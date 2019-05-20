Realty Income - A Great, But Overpriced Company

I recommend investors wait on purchasing Realty Income at this time, and look to see the company's share price decline.

Realty Income is overpriced however. Going forward, I expect the company's returns will be 1-2% below the long-term S&P 500. The company's dividend would need to recover closer to 5%.

Realty Income is a great company. The company has recently expanded to the U.K., and there is an enormous amount of potential here.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) brands itself as the monthly dividend company, and has done a great job of that. The company has a $29 billion enterprise value and $1.3 billion in annual revenue, which derives from 22 of 23 years of earning growth, and high occupancy great. The company has grown its dividend at 8% annually, and currently yields just under 4%, showing its commitment to shareholders.

However, the company is also expensive. Its dividend yield of just under 4% isn't anything special, the Vanguard Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ: VCLT) yields 0.3% higher. Investors could argue that the company has long-term growth potential, however, its stock price is below its peak price almost 3 years ago. That is because recently, the company's stock price has been more dependent on the yield investors want.

Realty Income Company Overview

Realty Income makes it no secret that it is a company for its shareholders. The company has some of the friendliest long-term management I've seen, and there's no secret that they're committed to the company becoming a "growing long-term monthly dividend player". The company even lists the ticker it trades under on signs in front of its building. This is a company by the shareholders for the shareholders.

Realty Income has an impressive enterprise value and credit ratings, which shows the company's strength over its 50 year operating history. The company operates almost 6000 properties, with a fairly limited average remaining lease term of just 9.2 years. The company has this split across 261 commercial tenants in 48 industries, showing how the company is fairly well distributed among its clients.

This is especially important. Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP) was once a dividend aristocrat until it major issues due to its portfolio being overly concentrated into a single investment. This article is a bit dated, but Giesbers Investment Strategy wrote an article that discusses this entire history fairly well. I recommend reading it if you have the time.

Realty Income Financial Returns

The company has 5.1% median earnings per share growth, along with an incredibly strong EBITDA margin. It's worth noting that the company has been spending a significant portion of its capital paying out a dividend to shareholders, as an REIT. Shareholders are then taxed on this dividend. That means that shareholders are consistently earning just over 3% + the median earnings growth, or below the long-term market average growth.

Heavily paying out its income, means that shareholders, especially for a long-term investment, aren't seeing the same returns as for a company that retains its own capital to reinvest. For most REITs, their business model makes this okay because reinvestment of earnings isn't as important. However, buying the company, especially when the dividend yield is high could result in lower long-term returns.

Realty Income Dividend Yield - Zacks

The above graph shows Realty Income's dividend yield with time. It can be fairly clearly seen that so far, the company's yield is inversely correlated to the strength of the markets. Investors tend to enjoy companies like Realty Income as a safe haven from the turmoil that the rest of the markets experience. Realty Income was a solid buy in early-2018 when its dividend yield approached 5.4%.

However, investors who buy today are earning 1.5% less in long-term returns. Those returns are significant and add up over time.

Still, this section would not be complete without discussing the benefits that the company has over the long-term that might justify its current expensive valuation. One of the major announcements from the company's recent announced was its movement into Europe, with a sale-leaseback transaction with Sainsbury's. This transaction resulted in more than half a billion dollars (USD) for Sainsbury's.

At the same time, the deal provides Realty Income with AFFO (annualized leverage neutral AFFO accretion) of $0.04 / share, which the company can use to support its dividend. This deal opens up Realty Income to some enormous market opportunity. The commercial real estate market in Europe is expected to be $10-11 trillion, of which $30-35 billion are in Realty Income's areas of operation annually.

This shows the size of the UK commercial market, which would present an enormous opportunity for Realty Income. The company enters the market with its enormous size, the largest REITs in the UK are roughly 40% the company's size. That means if the company can leverage its size, and its expertise from the United States, into market dominance, it could present a significant growth opportunity for shareholders.

Realty Income Risks

Realty Income is a strong company that has a long history of financial returns. However, the company's history of financial returns has an overhang, and that is the company's current expensive share price. Personally, I would recommend investors waiting to invest, until the company's dividend yield recovers back towards 5%.

Realty Income is well spread out across a large number of companies. The company's 4 largest tenants alone barely represent 20% of its income, meaning the company could lose any of its largest customers without facing a threat to its dividend. At the same time, these customers are incredibly strong and powerful companies that are incredibly unlikely to go bankrupt.

7-Eleven is a close to $40 billion company (at least based on 7-Eleven Japan), Walgreens is a close to $50 billion company, and FedEx is a $45 billion company. Each of the companies have brands that are known worldwide, and the top 20 tenants have 12 that are investment grade rated, and make up only 54% of annualized rental interview. Across only 11 different industries, the company is in a good position.

Overall, Realty Income has an incredibly strong and balanced portfolio, with a large number of growth opportunities, which highlights the company's strength.

This shows an overall snapshot picture of the company's portfolio and its strength. The company's strong portfolio makes it incredibly low risk of having the same thing happen to it as what happened to Healthcare Property Investors. At the same time, the company is aggressively investing in growth going forward. This investments helps show the fairly minimum income risks for the company.

Conclusion

Realty Income is a great company, but I feel in the current environment, the company is overpriced. The company is expensive, and the company's dividend yield has dropped to below what you would expect from a good bond fund. The company will have some earnings growth going forward, especially from its expansion in the U.K., however, this remains to be seen.

Historically the S&P 500 has returned close to 11% including companies, versus, an estimated 8-9% given Realty Income's current dividend. That means that investors are losing more than 1%, closer to 1.5% from where they otherwise would be. This means that investors would be better off waiting to see the company's dividend yield recover back towards 5%, again unless the U.K. pans off incredibly quickly.

