Thomas Cook Is Near Valueless - The Stock Has Option Value Only

Perhaps as a bet on a corporate revival, but it's more like an option than an equity now.

The business has value but so does the debt - the net equity position is "worthless"

Thomas Cook Group is having a tricky time of it, so much so that Citigroup analysis insists the target price is zero.

Thomas Cook Group's (OTCPK:TCKGY) equity has around and about no value now. The equity within the group is almost exactly offset by debts owed. It's possible, but unlikely, that it can trade out of this position without a substantial equity raise, CVA or other dilution. Best to regard the stock as more like an option on that recovery possibility than as an investment.

The company hasn't been doing well recently. Which is a little odd for a travel group given that we are all taking more holidays. The group is mispositioned, specialising in those package tours that we take fewer of and unable to profit from the unbundling, the disintermediation, provided by the internet. It's just reported a £1.5 billion loss as it writes down the value of some subsidiary parts of the business.

It's also not been helped by Brexit uncertainty. Sure, a business in trouble will always try to blame outside factors - whatever looks fashionable at the time to be honest - but there's a fairness about this complaint:

The scale of the crisis affecting Thomas Cook was laid bare on Thursday as the embattled travel firm posted a £1.5bn first-half loss, issued its third profit warning in less than a year and admitted that British customers have postponed travel plans for this summer because of Brexit uncertainty.

A substantial part of the business does depend upon that British holidaymaker - to distinguish from tourist - and that's been affected doubly. The first is that the very idea of Brexit has sent the pound sterling down, making staycations more financially attractive, those traditional couple of weeks on a Mediterranean beach less so. But there's also the uncertainty. This has not been helped by Project Fear.

This is the political resistance to the very idea of Britain leaving the European Union. Bloodcurdling warnings of terror and damnation have been plastered all over the media. From the entirely ridiculous - the country will run out of medicines, the supermarket shelves will be stripped of food - to the believable, like EU arrangements over airplane safety will no longer apply and therefore flights won't be able to take off. Now, whether those are true or not - they're not - is another matter. If you're a business selling vacations then all that needs to happen is that enough believe them that you lose the marginal customer and thereby have too much capacity for revenues.

Which is exactly what they say has been happening. Britons are simply flying away on vacation less as a result of the uncertainty. Thomas Cook is geared up to, is paying the bills for, more holidaying than is actually happening. It's possible to check this as well, simply monitor the advertisements for foreign holidays and see how large the discounts are as departure date approaches. They're large at present ( The entire holiday sector is also in the midst of a price war).

In fact, I live in one of those destination towns. And there are offers in the UK to fly people out here, put them up in an apartment included, for less than I can rent just the lodgings locally. There's definite overcapacity as that uncertainty reduces the numbers booking.

So, the excuse seems fair enough. But it is still just an excuse for the immediate short term performance.

The 178-year-old business said it was pushed deep into the red for the six months to 31 March by a £1.1bn writedown of UK package holiday unit MyTravel, which had been revalued “in light of the weak trading environment”.

You don't write off that sort of value as a result of just short term factors. Which is how we get to Citigroup:

Shares in Thomas Cook have plunged 30% after analysts at a bank said the travel firm's shares were "worthless". Thomas Cook's tour operations and airline are worth £738m, but its debt is around the same "and implies zero equity value", according to Citigroup. Citigroup's damning conclusion comes a day after Thomas Cook issued its third profit warning in less than a year and reported a £1.5bn half-year loss.

And:

Citi said the latest profit update might "unsettle consumers and drive further weakness in bookings". "Debt markets are clearly highlighting the risk of financial distress and a debt for equity swap or substantial rights issue are both probable outcomes in our view," Citi analysts said in a note.

There are problems with the company being able to survive. They've gained access to £300 million of funding, which is nice. But that's dependent upon success in their unloading their airline. And given the rate at which those are going bust here in Europe that's not an easy task.

So, Citi thinks there could be, as above, either a large and deeply discounted share placement or rights issue, or that debt for equity swap. Given their valuation, which is that the assets are worth only about the same as the debt pile itself, that would mean pretty much a shareholder, equity holder, wipeout.

So, the question now becomes well, what do we as investors do? Clearly, the uncertainty is such that no widows and orphans money should be newly invested. Anyone already in the stock has already lost much of that money. But what to do now?

Well, whatever is done is going to be taking a bet. Not an investment, a bet. To sell out of a position and to crystalise the loss is to bet that Citibank is right, there is no equity value there. To hold or even to pile in is to make the opposite bet. That financing will be found without too much equity dilution and that time and earnings will take care of the debt pile.

Either way Thomas Cooks shares are really now just long term options on the probability - or not - of the corporate turnaround. At which point it's make up your minds and place your bets. My intuition on this would be that at 5 or 10 pence each then the bet on recovery would be worth a small amount of speculative money.

At present Thomas Cook really isn't an investment proposition. As a betting one it is for those who like a little more spice than most are happy with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.