratio.

Overall, it's quite clear that Eastman Chemical's dividend is safe and in no immediate danger of being cut.

Not surprisingly, Simply Safe Dividends and I are in agreement about the safety of Eastman Chemical's dividend.

With the question of Eastman Chemical's dividend safety addressed, we now will turn to the likely dividend growth in the future.

While I don't believe the 5 year DGR of 13% is a realistic expectation going forward, I do believe that dividend growth resembling the most recent increase of 10% is a reasonable expectation in the years ahead.

When we consider the fact that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting EPS growth over the next 5 years of 7.9% and 8.8%, respectively, and that the payout ratio should hold steady around 30%, dividend increases in the high single-digits to low-double digits in the next 5 years seem quite likely from Eastman Chemical.

As we'll discuss later, Eastman Chemical is undervalued enough that even if it doesn't fully deliver upon those earnings growth expectations, it will likely still be a great investment in the coming years.

However, I believe Eastman Chemical will likely meet those expectations or possibly even exceed those expectations, and I'll explain my rationale for this belief in the next section.

Reason #2: Strong Management And Growth Catalysts Abound

Eastman Chemical Company is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a wide variety of products found in the items that people use on a daily basis across the globe.

The company is organized into 4 operating segments, which include the following and are detailed in pages 8-17 of Eastman Chemical's most recent 10-K:

Additives and Functional Products (AFP): This segment manufactures chemicals for products in the consumables, animal nutrition, transportation, crop protection, energy, and personal and home care industries, among other industries. This segment accounted for 35.9% of sales in 2018 and 37.3% of total EBIT, per page 116 of Eastman Chemical's most recent 10-K.

Advanced Materials (NYSE:AM): The company produces and markets polymers, films, and plastics for value-added end uses such in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. This segment accounted for 27.1% of sales in 2018 and 29.7% of total EBIT.

Chemical Intermediates (NYSE:CI): This segment leverages large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support the company's specialty operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The CI segment sells excess intermediates beyond the company's internal specialty needs into markets such as building and construction, health and wellness, agrochemicals, and industrial chemicals and processing. This segment accounted for 27.9% of sales in 2018 and 18% of total EBIT.

Fibers: The company manufactures and sells a variety of trademarked fibers used primarily in cigarette filters, home furnishings, apparel, transportation, and industrial and agricultural markets. This segment accounted for 9% of sales in 2018 and 15% of total EBIT.

Eastman Chemical is a company that has exposure to nearly every major industry one can think of that plays a prominent role in our daily lives, such as transportation, electronics, building and construction, consumables, agriculture, health and wellness, and energy, fuels and water.

The first reason for my optimism toward Eastman Chemical is the fact that despite a challenging fourth quarter from the perspective of slowing economic growth, in part due to the trade conflict between the US and China, the company was still able to deliver a sequential increase in revenue from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019 (an increase in revenue from $2.376 to $2.380 billion).

The company also has continued to demonstrate its commitment to innovation, announcing investments in circular economy recycling techniques. Through its Eastman Treva engineering bioplastic and Cristal EV600 innovations, the company has made tremendous breakthroughs that will address the global plastic waste crisis. The crux of these innovations revolves around technology that enables recycling of mixed polyester and mixed plastic waste, which would otherwise end up in an overcrowded landfill or pollution site. This innovation is likely to drive growth in their largest segment, AFP.

In a world that is constantly seeking innovations to address this massive problem, these two innovations would seemingly garner much interest from both a public perception standpoint and a corporate standpoint to solve a defining issue of our generation. This is only reinforced by the fact that Eastman Chemical itself, stated in its 2018 annual report that there is, "tremendous interest in providing real solutions to this issue."

Yet another recent innovation from the company includes its investment in leading edge technology for paint protection film pattern creation. This innovation will radically transform the process of pattern development at Eastman Chemical. Without ever having to touch the surface of a vehicle, the 3D scanning technology uses lasers to capture the shape of a vehicle, which is then converted into a 2D template. The equipment is accurate to 7-8 microns in a 3D space, which is absolutely incredible when we consider that for context, the average diameter of a human hair is 75 microns.

This technology will rapidly expand the current database of paint protection film patterns with improved precision.

The company also recently completed its acquisition of Marlotherm heat-transfer fluid assets from Sasol, to integrate into their AFP segment and expand their product offerings globally. The primary market for Eastman Chemical to expand upon its Specialty Fluids business line which made up 13% of the AFP segment's revenue is in servicing the airline market. When we consider that air travel is expected to double over the next 20 years as the global middle class continues to expand, this has a high likelihood of being a strong acquisition in the years ahead for Eastman Chemical.

In addition to this acquisition, Eastman Chemical also details on page 7 of its most recent 10-K that the company had a number of innovations in 2018, which further supports that Eastman Chemical is a company dedicated to its mission of enhancing the quality of life of others in a material way.

For instance, the company innovated Impera which is a high performance resin for tires that improves the safety and handling of tires, while balancing tire performance and fuel economy needs.

The company also innovated Tetrashield, which is a performance polyester resin that provides a combination of improved performance and sustainability for the automotive coatings, industrial, and food packaging markets.

I could continue on and on, but you get the point that Eastman Chemical is a company that is staying true to its mission, and that will drive growth going forward.

In addition to the company's strong operating fundamentals, the company also maintains a satisfactory balance sheet. As detailed on page 69 of the company's recent 10-K, Eastman Chemical generated EBIT of $1.552 billion against $235 million, for an interest coverage ratio of 6.6. As a result of its continued commitment to maintaining an investment grade credit rating (the company reduced debt by $316 million in 2018, per its Q4 2018 Investor Presentation), and its growth prospects, this interest coverage ratio will continue to improve.

