Tesla's Problems Only Growing

If you were an investor in Tesla's (TSLA) latest capital raise, you probably aren't feeling too well right now. In fact, if you bought shares or bonds of the company in the last couple of years, you are mostly likely underwater and by a significant amount. As we hit the back half of the second quarter of the year, it seems as if Tesla's problems continue to increase, adding further pressure to a name already heavily under the microscope.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Late last week, Elon Musk sent an e-mail to employees about the company's new "hardcore" efforts to cut costs. Despite multiple restructuring rounds in the last few months alone, apparently the company could only last 10 more months at the Q1 cash burn rate. This isn't the first time the CEO has told employees to cut costs wherever they can, but this time both him and the CFO are going to be even more active in the financial process. When the company's top two leaders have to micromanage every single detail like this, it would seem that there's a major problem at hand.

But why is Tesla in so dire straights that these hardcore efforts need to be undertaken? This was a name that was supposed to be sustainably profitable and cash flow positive by now, one whose financial situation was supposed to be completely turned around once the Model 3 production ramp hit 5,000 units per week. The company hit that level almost a year ago, although it still hasn't averaged that rate for a full quarter quite yet. Perhaps it will do so in Q2. Until things get better, all we are likely to see is a continuation of delays and management slashing capital expenditures wherever it can to save money.

Anyone who bought those Tesla bonds or equity in the latest raise have lost quite a bit of money in just a matter of weeks. Musk said on that call that the raise was only needed to support future efforts in the next year or so, and not to plug gaping holes in the company's balance sheet, so is his legal liability going to be quite costly? I mentioned a similar thought process in a recent article, discussing how more risky projections from the CEO are not ideal, especially after his SEC settlement and funding secured tweet have regulators watching him closely.

It doesn't appear that things in Q2 are doing incredibly well either. So far in the period, Model S/X sales in Norway are down more than 80% for the quarter over the prior year period, much worse than Q1's decline. Things are even worse in The Netherlands after subsidies there wound down, with just 65 total luxury units so far this year after almost 8,600 in 2018. The trade war rhetoric between the US and China has heated up again, sending the dollar surging against the Yuan, as seen below. That will add pressure to Tesla's revenue line when it reports.

(Source: cnbc.com)

With all accounts showing that Tesla is struggling to meet sales targets, the situation is only compounded by the fact that inventory levels are sky high. We are likely to see more and more discounts as the quarter progresses, especially if it becomes clearer to management that the Q2 delivery forecast is in danger of being missed. Model 3 lease prices have already been cut in the US, and with expected delivery times for long-range versions in Norway being less than two weeks, could Tesla offer leasing in Europe rather soon?

A stronger dollar vs. the Yuan, Euro, and Norwegian Krone will only add to other headwinds Tesla is facing. Model 3 leasing means lower revenues in the quarter than an outright sale, although margins are better in that case. Also, the standard range Model 3 units are finally heading to Europe, meaning lower average selling prices and lower margins. The number of high priced, higher margin Performance units being sold in Norway right now is just a fraction of what was seen in Q1. Without major credit sales or a lot of cost cutting, the company seems likely to report another major loss for this quarter.

The problem for investors, on both sides of the trade, is that Tesla will always be a risky name to be in. Those on the long side currently are trying to catch a falling knife. Just take a look at those who bought thinking the capital raise would put the name in a much better place. On the flip side, the stock is at multi-year lows and so oversold that it's hard to recommend a short position here. One thing is certain, and that's Tesla's problems are only getting worse, and it seems like the pressure is mounting each week on management to change the narrative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.