Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation

Valmont Industries, Inc., (NYSE:VMI) has declined about 23% from its 52-week high of $157.15. It's forward earnings multiple of 14 is very enticing, but in the short-term uncertainty remains in its utilities and irrigation segments. Price increases that were effective in 2018 in curtailing the impact of rising costs may be hard to come-by in 2019. On the positive side, order backlog remains strong and should provide some protection against slowing growth in its end-markets. Investors may be wise to watch the company's results for Q2 and Q3 2019 for clues about its future growth trajectory.

The company’s Engineered Support Structures (NYSE:ESS) segment is a producer of steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for the global lighting, traffic, and wireless communications markets. The Utilities Support Structures (USS) segment manufactures steel and concrete pole structure for global utility transmission, distribution and generation platforms primarily in the United States. The Utility segment also produces steel energy generation structures and engineered solar tracking solutions sold outside the United States.

The irrigation segment is a global producer of mechanized irrigation systems, provider of water management systems for large-scale production agriculture and technology for precision agriculture. The Coatings segment provides global galvanizing, painting, and anodizing services to preserve and protect metal products.

Robust Backlog and Order Flow

At the end of 2018, the company had a total backlog of $644.7 million, that it expects will be filled in 2019. Backlogs can be good indicator for the health of the business, since backlog is recorded upon receipt of a purchase order. The industries in which the company operates, like utilities and road lighting, traffic and wireless communications, all have firm and long-run project plans in place and purchase orders are delivered and revenue would be recognized.

But the backlogs can be lumpy especially in the utilities sector where large renewable energy projects may add to the backlog volatility.

Exhibit: Backlog at the end of 2018

(Source: Valmont Industries Company Filings)

The company’s ESS segment saw an increase in backlog of about 26% from $204.1 at the end of 2017 to 257.4 in 2018. Its USS segment saw a decrease in backlog of about 9.2% from $359.1 in 2017 to $325.9 at the end of 2018.

Prospects for ESS Segment Remain Strong

The company indicated that in Q1 2019 order flows for ESS continue to remain strong. ESS segment has gained from both higher prices and increased volume of sales. The communications sector continues to remain strong across the globe and that has helped support sales increases in the ESS segment. In Q1 2019, the USS segment benefitted from the acquisition of Convert Italia and increased pricing.

Theoperating income margin was 5.4% for its ESS segment in Q1 2019. In 2018, the company had executed restructuring in its ESS segment that reduced gross profits by $14.3 million and operating income by $28.5 million. For the full year 2018, the ESS segment had an operating margin of just 3.5%. Without the restructuring charges, the company would have reported an operating margin of 6.5%.

Prospects for USS Segments Face Near-term Uncertainty

There are worries that the renewable energy deployment may be slowing worldwide. The International Energy Agency reported that in 2018 renewable capacity growth stalled. This could cause headwinds for Valmont Industries as orders in its USS segment may slow or even fall. In Q1 2019, price increases and acquisitions helped boost sales and volume was especially weak. The company blamed the lower volume on a large project in Q1 2018 that did not repeat in Q1 2019. The company had acquired Convert Italia in August 2018 and had mentioned that it expects EPS accretion of approximately $0.10 in 2019 due to the acquisition.

Exhibit: Utilities Segment Performance in Q1 2019

(Source: Valmont Industries Q1 2019 Company Presentation)

In his book Taming the Sun, author Varun Sivaramdiscussesthe falling value of the power produced by solar photovoltaic [PV] projects as solar PV penetration increases. We could be entering a recessionary period for renewable energy investments as the world tries to figure out a way for large scale storage of excess energy produced by solar and wind projects. Investors should keep a close eye on volumes in USS segment in the future to spot any weakness in renewable energy spending that could impact its revenues.

There’s also intense debate raging on the actual costs of renewable energy projects and who and how the costs should be borne. For example, since wind power is intermittent, it raises the cost of having back-up power that need to be turned on at a moment's notice. A similar issue persists with solar power when the sun sets or clouds intervene in solar production. Governments across the globe will have to quickly tackle these difficult questions surrounding battery storage, backup power, and costs if they wish to meet their emissions goals and have a stable grid. But until that happens there could be a stall in renewable energy spending and in improving the grid infrastructure. This uncertainty can affect Valmont’s USS segment.

In 2018, the company also recorded restructuring charges in its USS segment that amounted to a negative impact on gross profits of about $4.1 million and a negative impact on operating income of $5.2 million.Thissegmentreportedanoperatingmarginof7.5%in2018compared to 11.4% in 2017. In Q1 of 2019, the operating margin stood at 10.2%. The sustainability of these margins may very well depend on the growth of renewable energy investments in the U.S.

In Irrigation, Watch Progress on Internet-of-Things

Valmont’s irrigation segment has partnered with Prospera Technologies of Israel to offer autonomous crop management and precision irrigation technologies to farmers. Valmont’s center pivot is being transformed with sensors and hardware to enable data gathering that can be analyzed by Prospera’s software to manage water use in the farm.

Exhibit: Valmont Entering Autonomous Crop Management Market

(Source: Valmont Industries Company Presentation)

Fresh water resources are under strain from growing populations and urbanization. Governments across the globe are exploring ways to reduce water use by the agricultural sector. This partnership between Valmont and Prospera may help reduce water use, increase crop yield, and reduce costs for the farmers. But this transition to smarter agriculture will take many years to play out. Valmont, as the provider of hardware, may not reap as much benefits from this partnership. As the hardware carries lesser margins. The overall selling price of its center pivot may increase due to the additional value of sensors and hardware to gather the data. Enormous value lies in the algorithms that gather, sort, and analyze the data and Prospera may benefit greatly from this.

Exhibit: Valmont’s Valley Irrigation Center Pivot

(Source: Valmont Website)

The irrigation segment was drag on the sales growth. One would expect, given the tariff battle between the U.S. and China, the U.S. agricultural sector would take a hit. But that was not the case. There was only a marginal decline in sales in North America. The irrigation segment suffered from mainly lower sales in the international markets.

Exhibit: Irrigation Segment Performance in Q1 2019

(Source: Valmont Industries Q1 2019 Company Presentation)

Valmont Industries is expected to earn about $8.60 during 2019. That would give it a reasonable PE of about 14 if it makes those numbers. Momentum has been against the company lately with a 3-month price performance of a negative 11.5%.

On the positive side its revenue in ESS segment could continue growing due to investments by governments on lighting and traffic products and due to increases in the communications sector. On the negative side both USS and Irrigation segment may come under growth pressures as irrigation is under a tariff cloud and USS may have to weather changes in the industry.

In 2018 the company was able to increase prices to support revenue and offset some of the increases in raw material costs. Customers may not welcome more price increases in 2019 and that could be a headwind for growth. In the short-term the negative factors may outweigh the positives. Investors should proceed with caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.