Through the company's combination of share repurchases and organic growth, it is likely the company will deliver upon its 8-12% EPS CAGR from 2018 to 2020 as detailed in its 2018 Citi Basic Materials Conference Presentation.

Risks To Consider:

While Eastman Chemical is absolutely an excellent company, no company is immune to their own set of risks, which I'll be detailing below.

The first risk is that with all the economic uncertainty throughout the world, with the trade conflict between the US and China, in addition to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, these events could land us in a global recession.

Predictably, Eastman Chemical is highly vulnerable to ebb and flow of the global economy. This can best be illustrated by the fact that per Eastman Chemical's 10-K filed in 2011, diluted EPS fell from $4.55 in 2008 to $1.85 in 2009, before rebounding to $5.92 in 2010.

It was also this precipitous drop in earnings in combination with the negative sentiment during the last recession that caused a 72.6% drop in Eastman Chemical's stock from $37.49 a share in June 2008 to $10.27 in February 2009.

Another risk to Eastman Chemical along the same lines is that in a recessionary period, the company may be unable to access credit at attractive rates and the terms may be constrained.

Because Eastman Chemical generates 59.4% of its sales outside of the United States (per page 117 of its most recent 10-K), this subjects the company to the short-term volatility of currency fluctuations, although these types of fluctuations tend to even out over time.

The final risk worthy of mentioning is that as a company dependent upon the raw materials and energy that are necessary to its business operations, Eastman Chemical is exposed to the fluctuations in raw material and energy costs, which could increase costs, and lead to detrimental financial results.

Fortunately, the company does mitigate these risks by entering into derivatives from time to time.

While this is not an exhaustive list of the risks facing Eastman Chemical, I do believe these are the most notable risks facing the company. Interested readers are referred to pages 59-64 of Eastman Chemical's most recent 10-K for a comprehensive listing of risks associated with an investment in Eastman Chemical.

Reason #3: A Wonderful Company Trading At A Moderate Discount

Now that we've established that Eastman Chemical is a fundamentally sound company, it's time to determine the extent to which Eastman Chemical is undervalued.

The first method I'll use to determine Eastman Chemical's fair value is by examining its current dividend yield of 3.48% and comparing that against the 5 year average yield of 2.37%.

While a reversion to 2.37% is very unlikely due to the fact that the 30 year treasury is currently offering a yield of 2.828%, it is by no means unrealistic to place a fair value yield of 3% on Eastman Chemical shares.

At Eastman Chemical's current share price of $71.22 (as of May 18, 2019), this would imply that Eastman Chemical is trading at a 13.9% discount to fair value and offers 16.1% upside if/when it reverts to its fair value of $82.67.

Before one thinks I'm just cherry picking the past 5 years as a favorable comparison point in an otherwise overvalued market, it's worth mentioning that the 13 year median yield from Gurufocus tells basically the same story as Eastman Chemical's median yield has been 2.27% and is near a 5 year high in terms of dividend yield.

Another valuation method we can use is to compare the current price to sales ratio of 1.02 against the 13 year median of 1.14.

This shows that yet again, Eastman Chemical shares are undervalued. Awarding Eastman Chemical with that very same median P/S ratio of 1.14 would mean that shares are 10.5% undervalued and offer 11.8% upside if/when Eastman Chemical reverts to its fair value of $79.60.

The final valuation method that I'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first variable of the formula is the simplest as the expected dividend per share is the annualized dividend per share, which is $2.48 for Eastman Chemical.

The next variable of the formula is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the required rate of return. This is a highly subjective input that varies from one investor to another. In my case, my required rate of return is 10% as that has historically outperformed the broader market, thereby delivering a bit of alpha.

It's the final variable of the formula that is often the most difficult to determine because not only does one have to take into consideration the growth of the past as a starting point for expectations of growth in the future, but they need to consider the industry conditions and how that impacts growth going forward.

When I take past dividend growth and future earnings growth into consideration (which will drive dividend growth in the years ahead along with possibly a bit of payout ratio expansion), I believe that it is reasonable to conclude Eastman Chemical will deliver dividend growth of 7% over the long-term, with higher single digit increases in the next 5-10 years and lower increases in the mid single digits after that to arrive at that 7% long-term growth rate.

This would indicate that the fair value of Eastman Chemical shares is yet again $82.67, which implies Eastman Chemical's shares are trading at a 13.9% discount to fair value and offer 16.1% upside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $81.65. This shows that Eastman Chemical's shares are trading at a 12.8% discount to fair value and offer 14.6% upside.

I could even discuss and take into consideration other metrics which are even more favorable to the overall case that Eastman Chemical is firmly undervalued, such as its PE ratio and price to FCF ratio.

Rather than skewing the numbers even more than they already are to bolster my case, I'll leave it where it's at for the sake of conservatism. Even in a conservative scenario, Eastman Chemical's shares are clearly undervalued by double digits if one believes that the fundamentals remain largely intact.

Summary: A Blue-Chip Poised To Deliver Alpha

Eastman Chemical is a company that will soon receive an upgrade from a Dividend Challenger to a Dividend Contender, and it isn't just raising its dividend by a token amount for the sake of this status. The company's 10 year DGR of 10% is likely to remain around that range for the next 5-10 years.

While Eastman Chemical is susceptible to the trade conflict between the US and China escalating into a full-blown trade war and the ensuing economic meltdown as a fallout from a trade war, the company's management and strong fundamentals will likely guide it through any difficult times it encounters.

Further, the company is trading at a 13% discount to fair value, which is a decent margin of safety for a company of Eastman Chemical's overall quality.

Between the 3.5% entry yield, the conservative 10 year earnings growth of 6-7%, and multiple expansion of 1.4%, Eastman Chemical is likely to deliver annual total returns of 10.9-11.9% over the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.