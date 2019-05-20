General Motors: The Quiet Before The Storm

Neither U.S. President Trump nor U.S. President Xi want to be perceived as weak on trade in their respective countries, which could hurt General Motors.

Odds are tilted in favor of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China over the next couple of weeks and months.

General Motors (GM) is going to be a hard sell over the next couple of weeks and months in light of last week's developments on the trade front, and shares could face considerable downside pressure in case the U.S.-China trade conflict continues to escalate. China is likely going to resort to more retaliatory trade measures, while the U.S. is preparing to potentially place another round of tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. Uncertainty with respect to the trade war and risks to economic growth make General Motors uninvestable over the short haul.

Trade Update

China responded with tariffs on its own last week when the Chinese Ministry of Finance said that it would impose tariffs ranging from 5 percent to 25 percent on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports in retaliation to increased U.S. tariffs. The new tariffs are scheduled to go into effect on June 1, 2019. The U.S. trade office, on the other hand, is preparing to impose tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports, which would mark the next step in trade escalations.

On first glance, the U.S. has an advantage in trade negotiations: The U.S. economy is in great shape, growing at 3.2 percent, annualized, in the first quarter, and the large U.S. trade deficit with China gives the United States a lot more options to place tariffs on Chinese products. China, however, has another weapon at its disposal: Currency depreciation.

The market already expects that China will let its currency, the Yuan, depreciate against the U.S. Dollar, which would hurt American companies dealing with China as it would make U.S. products more expensive and, hence, less competitive. Further, China could stoke nationalist feelings and push a "Buy China"-campaign which would hurt companies such as General Motors, Ford Motor (F), Boeing (BA) or Apple (AAPL).

Since the U.S. and China don't have a clear path forward with respect to trade negotiations, uncertainty is likely going to linger in the stock market until U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at the G-20 summit next month in Japan. The odds, however, are in favor of increasing market uncertainty and growing pressure on stock valuations. I expect General Motors to underperform the market by a considerable margin if China specifically includes U.S. auto companies in its retaliatory measures.

General Motors Is Uninvestable Over The Short Haul

U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping don't want to be seen as weak in trade negotiations in their respective countries which further tilt the odds in favor of an escalating trade conflict. Though the Trump administration delayed auto tariffs targeting The European Union and Japan by up to six months on Friday, but the news did little to excite investors: General Motors' shares dropped 1.0 percent on fears that there won't be a quick fix to the trade escalation with China. Investors still seem to be in denial: Things could get a lot worse from here, especially if U.S. economic growth starts to slow on the back of higher tariffs and other protectionist trade policies.

As a result, General Motors' guidance revision risks have further increased throughout last week. The single biggest negative catalyst for General Motors would be if the company was forced to pull its bullish earnings guidance for 2019 due to deteriorating growth prospects. General Motor said earlier this year that it expects to earn $6.50-$7.00/share in adjusted earnings and $4.5-$6.0 billion in adjusted automotive free cash flow. I estimate that the risk of a guidance revision has increased to 50:50 last week.

Unattractive Risk/Reward

General Motors' shares are not overvalued, but nonetheless have considerable downside risk if both countries dig in and seek to invoke nationalist feelings to support their case. General Motors' shares today sell for less than six times next year's estimated profits. Despite the low valuation, GM's risk/reward-ratio is no longer attractive in light of the sharp escalation of trade tensions last week.

A serious trade escalation is still not priced into General Motors' shares today, in my opinion: GM's share price is at about the same level it was months ago, before investors had to deal with the collapse of trade negotiations.

Your Takeaway

This could very well be the quiet before the storm. The trade conflict took a sharp turn last week when China responded to new U.S. tariffs with tariffs on its own. The next round in the trade war would likely include a new round of U.S. tariffs on $300 billion worth of untaxed Chinese goods. China could respond with a currency devaluation and a campaign to stoke nationalist "Buy China"-sentiment which would hurt U.S. companies such as General Motors.

It would get even more scary when analysts start to mark down their earnings estimates, because then it won't take long before U.S. companies adjust their earnings forecast downwards as well. Investors may want to wait with a purchase of General Motors until the dust has settled and both countries have worked out a real trade deal. Until then, things are likely only going to get worse.

