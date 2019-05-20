Baidu: The Buying Opportunity Has Arrived

This appears to be a remarkable buying opportunity and I am increasing my position by 42%.

Baidu: A Buying Opportunity Has Arrived

Baidu (BIDU) (China’s most popular search engine) crashed by about 25% over the last few days, adding more losses to an already abysmal year.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Overall, the stock is down by about 58% since shares hit an all-time high of roughly $280 about one year ago.

The largest and most powerful search engine in China now has a market cap of only about $45 billion. However, Baidu is much more than just the most powerful search engine in China. In fact, much like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Baidu has operations in many businesses like cloud, apps, AI, iQiyi (a Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)-like service), and much more.

Moreover, Baidu’s latest quarterly results missed estimates due to heavy investments into businesses likely to yield fruitful results revenues and EPS wise in future years.

Additionally, fears over the impact on Baidu’s businesses over the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. are likely overblown, and should have a limited effect on the company’s long-term financial stability and success.

Baidu’s shares are trading at around $118 right now, while the company is expected to earn $10.47 per consensus estimates next year. This indicates that Baidu is currently trading at just 11.27 times forward earnings, extremely cheap for a company with numerous developing businesses, expected to grow YoY revenues by more than 16% next year.

Earnings Results: So, What’s All the Panic About?

The company reported a loss of $49 million in the quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2005. In Q1 of last year, Baidu reported a net income of about $970 million.

Much of the losses came due to content costs associated with Baidu’s iQiyi Netflix-like service. Content costs surged by 47% in Q1 to $917 million YoY.

Operating expenses grew by a disproportionate amount to revenue growth 53% vs 14%.

However, the company’s non-marketing-related revenues surged by 75% YoY.

Also, while last year’s non-marketing revenues represented about 17.7% of total revenues in Q1, this year the percentage rose significantly to 27%.

The Takeaway

While Baidu’s internet marketing business remains extremely profitable, the company is diversifying into many other areas like content creation, AI, and other areas.

While the units responsible for these businesses are operating at a loss right now, in the future they are likely to stabilize and become profitable, adding to Baidu’s overall profitability generated by its core search business.

Baidu Search: King In China

Baidu’s search market share in China (all platforms) is about 67%, vs Google’s 3%, and Sogou’s (Baidu’s closest competitor) 17%.

China Search Engine Market Share (All Platforms)

Image Source

If we talk about mobile, Baidu essentially rules, with a commanding market share of 81%, vs. Google’s 0.38%.

China Search Engine Market Share (Mobile)

Moreover, we see about a 14% uptick MoM in mobile market share for Baidu, as its closest competitor in mobile, Shenma’s share collapsed from 22% to about 11% MoM.

Baidu remains and in my view should remain the dominant search engine in China, thus, it is natural and logical for the company to diversify its operations into businesses that may produce losses now but should yield substantial profits in the future.

Let’s Talk About iQiyi

iQiyi is one of the largest video online platforms in the world. The platform has a staggering 500 million plus users who spend about 6 billion hours on the service each month.

Image Source

Baidu spent nearly $1 billion in content costs in Q1 alone, which is roughly $4 billion averaged out over 1 year. In comparison, Netflix spent about $8 billion in content costs last year.

Netflix is relatively well-monetized right now, however iQiyi is not, yet. Due to heavy investments iQiyi is still losing money, and is expected to show a loss in 2019, as well as in 2020.

However, an important factor to point out is that revenues are growing, while losses are decreasing, implying this business can be well-monetized in the future.

For instance, while revenues are expected to grow by 24% to $5.87 billion next year, losses are expected to decline by roughly 35%. This trend of growing revenues and decreasing losses should continue as Baidu continues to improve iQiyi’s monetization.

Google Not A Real Threat To Baidu In China

Google is sometimes looked at as a serious threat to Baidu in China, however, I believe the threat is very limited. Trade tensions and other rifts in U.S./China technology sharing will likely put pressure on Google and keep the search engine’s market share in China very limited.

Technical View

If not counting the flash crash of August 2015, Baidu has essentially been in a trading range for the last 5 years. Right now, we are at the very bottom end of this trading range ($120).

Baidu 5 Years

However, the top end of this trading range is around the $280 level, about a 137% gain from current levels.

Also, we see that on top of the selling we saw in 2018, Baidu’s recent sell-off produced the highest volume day in at least 5 years. Baidu traded nearly 30 million shares Friday, more than 8 times the daily average volume, suggesting capitulation and panic selling likely occurred.

Furthermore, Baidu’s RSI reached around 15 on Friday, its lowest level in at least 5 years, implying shares are grossly oversold on a technical basis right now. Other technical indicators like the CCI and others are showing a similar extremely oversold technical image.

What The Analysts Think

So, what do the guys on Wall St. think about Baidu? Well, they seem to agree with me, most have strong buy ratings on the stock, and their 12-month price target range ranges from $180-$260, with a consensus $205.5 figure.

The stock is at 118 right now, which implies Baidu would need to appreciate by 53% just to get to its bottom-end price target. Moreover, shares would need to rise by 74% to get to consensus estimates, and would have to surge by over 120% to get to higher-end estimate targets.

Conclusion

The bottom line is whether you believe Baidu can sustain its dominance in China’s search market, and begin to monetize its secondary businesses in the near future. The potential looks extremely promising and Baidu is trading at just about 11 times forward earnings.

If the company continues to invest heavily in content and R&D this year, we could possibly see a slight drop in EPS forecasts. But even if the company delivers lower-end estimates of about $8 next year, we are still looking at a company expected to grow revenues by over 16% trading at under 15 times forward earnings.

This is a remarkable long-term buying opportunity at these deeply discounted prices. While the company already represents about 1.4% of my portfolio’s stock holdings, I just increased my position by about 42% so that Baidu accounts for roughly 2% of my portfolio's stock holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, GOOG, NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.